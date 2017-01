Nadia Petrova, generatiegenote van Clijsters en Henin, stopt met tennissen

Tennis has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. It was pretty much everything I did on a... https://t.co/NCfPdfmyaO — Nadia Petrova (@petrova_nadia) 11 januari 2017

One of the best people on the tour.And someone I spent good time with!Congratulation on your career and good-luck in the next chapter! https://t.co/NJsyI9q3o5 — Varvara Lepchenko (@Varunchik1) 12 januari 2017