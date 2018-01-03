Murray overweegt operatie om einde te maken aan heupblessure

Een halfjaar na zijn laatste wedstrijd op Wimbledon leek Andy Murray klaar voor zijn comeback, maar zijn heupblessure is nog niet verdwenen. De 30-jarige Schot moet verstek laten gaan in Brisbane.

"Ik ga door een heel moeilijke periode", schrijft Murray op Instagram. "Ik heb al advies gevraagd aan verschillende heupspecialisten. Zonder operatie heb ik er alles aan gedaan om zo snel mogelijk te herstellen en opnieuw klaar te zijn voor de competitie, maar ik ben er nog niet."

"Het is een optie om verder te revalideren en mijn heup meer tijd te geven om te herstellen. Een andere optie is een operatie, maar de kans op een geslaagde ingreep is niet zo groot als ik zou willen. Daarom blijft het voorlopig mijn tweede keuze. Ik hoop het te vermijden, maar ik overweeg het wel."

De kans dat Murray op de hoofdtabel van de Australian Open staat, is bijzonder klein. "Ik gun mezelf nog enkele dagen tijd. Ik blijf in Australië en zal dit weekend de knoop doorhakken."