Andre Agassi en voetballer Mesut Özil feliciteren Roger Federer

36 years 195 days...@RogerFederer continues to raise the bar in our sport. Congratulations on yet another remarkable achievement!! — Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) 16 februari 2018

Rewriting tennis history, once again.



You never cease to amaze & inspire @rogerfederer!



Congratulations to the No. 1️⃣!



👏🏼🙌🏼🎾🐐 https://t.co/7jrAfA1yBW — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) 17 februari 2018

Another outrageous achievement by Fed .. back at number 1 at 36 years young after skipping the entire clay court season. Hard to either compare or put that into perspective . Truly Incredible 🐐 🐐 🐐..#standingovation @rogerfederer — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 17 februari 2018

Sip, sip hooray! 🍾



More than 14 years after he first took the No. 1 ATP Ranking, Roger Federer is again the toast of the tennis world 🥂

#MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/ah3SpQ67ko — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 17 februari 2018

We are ALL watching @rogerfederer now ...becoming oldest ever number 1....@ATPWorldTour @abnamrowtt — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) 16 februari 2018

Congratulations @rogerfederer on another amazing achievement! The oldest player to become World No. 1 on the @ATPWorldTour at age 36. 🔝🎾👑🐐🇨🇭 #Federer #GOAT — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) 16 februari 2018

What an amazing accomplishment from @rogerfederer to become the oldest 🌍 no.1. What records next for the man who defies logic and gets better with age 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) 16 februari 2018

Back to where he belongs at world number #1. 👏🏼 Congratulations @RogerFederer 🎾1⃣🔝 https://t.co/QJiOP8A44T — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 16 februari 2018

Roger Federer is na ruim vijf jaar opnieuw de nummer een van de wereld, al maakt Robin Haase het hem wel nog even lastig. https://t.co/JH3KOsf0DH pic.twitter.com/41pDeXsLx8 — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) 16 februari 2018