Ysaline Bonaventure zegeviert in toernooi in Toronto

Ysaline Bonaventure heeft het ITF-toernooi van Toronto gewonnen. De 23-jarige Luikse klopte in de finale de Zwitserse veterane Patty Schnyder in twee sets: 7-6 en 6-3. Voor Bonaventure (WTA-230) is het al de tiende ITF-titel uit haar carrière.