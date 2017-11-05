Celle-ci est tellement méritée! Victoire au 60K de Toronto! pic.twitter.com/VjKHSyTH4d— ysaline Bonaventure (@YsaBona) 5 november 2017
Ysaline Bonaventure zegeviert in toernooi in Toronto
Ysaline Bonaventure (archief) won haar tiende toernooi in Toronto.
zo 05/11/2017 - 21:11 Ysaline Bonaventure heeft het ITF-toernooi van Toronto gewonnen. De 23-jarige Luikse klopte in de finale de Zwitserse veterane Patty Schnyder in twee sets: 7-6 en 6-3. Voor Bonaventure (WTA-230) is het al de tiende ITF-titel uit haar carrière.