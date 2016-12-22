Argentinië wint de Daviscup.
Finale Daviscup 2016: Kroatië-Argentinië • live berichtgeving
VRTHet journaal van 13u met de finale van de Daviscup13:45 ◀
Here is how the ambition of a nation to win #DavisCup finally came true! Federico Delbonis clinches match point in the 2016 #DavisCupFinal! pic.twitter.com/8R03XA5wFN— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 27 november 2016
The moment Argentina first won the #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/9OgP952hsH— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 27 november 2016
#DelPo and #Delbo. #DavisCup champions pic.twitter.com/SlHJtxxXow— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 27 november 2016
- Delbonis schrijft geschiedenis met Argentinië Argentinië heeft voor een prachtige comeback gezorgd in de Daviscup-finale. De Argentijnen haalden op de slotdag een 2-1-achterstand op. Juan Martin del Potro sleepte met een prachtprestatie een beslissend duel uit het vuur en daarin stond er geen maat op Federico Delbonis. In drie sets dompelde hij Ivo Karlovic en Kroatië in rouw. 21:55 ◀
#DavisCupFinal: Argentina become the first EVER nation to win the @DavisCup after trailing 2-1 in matches and 2-0 in sets in the 4th match.— Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) 27 november 2016
#DavisCupFinal: ARG become 15th nation to win @DavisCup and the first from South America. ARG lost the final in 1981, 2006, 2008 and 2011.— Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) 27 november 2016
Finale: Kroatië-Argentinië: 2-321:54 ◀
Cilic (ATP-6) Delbonis (ATP-41) 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2 Karlovic (ATP-20) Del Potro (ATP-38) 4-6, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7 Dodig/Cilic Mayer/Del Potro 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 Cilic Del Potro 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 3-6 Karlovic Delbonis 3-6, 4-6, 2-6
Huge respect.. This is Davis Cup, this is what it means to players #DavisCupFinal https://t.co/zZPiIJr75a— Johan Van Herck (@johan_van_herck) 27 november 2016
Zij zullen de finale beslissen:19:18 ◀
It will be @ivokarlovic vs @FedeDelbonis to decide the 2016 #DavisCupFinal! Who are you supporting? pic.twitter.com/IBkffIzrWg— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 27 november 2016
.@delpotrojuan comes back from 0-2 down for the first time to defeat #Cilic 67(4) 26 75 64 63 and we are heading to a deciding 5th rubber!!! pic.twitter.com/DJFuWkO3wo— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 27 november 2016
- Del Potro brengt score in evenwicht De finale tussen Kroatië en Argentinië is stilaan een echte thriller. Cilic leek de Kroaten in Zagreb de winst te bezorgen tegen Del Potro, maar de Argentijn gaf zich ook bij een 2-0-achterstand in sets niet gewonnen. Hij vocht zich opnieuw in de wedstrijd. De spannende derde set pakte hij met 5-7. De veer bij Cilic leek een beetje gebroken en de Argentijn trok het laken naar zich toe. Na bijna vijf uur tennis mocht hij de vuist ballen. 19:11 ◀
- Zondag 18:03 ◀
VRTHet journaal van 13u met o.a. Chelsea-Tottenham, basketbal, Daviscup en WK schaken13:54 ◀
Watch the moment @cilic_marin and @DodigTennis handed Croatia the advantage in the #DavisCupFinal by winning the doubles rubber pic.twitter.com/MiYqkPkBeo— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 26 november 2016
- Kroatië - Argentinië: 2-1 Na het dubbelspel heeft Kroatië weer een voorsprong te pakken in de finale van de Daviscup. Het werd een wedstrijd op het scherp van de snee. Zeker in de eerste twee sets waren de duo's aan elkaar gewaagd. Kroatië haalde het telkens na een tiebreak. In de derde set leken de Argentijnen er niet meer echt in te geloven. Kroatië pakte de set en de wedstrijd met 6-3. 18:14 ◀
Ook de tweede set is voor de thuisploeg na opnieuw een tiebreak:17:22 ◀
Croatia takes a 2-set lead as #Cilic and #Dodig win the 2nd tiebreak 7-4! Any way back for the Argentinian pair? pic.twitter.com/KiRMxPazyK— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 26 november 2016
-
De eerste set is voor Kroatië na een tiebreak:17:21 ◀
Here is the moment #Cilic and #Dodig clinched a tight opening set in the tiebreak! pic.twitter.com/K9h8Un8V6D— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 26 november 2016
- Dubbelspel Vandaag staat er één wedstrijd op het programma in Zagreb. Beide landen nemen geen risico en sturen hun sterkste spelers het terrein op. Cilic neemt het samen met Dodig op tegen het duo Del Potro/Mayer. Pella en Skugor mogen hun trainingspak aanhouden. Wie gaat met een voorsprong de derde dag in? 17:19 ◀
- Zaterdag 17:19 ◀
-
Here is how the #DavisCupFinal looks after the opening day's play! Who will grab the advantage in tomorrow's crucial doubles rubber? pic.twitter.com/tvlMuIe97l— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
Juan Martin del Potro brengt Argentinië langszij.
