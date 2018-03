The Provisional Entry List of the Milano-Sanremo presented by @NamedSport has been announced! The greatest one-day specialists will line up, including last year’s podium: 🥇Michal Kwiatkowski 🥈Peter Sagan 🥉 Julian Alaphilippe - Read more >>> https://t.co/pVI6QoyA0B #MSR pic.twitter.com/xpFJGoCEDO