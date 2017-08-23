- België
- 0
- Nederland
- 0
- live
WK-voorronde barrages 23/08/2017 19:30
|
België
Nederland
|0
|18
|live
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|0
|25
Hun opener gisteren tegen Tsjechië wonnen ze met 3-2.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- set 1 19:31 ◀
Matchinfo
Stand
|M
|W
|V
|sets
|punten
|1.
|Nederland
|1
|1
|0
|3-0
|3
|2.
|Bulgarije
|1
|1
|0
|3-1
|3
|3.
|België
|1
|1
|0
|3-2
|2
|4.
|Tsjechië
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|5.
|Slovenië
|1
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|6.
|Griekenland
|1
|0
|1
|0-3
|0