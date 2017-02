STAGE 5: 🚩 Sama’il > Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) 🏁

🚴: 152,5 km

🕑: 11am (local time) #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/AufDkWLnm3 — Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 18, 2017

As long as you are in Red in @tourofoman , all is fine. Big day to secure the jersey! @optiek_vangorp #RedChrome @tagheuer 📸©AFP Een bericht gedeeld door Ben Hermans (@hermansben) op 17 Feb 2017 om 9:27 PST

FAVORITES - 1/4

.@romainbardet was beaten by Nibali in the last meters of the Green Mountain in 2016. He could take the red jersey today. pic.twitter.com/1vpi9Fv9IS — Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 18, 2017

FAVORITES - 2/4

Fabio Aru is in good position as well to take the lead. Is he in a good form yet? #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/LpAhDSVzJZ — Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 18, 2017

FAVORITES - 3/4

Already 2x 2nd this year, Rui Costa is the man to watch. Last year, he took the 5th place at the top of Green Mountain. pic.twitter.com/PINXsIYXlA — Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 18, 2017

FAVORITES - 4/4

Fuglsang has already good legs. He knows the Green Mountain and could reshuffle the cards after today's stage. pic.twitter.com/VtyiX7uXpT — Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 18, 2017

Queen stage today. Ben Hermans will give everything to keep the leader jersey #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/zQuRGrxNYb — Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 18, 2017