Stuyven helpt ploegmaat Pedersen aan leiderstrui

Dug very deep in heavy weather conditions and wet roads to return after a flat tyre 3 km's before the beginning of the local lap...1/2 — Jasper Stuyven (@Jasperstuyven) 14 september 2017

Afterwards, very happy I still could roll out the red carpet for our Danish dynamite @Mads__Pedersen, who finished the stage in style! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/V5SVJKBoB3 — Jasper Stuyven (@Jasperstuyven) 14 september 2017