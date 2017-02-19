David Goffin bedankt al zijn vriendinNEN

"Girlfriend, without the S"
Na zijn verloren finale tegen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) moest David Goffin een speech afsteken in Rotterdam. Onze landgenoot versprak zich in het Engels.
Hij bedankte zijn team, zijn familie en zijn "girlfriends (vriendinnen)". Goffin besefte zelf dat hij iets anders had gezegd dan hij bedoelde. "Girlfriend, sorry, without the S", lachte hij.
What a great moment from #Goffin's speech: "Id like to thank my team, family, girlfriends. Girlfriend, sorry, without the s" [via @TennisTV] pic.twitter.com/rCrx600bYL— Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) 19 februari 2017
Thank you @abnamrowtt for the great tournament and congrats @tsonga7 for the win ! And of course THANK YOU ALL for the support 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BBDOHk2pKb— David Goffin (@David__Goffin) February 19, 2017