Vrees komt uit: Fed Cup-team moet naar Rusland voor barrage Wereldgroep I

Belgium will play in Russia on 22 and 23 of April for play offs world group I. #FedCup — BelgianFedCupTeam (@FedCupBelgium) February 14, 2017

Here is the full draw for the #FedCup World Group play-offs which will be held on 22-23 April! pic.twitter.com/OLxe0ylrKr — Fed Cup (@FedCup) 14 februari 2017

In the #FedCup World Group play-offs, 🇧🇪 could play at home to 🇳🇱, away to 🇫🇷 or 🇷🇺, or home or away to 🇩🇪 on 22-23 April pic.twitter.com/NYWUCc6UNz — Fed Cup (@FedCup) 13 februari 2017