Andre Agassi en voetballer Mesut Özil feliciteren Roger Federer

  • Federer won vrijdagavond zijn kwartfinale in Rotterdam.

za 17/02/2018 - 11:13 Roger Federer is dankzij zijn halvefinaleplaats in het toernooi van Rotterdam de oudste nummer 1 van de wereld in de geschiedenis van het mannentennis. De Zwitser, 36,5 jaar jong, wordt op Twitter overladen met lofbetuigingen.

Tweets van Federer:

Andere tweets: