Here is how the ambition of a nation to win #DavisCup finally came true! Federico Delbonis clinches match point in the 2016 #DavisCupFinal ! pic.twitter.com/8R03XA5wFN

The moment Argentina first won the #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/9OgP952hsH

Argentinië heeft voor een prachtige comeback gezorgd in de Daviscup-finale. De Argentijnen haalden op de slotdag een 2-1-achterstand op. Juan Martin del Potro sleepte met een prachtprestatie een beslissend duel uit het vuur en daarin stond er geen maat op Federico Delbonis. In drie sets dompelde hij Ivo Karlovic en Kroatië in rouw.

#DavisCupFinal : ARG become 15th nation to win @DavisCup and the first from South America. ARG lost the final in 1981, 2006, 2008 and 2011.

#DavisCupFinal : Argentina become the first EVER nation to win the @DavisCup after trailing 2-1 in matches and 2-0 in sets in the 4th match.

Huge respect.. This is Davis Cup, this is what it means to players #DavisCupFinal https://t.co/zZPiIJr75a

It will be @ivokarlovic vs @FedeDelbonis to decide the 2016 #DavisCupFinal ! Who are you supporting? pic.twitter.com/IBkffIzrWg

. @delpotrojuan comes back from 0-2 down for the first time to defeat #Cilic 67(4) 26 75 64 63 and we are heading to a deciding 5th rubber!!! pic.twitter.com/DJFuWkO3wo

De finale tussen Kroatië en Argentinië is stilaan een echte thriller. Cilic leek de Kroaten in Zagreb de winst te bezorgen tegen Del Potro, maar de Argentijn gaf zich ook bij een 2-0-achterstand in sets niet gewonnen. Hij vocht zich opnieuw in de wedstrijd. De spannende derde set pakte hij met 5-7. De veer bij Cilic leek een beetje gebroken en de Argentijn trok het laken naar zich toe. Na bijna vijf uur tennis mocht hij de vuist ballen.

Watch the moment @cilic_marin and @DodigTennis handed Croatia the advantage in the #DavisCupFinal by winning the doubles rubber pic.twitter.com/MiYqkPkBeo

Na het dubbelspel heeft Kroatië weer een voorsprong te pakken in de finale van de Daviscup. Het werd een wedstrijd op het scherp van de snee. Zeker in de eerste twee sets waren de duo's aan elkaar gewaagd. Kroatië haalde het telkens na een tiebreak. In de derde set leken de Argentijnen er niet meer echt in te geloven. Kroatië pakte de set en de wedstrijd met 6-3.

Croatia takes a 2-set lead as #Cilic and #Dodig win the 2nd tiebreak 7-4! Any way back for the Argentinian pair? pic.twitter.com/KiRMxPazyK

Here is the moment #Cilic and #Dodig clinched a tight opening set in the tiebreak! pic.twitter.com/K9h8Un8V6D

Vandaag staat er één wedstrijd op het programma in Zagreb. Beide landen nemen geen risico en sturen hun sterkste spelers het terrein op. Cilic neemt het samen met Dodig op tegen het duo Del Potro/Mayer. Pella en Skugor mogen hun trainingspak aanhouden. Wie gaat met een voorsprong de derde dag in?

Here is how the #DavisCupFinal looks after the opening day's play! Who will grab the advantage in tomorrow's crucial doubles rubber? pic.twitter.com/tvlMuIe97l

Kroatië en Argentinië gaan rusten met een 1-1. Juan Martin Del Potro heeft de bordjes in evenwicht gehangen voor Argentinië. De zilverenmedaillewinnaar van Rio klopte de Kroatische reus Ivo Karlovic in vier sets: 6-4, 6-7(6/8), 6-3 en 7-5.

. @delpotrojuan defeats #Karlovic 64 67(6) 63 75 and levels the #DavisCupFinal at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/2EoVlViXBL

Here is the moment #Karlovic won the second set against #DelPotro and the Argentinian No. 1 knew he had a match on his hands! pic.twitter.com/QFSz4Bdgzj

Watch as Juan Martin #DelPotro takes the opening set against Ivo #Karlovic in the second rubber of the #DavisCupFinal pic.twitter.com/iq9hVgypGt

Watch as @cilic_marin gives Croatia a 1-0 lead in the #DavisCupFinal with an epic 63 75 36 16 62 win over #Delbonis ! pic.twitter.com/mwfRLioLXw

Marin Cilic heeft zich flink in het zweet moeten werken om Kroatië op voorsprong te zetten. De nummer 6 van de wereld had vijf sets nodig tegen Federico Delbonis (ATP-41): 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2. De wedstrijd duurde 3,5 uur.

. @cilic_marin defeats #Delbonis 63 75 36 16 62 to give Croatia a 1-0 lead in the 2016 #DavisCupFinal ! pic.twitter.com/1ng1IaTphC

#Cilic is in control of this deciding 5th set! A 2nd break of serve hands the Croatian a 5-2 lead and he will attempt to serve out the match pic.twitter.com/QcQHgntTJS

Watch as @FedeDelbonis wins the third set of the opening rubber of the #DavisCupFinal . The comeback is on! pic.twitter.com/0WWPTtSjEK

Diego #Maradona is cheering on Federico #Delbonis and the Argentinian No. 2 is responding. He leads 4-3 on serve in the 3rd set pic.twitter.com/apE8KPVNRs

Here's how @cilic_marin took a 2-0 lead in the opening rubber of the #DavisCupFinal ! pic.twitter.com/zm23yRFT63

Juan Martin Del Potro en co kunnen in Zagreb rekenen op de steun van Diego Maradona. De ex-voetballer komt zijn landgenoten aanmoedigen.

Argentinian footballing legend Diego Maradona is in the house! We reckon he'll be leading the Argentina chants! pic.twitter.com/v15EWHpEO6

From footballing royalty to religious royalty! The Pope has made it to Zagreb! He seems to be in favour of Argentina as well... pic.twitter.com/1s3c1W5Mi9

Croatia reached the #DavisCupFinal thanks to a 3-2 win over France in the semifinals! Here are the highlights! pic.twitter.com/khBBcgrW7m

Our final recap of the teams' performances is Argentina defeating defending champions Great Britain in Glasgow to reach a 5th #DavisCupFinal pic.twitter.com/A5nDGRRVHl

Argentinië en de finale van de Daviscup is geen succesverhaal. Het haalde al vier keer de finale, maar won nog nooit. Kroatië is veel "efficiënter", want in 2005 won het onder leiding van Ivan Ljubicic en Mario Ancic zijn enige finale.

The opening rubber of the #DavisCupFinal will be @cilic_marin v @FedeDelbonis followed by @ivokarlovic v @delpotrojuan ! pic.twitter.com/vnTJp9mMet

Vanaf vrijdag strijden Kroatië en Argentinië in Zagreb om de hoogste eer in de Daviscup. Om 14u kijkt Marin Cilic (ATP-6) Federico Delbonis (ATP-41) in de ogen in de eerste enkelwedstrijd van de finale.

