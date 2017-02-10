  • Twee legendes: Monami meets Nastase. @FedCupBelgium

Fed Cup: Roemenië-België • live berichtgeving

 

Bekijk alle wedstrijden van Roemenië-België op Eén of Canvas en de livestream op www.sporza.be.

Roemenië-België (0-0)

zat Niculescu Flipkens  
zat Cirstea Wickmayer  
zon Niculescu Wickmayer  
zon Cirstea Flipkens  
zon Begu/Tig Mertens/Zanevska  

Wereldgroep 1: eerste ronde

Tsjechië Spanje 11 en 12/2
VS Duitsland "
Wit-Rusland Nederland "
Zwitserland Frankrijk "

Wereldgroep 2, met België

Rusland Taipei 11 en 12/2
Roemenië België "
Oekraïne Australië "
Italië Slovakije "

Belgische selectie

  • Yanina Wickmayer (WTA-60)
  • Kirsten Flipkens (WTA-74, 85 in het dubbel)
  • Elise Mertens (WTA-83, 91 in het dubbel)
  • Maryna Zanevska (WTA-123)

Roemeense selectie

  • Irina-Camelia Begu (WTA-29)
  • Monica Niculescu (WTA-36, 19e in het dubbel)
  • Sorana Cirstea (WTA-62)
  • Patricia Maria Tig (WTA-106)