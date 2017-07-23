- Estland
- 0
- België
- 0
- live
WK-voorronde barrage 23/07/2017 20:40
|
Estland
België
|0
|live
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|0
- livestream
NU LIVE: volleybal: België-Estland
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
WK-voorronde barrage |
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|België
|26
|25
|25
|Slovakije
|24
|13
|15
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|België
|25
|25
|25
|Wit-Rusland
|18
|12
|17
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Spanje
|25
|20
|16
|België
|27
|25
|25
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|België
|25
|25
|25
|Duitsland
|16
|16
|17
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Estland
|België
Matchinfo
Stand groep G
|M
|W
|V
|sets
|Ptn
|1.
|België
|4
|4
|0
|12-0
|12
|2.
|Estland
|4
|3
|1
|11-4
|10
|3.
|Duitsland
|4
|2
|2
|7-8
|5
|4.
|Spanje
|4
|2
|2
|6-9
|5
|5.
|Slovakije
|4
|1
|3
|3-9
|3
|6.
|Wit-Rusland
|4
|0
|4
|3-12
|1