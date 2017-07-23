Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Estland
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} België
0
live
WK-voorronde barrage 23/07/2017 20:40
Estland
België
0          
live Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
0          
  • livestream

NU LIVE: volleybal: België-Estland

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

WK-voorronde barrage  | 

einde 1 2 3 4 5
België 26 25 25    
Slovakije 24 13 15    
einde 1 2 3 4 5
België 25 25 25    
Wit-Rusland 18 12 17    
einde 1 2 3 4 5
Spanje 25 20 16    
België 27 25 25    
einde 1 2 3 4 5
België 25 25 25    
Duitsland 16 16 17    
LIVE - Set 1 1 2 3 4 5
Estland          
België          

Matchinfo

  • stadion: Lange Munte in Kortrijk

Stand groep G

    M W V sets Ptn
1. België 4 4 0 12-0 12
2. Estland 4 3 1 11-4 10
3. Duitsland 4 2 2 7-8 5
4. Spanje 4 2 2 6-9 5
5. Slovakije 4 1 3 3-9 3
6. Wit-Rusland 4 0 4 3-12 1