David Goffin bedankt al zijn vriendinNEN

What a great moment from #Goffin 's speech: "Id like to thank my team, family, girlfriends. Girlfriend, sorry, without the s" [via @TennisTV ] pic.twitter.com/rCrx600bYL

Thank you @abnamrowtt for the great tournament and congrats @tsonga7 for the win ! And of course THANK YOU ALL for the support 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BBDOHk2pKb