- Verenigde Staten
- 1
- België
- 1
- live
World Grand Prix 21/07/2017 22:10
|
Verenigde Staten
België
|1
|25
|16
|live
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|1
|14
|25
- yt
NU LIVE: VS-België in de World Grand Prix
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Matchinfo
Stand
|M
|W
|V
|sets
|ptn
|1.
|Servië
|6
|5
|1
|15-4
|15
|2.
|Nederland
|6
|5
|1
|17-5
|15
|3.
|Verenigde Staten
|6
|4
|2
|16-9
|13
|4.
|Brazilië
|7
|4
|3
|14-11
|12
|4
|Italië
|6
|4
|2
|13-10
|10
|5.
|China
|6
|4
|2
|12-12
|10
|6.
|Japan
|6
|4
|2
|13-13
|9
|7.
|Brazilië
|6
|3
|3
|11-11
|9
|8.
|Dominicaanse Republiek
|6
|3
|3
|12-13
|9
|9.
|Rusland
|6
|2
|4
|12-13
|9
|10.
|Thailand
|6
|1
|5
|8-15
|4
|11.
|Turkije
|6
|1
|5
|7-16
|4
|12.
|BELGIË
|7
|0
|7
|3-21
|1