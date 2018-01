Hot one out there today. 42 average temperature for 5,5h on the bike. It is nothing for a blonde Dane 🤩🤪🤓☀️🤯😵 #tourdownunder @tourdownunder @AstanaTeam pic.twitter.com/LHbmXyJGCM

40°C in Adelaide and a thousand people riding their bikes 🔥 If Australia isn't awesome, then I don't know what else can it be! Thanks for the support, aussies 🤘🍻 @tourdownunder pic.twitter.com/s3D7OQqh0M