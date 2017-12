Vechtscheiding houdt Azarenka nog langer van de baan

Thank you all for lovely messages and gifts for my little king Leo! I can’t believe he is 1 year old! He is so happy to open so many gifts, we need to continue tomorrow for more :) everyday is my Leo’s birthday to me! Happy bday ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 19 december 2017

Happy 1️⃣1️⃣ months old my ❤️ You are the best son in the 🌎 I’m so happy you loved you birthday song and we danced together!Mommy got you always and forever! I love you more than you will ever know ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Keep shining 👑 pic.twitter.com/j9WW7LkSDG — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 20 november 2017

Good morning with my King ❤️🦁👶🏼👩‍👦 pic.twitter.com/b5YYfSQUJA — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 6 november 2017

When the time is right we will be ready 🎾🎾🎾 and we will be stronger than ever 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻❤️❤️❤️👶🏼🦁👩‍👦 pic.twitter.com/uDiaFQXI4g — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 4 november 2017

🎾👶🏼🦁❤️ my King ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fcQvrIJvKU — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 25 oktober 2017

I’ll dance with you forever ❤️❤️❤️😍👶🏼🦁👩‍👦 pic.twitter.com/OnfiYByjnz — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 14 oktober 2017

I just can't handle this cuteness overload 😩❤️😍👩‍👦👶🏼🦁 pic.twitter.com/rUspsdtKJQ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 4 oktober 2017

I constantly going in between you being my baby forever, and being excited about all of the amazing things you will do in this life 🦁👶🏼❤️👩‍👦 pic.twitter.com/04lq7kVFf7 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 2 oktober 2017