  • Argentinië wint de Daviscup.

Finale Daviscup 2016: Kroatië-Argentinië • live berichtgeving

  • VRT
    Het journaal van 13u met de finale van de Daviscup
    13:45
  • Delbonis schrijft geschiedenis met Argentinië Argentinië heeft voor een prachtige comeback gezorgd in de Daviscup-finale. De Argentijnen haalden op de slotdag een 2-1-achterstand op. Juan Martin del Potro sleepte met een prachtprestatie een beslissend duel uit het vuur en daarin stond er geen maat op Federico Delbonis. In drie sets dompelde hij Ivo Karlovic en Kroatië in rouw. 21:55
  • Finale: Kroatië-Argentinië: 2-3
    Cilic (ATP-6) Delbonis (ATP-41) 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2
    Karlovic (ATP-20) Del Potro (ATP-38) 4-6, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7
    Dodig/Cilic Mayer/Del Potro 7-6, 7-6, 6-3
    Cilic Del Potro 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 3-6
    Karlovic Delbonis 3-6, 4-6, 2-6
  • Zij zullen de finale beslissen:
  • Del Potro brengt score in evenwicht De finale tussen Kroatië en Argentinië is stilaan een echte thriller. Cilic leek de Kroaten in Zagreb de winst te bezorgen tegen Del Potro, maar de Argentijn gaf zich ook bij een 2-0-achterstand in sets niet gewonnen. Hij vocht zich opnieuw in de wedstrijd. De spannende derde set pakte hij met 5-7. De veer bij Cilic leek een beetje gebroken en de Argentijn trok het laken naar zich toe. Na bijna vijf uur tennis mocht hij de vuist ballen. 19:11
  • Zondag 18:03
  • VRT
    Het journaal van 13u met o.a. Chelsea-Tottenham, basketbal, Daviscup en WK schaken
    13:54
  • Kroatië - Argentinië: 2-1 Na het dubbelspel heeft Kroatië weer een voorsprong te pakken in de finale van de Daviscup. Het werd een wedstrijd op het scherp van de snee. Zeker in de eerste twee sets waren de duo's aan elkaar gewaagd. Kroatië haalde het telkens na een tiebreak. In de derde set leken de Argentijnen er niet meer echt in te geloven. Kroatië pakte de set en de wedstrijd met 6-3. 18:14
  • Ook de tweede set is voor de thuisploeg na opnieuw een tiebreak:
  • De eerste set is voor Kroatië na een tiebreak:
  • Dubbelspel Vandaag staat er één wedstrijd op het programma in Zagreb. Beide landen nemen geen risico en sturen hun sterkste spelers het terrein op. Cilic neemt het samen met Dodig op tegen het duo Del Potro/Mayer. Pella en Skugor mogen hun trainingspak aanhouden. Wie gaat met een voorsprong de derde dag in? 17:19
  • Zaterdag 17:19
  • Juan Martin del Potro brengt Argentinië langszij.
    21:53
  • Del Potro hangt bordjes in evenwicht Kroatië en Argentinië gaan rusten met een 1-1. Juan Martin Del Potro heeft de bordjes in evenwicht gehangen voor Argentinië. De zilverenmedaillewinnaar van Rio klopte de Kroatische reus Ivo Karlovic in vier sets: 6-4, 6-7(6/8), 6-3 en 7-5. 21:51
  • Ivo Karlovic moet zich gewonnen geven.
    21:50
  • Vice-olympisch kampioen Del Potro In de tweede match rekent Argentinië op revanche. Vice-olympische kampioen Juan Martin Del Potro (ATP-38) neemt het op tegen de Kroatische reus Ivo Karlovic (ATP-20). 17:47

  • Kroatië leidt met 1-0 na een overwinning van Marin Cilic.
    17:44
  • Cilic zwoegt zich naar eerste zege Marin Cilic heeft zich flink in het zweet moeten werken om Kroatië op voorsprong te zetten. De nummer 6 van de wereld had vijf sets nodig tegen Federico Delbonis (ATP-41): 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2. De wedstrijd duurde 3,5 uur. 17:43
  • De Argentijnse tennisfans zijn op post in Zagreb.
    17:39
  • Maradona is in Zagreb Juan Martin Del Potro en co kunnen in Zagreb rekenen op de steun van Diego Maradona. De ex-voetballer komt zijn landgenoten aanmoedigen. 13:27
  • De Argentijnse fans zijn al op post
  • Bekijk hoogtepunten van de halve finales:
    10:23
  • Argentinië en de finale van de Daviscup is geen succesverhaal. Het haalde al vier keer de finale, maar won nog nooit. Kroatië is veel "efficiënter", want in 2005 won het onder leiding van Ivan Ljubicic en Mario Ancic zijn enige finale. 10:20
  • Vanaf vrijdag strijden Kroatië en Argentinië in Zagreb om de hoogste eer in de Daviscup. Om 14u kijkt Marin Cilic (ATP-6) Federico Delbonis (ATP-41) in de ogen in de eerste enkelwedstrijd van de finale. 10:15
  • Vrijdag 10:13
 

