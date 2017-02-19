Rit 6: The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche Nog 60 km

Ben Hermans won twee ritten in deze editie.

  1. Kopgroep <p>Keisse<br /> A. De Gendt<br /> Giraud</p> 00'00"
  2. peloton 01'00"
Ronde van Oman | 19/02/2017 08:10 | 130 km

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Stand na rit 5

1. Ben Hermans in 17u59'17"
2. Rui Costa (Por)  op 22"
3. Fabio Aru (Ita)  35"
4. Merhawi Kudus (Eri) 58"
5. Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)  1'12"
6. Romain Bardet (Fra)  1'17"
7. Mathias Frank (Zwi)  1'19"
8. Lachlan Morton (Aus)  1'21"
9. Giovanni Visconti (Ita)  1'33"
10. Nathan Haas (Aus)  1'38"
     
13. Laurens De Plus 2'02"
22. Greg Van Avermaet 3'10"
42. Oliver Naesen 11'15"
58. Tom Boonen 18'55"

Uitslag

1. Ben Hermans 152 km in 4u08'46"
2. Fabio Aru (Ita)  op 3"
3. Rui Costa (Por)  11"
4. Giovanni Visconti (Ita)  27"
5. Merhawi Kudus (Eri)  z.t.
6. Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)  34"
7. Lachlan Morton (Aus)  37"
8. Mathias Frank (Zwi)  41"
9. Nathan Haas (Aus)  44"
10. Romain Bardet (Fra) z.t.
     
16. Laurens De Plus 1'28"
28. Dimitri Peyskens 2'23"
30. Greg Van Avermaet 2'36"

Rittenschema

Rit 1: Al Sawadi Beach - Naseem Park 14/02 176 KM Kristoff Kristoff
Rit 2: Nakhal - Al Bustan 15/02 145 KM Hermans Hermans
Rit 3: Sultan Qaboos University - Quriyat 16/02 162 KM Kragh Andersen Hermans
Rit 4: Yiti - Ministerie van Toerisme 17/02 118 KM Kristoff Hermans
Rit 5: Sama'il - Jabal Al Akhdhar 18/02 152 KM Hermans Hermans
Rit 6: The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche 08:10 130 KM