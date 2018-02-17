Andre Agassi en voetballer Mesut Özil feliciteren Roger Federer

Tweets van Federer:
Apparently I'm the oldest tennis player with a #1️⃣ ranking. Somebody might have mentioned that to me already but I had a hard time hearing 👴🏻— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 16 februari 2018
It's been a long road, and sometimes windy, but feels surreal to be back at the top. I'm just happy to be healthy and playing tennis every day 🙌🏼👊🏼— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 17 februari 2018
Andere tweets:
36 years 195 days...@RogerFederer continues to raise the bar in our sport. Congratulations on yet another remarkable achievement!!— Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) 16 februari 2018
El Número 1️⃣ @rogerfederer 👏👏👏 #Rotterdam tennis @abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/p1KAYQtrc9— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) 16 februari 2018
Rewriting tennis history, once again.— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) 17 februari 2018
You never cease to amaze & inspire @rogerfederer!
Congratulations to the No. 1️⃣!
👏🏼🙌🏼🎾🐐 https://t.co/7jrAfA1yBW
Age is nothing but a number. Congratulations, @rogerfederer! #championstatus https://t.co/S0lKPyDDaV— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) 16 februari 2018
Another outrageous achievement by Fed .. back at number 1 at 36 years young after skipping the entire clay court season. Hard to either compare or put that into perspective . Truly Incredible 🐐 🐐 🐐..#standingovation @rogerfederer— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 17 februari 2018
Sip, sip hooray! 🍾— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 17 februari 2018
More than 14 years after he first took the No. 1 ATP Ranking, Roger Federer is again the toast of the tennis world 🥂
#MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/ah3SpQ67ko
We are ALL watching @rogerfederer now ...becoming oldest ever number 1....@ATPWorldTour @abnamrowtt— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) 16 februari 2018
Congratulations @rogerfederer on another amazing achievement! The oldest player to become World No. 1 on the @ATPWorldTour at age 36. 🔝🎾👑🐐🇨🇭 #Federer #GOAT— Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) 16 februari 2018
What an amazing accomplishment from @rogerfederer to become the oldest 🌍 no.1. What records next for the man who defies logic and gets better with age 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) 16 februari 2018
Back to where he belongs at world number #1. 👏🏼 Congratulations @RogerFederer 🎾1⃣🔝 https://t.co/QJiOP8A44T— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 16 februari 2018
Roger Federer is na ruim vijf jaar opnieuw de nummer een van de wereld, al maakt Robin Haase het hem wel nog even lastig. https://t.co/JH3KOsf0DH pic.twitter.com/41pDeXsLx8— NOS Sport (@NOSsport) 16 februari 2018
Roger Federer keek in aanloop naar de grote avond in Ahoy naar de gouden race van @esmee_visser om even aan wat anders dan tennis te denken. https://t.co/Y2pbs0N3JY— NOS Sport (@NOSsport) 16 februari 2018