VIDEO: Adam Yates is de beste muurklimmer in de Tirreno, Benoot is 4e

-@UranRigoberto starts #TirrenoAdriatico stage five in sixth overall at 31”.

“This is a race w/ all the strongest riders in the world. The level is super high. We have no victory [yet] but how the team is moving in the bunch + how they’re acting, it’s great.” –DS @fabrizio_guidi pic.twitter.com/FbHRMiMkxs