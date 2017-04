❄️ Due to snow at the start, today's #TDR2017 stage 2 will start in Aigle at the 24km mark, removing the opening descent ❄️ pic.twitter.com/rDOnQ7GoDY — Team Sky 🚲 (@TeamSky) 27 april 2017

Again, bad weather today. The stage is shortened due the bad weather. We will start at 14:00 in Aigle. #TDR2017 pic.twitter.com/m08wD8JzPn — LottoNLJumbo Cycling (@LottoJumbo_road) 27 april 2017