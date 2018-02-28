Roger Federer en Serena Williams krijgen Laureus Awards

Roger Federer poseert met zijn twee trofeeën.

di 27/02/2018 - 22:01 Roger Federer en Serena Williams zijn in de prijzen gevallen op de Laureus Awards. Die bekronen de beste sportman en -vrouw over alle sporten heen. Federer mocht zelfs twee trofeeën mee naar huis nemen.

Voor zowel Roger Federer als Serena Williams is de Laureus Award niks nieuws. Federer won de trofee in het verleden al vier keer en ook Serena Williams mocht er al drie mee naar huis nemen.

Federer, die ook in de prijzen viel in de categorie "Comeback van het Jaar", kreeg in het referendum van Sportman van het Jaar de voorkeur boven Mo Farah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadel, Chris Froome en Lewis Hamilton. Serena Williams speelde vorig jaar maar twee toernooien, maar won toch voor Allyson Felix, Katie Ledecky, Mikaele Shiffrin, Caster Semenya en Garbina Muguruza.

Als Sportmoment van het Jaar werd gekozen voor de terugkeer op het veld van drie Chapecoense-spelers die de vliegtuigcrash van hun team in Colombia overleefd hadden. Voormalig voetballer Francesco Totti kreeg een trofee voor zijn carrière.