- Del Potro hangt bordjes in evenwicht Kroatië en Argentinië gaan rusten met een 1-1. Juan Martin Del Potro heeft de bordjes in evenwicht gehangen voor Argentinië. De zilverenmedaillewinnaar van Rio klopte de Kroatische reus Ivo Karlovic in vier sets: 6-4, 6-7(6/8), 6-3 en 7-5. 21:51 ◀
. @delpotrojuan defeats #Karlovic 64 67(6) 63 75 and levels the #DavisCupFinal at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/2EoVlViXBL— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
Ivo Karlovic moet zich gewonnen geven.
Here is the moment #Karlovic won the second set against #DelPotro and the Argentinian No. 1 knew he had a match on his hands! pic.twitter.com/QFSz4Bdgzj— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
Watch as Juan Martin #DelPotro takes the opening set against Ivo #Karlovic in the second rubber of the #DavisCupFinal pic.twitter.com/iq9hVgypGt— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
Watch as @cilic_marin gives Croatia a 1-0 lead in the #DavisCupFinal with an epic 63 75 36 16 62 win over #Delbonis! pic.twitter.com/mwfRLioLXw— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
- Vice-olympisch kampioen Del Potro In de tweede match rekent Argentinië op revanche. Vice-olympische kampioen Juan Martin Del Potro (ATP-38) neemt het op tegen de Kroatische reus Ivo Karlovic (ATP-20). 17:47 ◀
-
Kroatië leidt met 1-0 na een overwinning van Marin Cilic.
- Cilic zwoegt zich naar eerste zege Marin Cilic heeft zich flink in het zweet moeten werken om Kroatië op voorsprong te zetten. De nummer 6 van de wereld had vijf sets nodig tegen Federico Delbonis (ATP-41): 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2. De wedstrijd duurde 3,5 uur. 17:43 ◀
. @cilic_marin defeats #Delbonis 63 75 36 16 62 to give Croatia a 1-0 lead in the 2016 #DavisCupFinal! pic.twitter.com/1ng1IaTphC— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
#Cilic is in control of this deciding 5th set! A 2nd break of serve hands the Croatian a 5-2 lead and he will attempt to serve out the match pic.twitter.com/QcQHgntTJS— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
De Argentijnse tennisfans zijn op post in Zagreb.
Watch as @FedeDelbonis wins the third set of the opening rubber of the #DavisCupFinal. The comeback is on! pic.twitter.com/0WWPTtSjEK— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
Diego #Maradona is cheering on Federico #Delbonis and the Argentinian No. 2 is responding. He leads 4-3 on serve in the 3rd set pic.twitter.com/apE8KPVNRs— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
Here's how @cilic_marin took a 2-0 lead in the opening rubber of the #DavisCupFinal! pic.twitter.com/zm23yRFT63— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
- Maradona is in Zagreb Juan Martin Del Potro en co kunnen in Zagreb rekenen op de steun van Diego Maradona. De ex-voetballer komt zijn landgenoten aanmoedigen. 13:27 ◀
-
Argentinian footballing legend Diego Maradona is in the house! We reckon he'll be leading the Argentina chants! pic.twitter.com/v15EWHpEO6— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 25, 2016
De Argentijnse fans zijn al op post13:10 ◀
From footballing royalty to religious royalty! The Pope has made it to Zagreb! He seems to be in favour of Argentina as well... pic.twitter.com/1s3c1W5Mi9— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 25 november 2016
Bekijk hoogtepunten van de halve finales:10:23 ◀
Our final recap of the teams' performances is Argentina defeating defending champions Great Britain in Glasgow to reach a 5th #DavisCupFinal pic.twitter.com/A5nDGRRVHl— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 24 november 2016
Croatia reached the #DavisCupFinal thanks to a 3-2 win over France in the semifinals! Here are the highlights! pic.twitter.com/khBBcgrW7m— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 23 november 2016
- Argentinië en de finale van de Daviscup is geen succesverhaal. Het haalde al vier keer de finale, maar won nog nooit. Kroatië is veel "efficiënter", want in 2005 won het onder leiding van Ivan Ljubicic en Mario Ancic zijn enige finale. 10:20 ◀
The opening rubber of the #DavisCupFinal will be @cilic_marin v @FedeDelbonis followed by @ivokarlovic v @delpotrojuan! pic.twitter.com/vnTJp9mMet— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) 24 november 2016
- Vanaf vrijdag strijden Kroatië en Argentinië in Zagreb om de hoogste eer in de Daviscup. Om 14u kijkt Marin Cilic (ATP-6) Federico Delbonis (ATP-41) in de ogen in de eerste enkelwedstrijd van de finale. 10:15 ◀
- Vrijdag 10:13 ◀
Finale: Kroatië-Argentinië: 2-3
|Cilic (ATP-6)
|Delbonis (ATP-41)
|6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2
|Karlovic (ATP-20)
|Del Potro (ATP-38)
|4-6, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7
|Dodig/Cilic
|Mayer/Del Potro
|7-6, 7-6, 6-3
|Cilic
|Del Potro
|7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 3-6
|Karlovic
|Delbonis
|3-6, 4-6, 2-6
Selectie Kroatië
|enkel
|dubbel
|Marin Cilic
|6
|124
|Ivo Karlovic
|20
|-
|Ivan Dodig
|116
|13
|Franko Skugor
|245
|108
Selectie Argentinië
|enkel
|dubbel
|Juan Martin Del Potro
|38
|351
|Federico Delbonis
|41
|151
|Gudo Pella
|72
|211
|Leonardo Mayer
|137
|122