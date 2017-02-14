Rit 1: Al Sawadi Beach - Naseem Park Nog 140 km
Greg Van Avermaet is een van de favorieten.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
.@tourofoman is underway Guess how many bottles a rider can bring @NamedSport @Elite_cycling pic.twitter.com/jIwAWyxAis— Team Bahrain Merida (@Bahrain_Merida) February 14, 2017
- Quick-Step Floors ment peloton De vluchters lopen 3'30" uit, in het peloton werken Quick-Step Floors en Katjoesja. 08:54 ◀
- Aimé De Gendt bij vijf vluchters Vijf renners hebben een voorsprong van 2 minuten genomen op een rustig rijdend peloton: met Aimé De Gendt is er een tweedejaarsprof van Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise bij. Verder nog twee Italianen (Alan Marangoni en Giuseppe Fonzi), een Fransman (Christophe Masson) en een Amerikaan (Larry Warbasse). 08:37 ◀
.@larrywarbasse, Aimé De Gendt, @ALANMARANGONI, Guiseppe Fonzi, Christophe Masson are the 5 men in the lead - 1'50" #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/fE2F1tETtm— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 14, 2017
The race is on! 5 riders have gone clear #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/N6LwNqcRyD— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) February 14, 2017
The Olympic champion is one of the favorite #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/fhYEPMVyag— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 14 februari 2017
Belgian stars at the start of stage 1 #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/mILFhA4kie— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 14 februari 2017
And we are off in #TOO2017 stage 1. pic.twitter.com/U27tM0nPhx— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) February 14, 2017
It's going to be a windy stage. @antmccrossan tells you everything about today's stage #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/IAz12gb5by— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 14 februari 2017
- wedstrijd 08:00 ◀
#TOO2017 stage 1 (Al Sawadi Beach - Naseem Park, 176.5 km)— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) February 14, 2017
is about to start. pic.twitter.com/rokFaSQ5oo
Preparations before the start! #TOO2017 #ST1 pic.twitter.com/vcHfWtnQcZ— Astana Proteam (@AstanaTeam) February 14, 2017
We're heading to the start line of #TOO2017 stage 1. Set your clocks for 11:00 GST (07:00 CET/ 23:00 PST) to catch 176.5km of racing. pic.twitter.com/RHGoLMOrxi— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) February 14, 2017
#TOO2017 stage 1 is a go!— BMC Racing Team (@BMCProTeam) February 14, 2017
#21 Van Avermaet
#22 Drucker
#23 Elmiger
#24 Frankiny
#25 Hermans
#26 Küng
#27 Oss
#28 Schär pic.twitter.com/xk3d3PLWc4
🐫☀️ D-1 🐫☀️ Quick reminder of the menu of the week #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/faIFhLdp1G— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 13 februari 2017
18 teams of 8 riders will take part of the 8th edition of the @tourofoman #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/cSUX902GGR— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 13 februari 2017
.@GregVanAvermaet: "I had a hard winter and I want to be ready for the Classics. @tourofoman is always part of my preparation" #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/uTtVhK0cHO— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 13 februari 2017
Time to shine for the big guns @FabioAru1 @romainbardet @BobJungels @GregVanAvermaet @Kristoff87 @RuiCostaCyclist #TOO2017 pic.twitter.com/l66C2bsmSQ— Tour of Oman (@tourofoman) 13 februari 2017
- Onder meer Greg Van Avermaet, Tom Boonen en Alexander Kristoff hebben de Ronde van Oman uitgekozen om hun voorjaarsvorm aan te scherpen. Maar ook de ronderenners willen hun vorm al een keer testen. Vorig jaar was Vincenzo Nibali de beste in Oman. Dinsdag is de openingsrit. 15:30 ◀
- Vooraf 14:32 ◀
Rittenschema
|Rit 1: Al Sawadi Beach - Naseem Park
|08:00
|176 KM
|Rit 2: Nakhal - Al Bustan
|15/02
|145 KM
|Rit 3: Sultan Qaboos University - Quriyat
|16/02
|162 KM
|Rit 4: Yiti - Ministerie van Toerisme
|17/02
|118 KM
|Rit 5: Sama'il - Jabal Al Akhdhar
|18/02
|152 KM
|Rit 6: The Wave Muscat - Matrah Corniche
|19/02
|130 KM