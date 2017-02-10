- @FedCupBelgium
Twee legendes: Monami meets Nastase.
Fed Cup: Roemenië-België • live berichtgeving
- Monami meets Nastase De twee kapiteins, die allebei hun debuut maken, gingen samen op de foto. De faam van Ilie Nastase is wel een beetje groter dan die van Dominique Monami. Monami was nummer 9 van de wereld en won vier WTA-titels. In het dubbelspel pakte ze olympisch brons. Nastase was de eerste nummer 1 bij de mannen, won 52 enkeltitels, waaronder de US Open 1972 en Roland Garros 1973. 12:30 ◀
-
@FedCupBelgium12:29 ◀
- Loting: Flipkens opent tegen Niculescu, Cirstea tegen Wickmayer Er is vanochtend geloot in Boekarest voor het duel tussen Roemenië en België: Kirsten Flipkens (WTA-74) opent het duel tegen Monica Niculescu (WTA-36). Yanina Wickmayer (WTA-60) neemt het daarna op tegen Sorana Cirstea (WTA-62). Voor zondag wisselen de enkelpartners, in het mogelijk beslissende dubbelspel kiest kapitein Monami voor Elise Mertens en Maryna Zanevska. 12:24 ◀
-
Draw Roumania vs Belgium:@FlipperKF vs Monica Niculescu@yaninawickmaye8 vs Sorana Cirstea#FedCup #ROUBEL— BelgianFedCupTeam (@FedCupBelgium) 10 februari 2017
-
#ROUBEL Monica Niculescu and @FlipperKF will face off in the opening rubber, with @sorana_cirstea v @yaninawickmaye8 following on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/4XbPMf9ljl— Fed Cup (@FedCup) 10 februari 2017
Black is beautiful. Looking strong, Ladies! #FedCup #ROUBEL pic.twitter.com/0GkDdOA07r— BelgianFedCupTeam (@FedCupBelgium) 10 februari 2017
Who's afraid of the Belgian Wolves? #FedCup #RouBel pic.twitter.com/mjGPqVpq2I— BelgianFedCupTeam (@FedCupBelgium) 9 februari 2017
-
Two Legends of the game: @DominiqueMonami & Ilie Nastase. #FedCup #ROUBEL pic.twitter.com/xCSPKGRo6E— BelgianFedCupTeam (@FedCupBelgium) 10 februari 2017
- Vrijdag 12:19 ◀
-
#TBT @FedCup 📣 when we traveled to Cluj-Napoca to support Romania. Saturday, we'll be in Bucharest.👀 #HaiRomania #FedCup pic.twitter.com/RLMVd8lJPf— Raul V. (@raulvolturi) 9 februari 2017
-
#ROUBEL Patricia Maria #Tig has come in to the Romania team to replace Simona #Halep ahead of the #FedCup tie against Belgium this weekend pic.twitter.com/bAE9Rn7LkF— Fed Cup (@FedCup) 8 februari 2017
- 12:40 ◀
- 12:40 ◀
- 12:39 ◀
- Het Belgische Fed Cup-team dwong vorig jaar na 3 jaar de promotie af naar Wereldgroep II. In de eerste ronde kijken de Belgische vrouwen Roemenië in de ogen. Bekijk alle matchen op tv en/of livestream. 12:37 ◀
- Donderdag 9 februari 12:33 ◀
Bekijk alle wedstrijden van Roemenië-België op Eén of Canvas en de livestream op www.sporza.be.
Roemenië-België (0-0)
|zat
|Niculescu
|Flipkens
|zat
|Cirstea
|Wickmayer
|zon
|Niculescu
|Wickmayer
|zon
|Cirstea
|Flipkens
|zon
|Begu/Tig
|Mertens/Zanevska
Wereldgroep 1: eerste ronde
|Tsjechië
|Spanje
|11 en 12/2
|VS
|Duitsland
|"
|Wit-Rusland
|Nederland
|"
|Zwitserland
|Frankrijk
|"
Wereldgroep 2, met België
|Rusland
|Taipei
|11 en 12/2
|Roemenië
|België
|"
|Oekraïne
|Australië
|"
|Italië
|Slovakije
|"
Belgische selectie
- Yanina Wickmayer (WTA-60)
- Kirsten Flipkens (WTA-74, 85 in het dubbel)
- Elise Mertens (WTA-83, 91 in het dubbel)
- Maryna Zanevska (WTA-123)
Roemeense selectie
- Irina-Camelia Begu (WTA-29)
- Monica Niculescu (WTA-36, 19e in het dubbel)
- Sorana Cirstea (WTA-62)
- Patricia Maria Tig (WTA-106)