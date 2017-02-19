Rit 6: The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche Nog 60 km
Ben Hermans won twee ritten in deze editie.
- Hermans sluit aan, voorsprong 1 minuut Ben Hermans heeft na zijn valpartij zijn plaats in het peloton weer ingenomen. De groep heeft de voorsprong van de drie koplopers teruggebracht tot 1 minuut. 09:56 ◀
#TOO2017 @hermansben crashed at the base of the first climb. He is back on the bike and is being brought back to the bunch now.— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) February 19, 2017
Crash in the peloton before the 1st climb of the day #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/SFKo0IIZeP— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
What a crowd again! pic.twitter.com/BZByWwf8A3— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
- Valpartij bij begin eerste klim met Hermans In de aanloop naar het eerste van twee klimmetjes gaat een deel van het peloton tegen de vlakte. Ook Ben Hermans ligt erbij. De leider in de koers krabbelt snel weer op zijn fiets en wordt teruggebracht door zijn ploegmaats. 09:51 ◀
44.8 KM covered in the 1st hour of racing. The gap is still 2'00" for the leading trio #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/RCSom2XMOy— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
- 2 minuten voor de 3 Een derde van de rit is achter de rug en de situatie is onveranderd: drie koplopers en een peloton waarin Katjoesja en BMC de controle houden. 09:19 ◀
Vrees voor waaiers08:47 ◀
KM - 27: Strong crosswinds now on a big flat section. The risk of echelons is high - 2'40" #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/cX6XIChMba— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
- Katjoesja voor massaspurt Achter de drie vluchters doet de ploeg van de Noor Kristoff haar werk om er een massaspurt van te maken. Kristoff won net als Hermans al twee ritten, komt er straks een derde bij? BMC doet ook het nodige werk om de leiderstrui van Hermans te verdedigen. De voorsprong stabiliseert rond 2'30". 08:44 ◀
-
The wind is strong along the coast - 2'15" #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/nHcWMjW545— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 19 februari 2017
- Twee Belgen bij drie vluchters De Belgen zijn heel bedrijvig in de vluchten van de dag in deze editie van Oman. Voor de slotrit kozen Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) en Aimé De Gendt (Sport Vlaanderen) het ruime sop, de Fransman Benjamin Giraud is de derde man. Ze hebben 1 minuut. 08:19 ◀
-
The 3 leading riders are taking off Time gap - 0'55" #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/7Bg34VeNnw— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 19 februari 2017
De Gendt, Keisse and Giraud have attacked and now in the lead #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/GCmnjE7UOx— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 19 februari 2017
#TOO2017 @hermansben is ready to defend his leader's jersey one last time! Stage 6 is underway... #DontCrackUnderPressure pic.twitter.com/xtsOY6CPuJ— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) February 19, 2017
.@hermansben:" Today we are worried about the wind. Anything can still happen." #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/4nsUIEkv9G— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
The final stage of the @tourofoman is on. It's pretty windy which means that anything can still happen #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/y9pIsjugCM— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
The sprinters are back in action at #TOO2017 for the final stage of this year's edition, The Wave - Mattrah Corniche (130.5 km). pic.twitter.com/wHkc9yuC60— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) February 19, 2017
.@Kristoff87:"The Tour of Oman is good for my preparation. It always works well for me" #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/h0dgknxGUP— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
The man to beat today @Kristoff87 #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/wWZwBLabGi— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
Great atmosphere in the Wave this morning 15 min before the unofficial start. #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/MHxoGSB36F— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
Final day in Oman. Should we expect a bunch sprint or a solo victory? #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/sFOE07HwZv— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
#TOO2017 With a bunch sprint expected on stage 6 @jempy_drucker is opting for a @ShimanoROAD C75 rear wheel 👌. pic.twitter.com/fXd0Q4z8Po— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) February 19, 2017
STAGE 6: 🚩 The Wave Muscat > Matrah Corniche 🏁— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 19, 2017
🚴: 130,5 km
🕑: 11am (local time) #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/hcXdt7lCuA
- Nog 130 vlakke kilometers voor Hermans Ben Hermans staat er goed voor om de Ronde van Oman te winnen na zijn zege gisteren in de koninginnenrit. De Belg van BMC Hij moet nog 130 km van Muscat naar Matrah Corniche overleven. 08:13 ◀
- wedstrijd 08:13 ◀
Stand na rit 5
|1.
|Ben Hermans
|in 17u59'17"
|2.
|Rui Costa (Por)
|op 22"
|3.
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|35"
|4.
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
|58"
|5.
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
|1'12"
|6.
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|1'17"
|7.
|Mathias Frank (Zwi)
|1'19"
|8.
|Lachlan Morton (Aus)
|1'21"
|9.
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|1'33"
|10.
|Nathan Haas (Aus)
|1'38"
|13.
|Laurens De Plus
|2'02"
|22.
|Greg Van Avermaet
|3'10"
|42.
|Oliver Naesen
|11'15"
|58.
|Tom Boonen
|18'55"
Uitslag
|1.
|Ben Hermans
|152 km in 4u08'46"
|2.
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|op 3"
|3.
|Rui Costa (Por)
|11"
|4.
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|27"
|5.
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
|z.t.
|6.
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
|34"
|7.
|Lachlan Morton (Aus)
|37"
|8.
|Mathias Frank (Zwi)
|41"
|9.
|Nathan Haas (Aus)
|44"
|10.
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|z.t.
|16.
|Laurens De Plus
|1'28"
|28.
|Dimitri Peyskens
|2'23"
|30.
|Greg Van Avermaet
|2'36"
Rittenschema
|Rit 1: Al Sawadi Beach - Naseem Park
|14/02
|176 KM
|Kristoff
|Kristoff
|Rit 2: Nakhal - Al Bustan
|15/02
|145 KM
|Hermans
|Hermans
|Rit 3: Sultan Qaboos University - Quriyat
|16/02
|162 KM
|Kragh Andersen
|Hermans
|Rit 4: Yiti - Ministerie van Toerisme
|17/02
|118 KM
|Kristoff
|Hermans
|Rit 5: Sama'il - Jabal Al Akhdhar
|18/02
|152 KM
|Hermans
|Hermans
|Rit 6: The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche
|08:10
|130 KM