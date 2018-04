Alle reekshoofden voor de bijl in kwartfinales ATP-toernooi Houston

What a win for #NextGenATP 🇺🇸 @Taylor_Fritz97, who is into his second #ATP SF (2016 Memphis) after ousting Sock.



"Now I feel like I'm playing very within myself... I'm a lot more ready. I'm a lot better of a player than I was."



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/SBFnAVpFEu pic.twitter.com/Mof5j8b6wh