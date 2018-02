Gérard pakt enkeltitel in Bolton, maar verliest dubbelfinale

Men's Singles Champion Joachim Gerard Top seed and world No. 9 Gerard wins his first #BoltonIndoor men's singles title, beating third seed Evans Maripa 6-3, 7-5 #wheelchairtennis 🏆🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/WUSYuXyRol

And to complete our gallery of 2018 #Boltondoor champions, congratulations to top seed Joachim Gerard, the third player to win the men's singles in Bolton since the inaugural tournament @BoltonArena in 2014. It's a winning Bolton debut for the world No.9#wheelchairtennis 🏆🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/DaOzQJyo8u