David Goffin bedankt al zijn vriendinNEN

  • David Goffin beseft snel dat hij iets anders gezegd heeft.

zo 19/02/2017 - 21:32 Na de finale van het tennistoernooi in Rotterdam (Ned) heeft David Goffin zich versproken. De Belgische toptennisser bedankte zijn team, zijn familie en zijn vriendinnen. Goffin moest zelf lachen.

"Girlfriend, without the S"

Na zijn verloren finale tegen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) moest David Goffin een speech afsteken in Rotterdam. Onze landgenoot versprak zich in het Engels.

Hij bedankte zijn team, zijn familie en zijn "girlfriends (vriendinnen)". Goffin besefte zelf dat hij iets anders had gezegd dan hij bedoelde. "Girlfriend, sorry, without the S", lachte hij.