voorronde WK (Rode Duivels) - Speeldag 7 31/08/2017 20:45
Griekenland doet een slechte zaak met het oog op het WK.
Griekenland kan thuis geen afstand nemen van Estland
do 31/08/2017 - 22:48 Griekenland is er niet in geslaagd op eigen veld te scoren tegen Estland. De Grieken mogen blij zijn dat Bosnië, de concurrent voor de 2e plaats, zowaar nog verloor in Cyprus.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 22:39 ◀
- Henri Anier uit Joonas Tamm in Estland 90+4' ◀
- Ken Kallaste uit Martin Miller in Estland 90' ◀
- Aleksandr Dmitrijev uit Ilja Antonov in Estland 82' ◀
- Petros Mantalos uit Tasos Bakasetas in Griekenland 81' ◀
- Apostolos Vellios uit Dimitrios Diamantakos in Griekenland 71' ◀
- Ragnar Klavan Estland 69' ◀
- Kyriakos Papadopoulos uit Kostas Stafylidis in Griekenland 67' ◀
- Panagiotis Retsos Griekenland 50' ◀
- Start tweede helft 21:46 ◀
- Rust 21:31 ◀
- Taijo Teniste Estland 45+2' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:46 ◀
- Opstelling Estland Mihkel Aksalu, Taijo Teniste, Nikita Baranov, Enar Jääger, Ragnar Klavan, Ken Kallaste, Sergei Zenjov, Mattias Käit, Aleksandr Dmitrijev, Dmitri Kruglov, Henri Anier ◀
- Opstelling Griekenland Orestis Karnezis, Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Manolas, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Petros Mantalos, Alexandros Tziolis, Kostas Fortounis, Zeca, Anastasios Donis, Apostolos Vellios ◀
voorronde WK (Rode Duivels) | Speeldag 7 < >
|België
|9-0
|Gibraltar
|Griekenland
|0-0
|Estland
|Cyprus
|3-2
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
Matchinfo
|Griekenland
|Estland
|1
|Karnezis
|1
|Aksalu
|23
|Retsos
|23
|Teniste
|4
|Manolas
|21
|Baranov
|5
|K. Papadopoulos
|17
|Jääger
|3
|Tzavellas
|15
|Klavan
|20
|Mantalos
|19
|Kallaste
|6
|Tziolis
|10
|Zenjov
|10
|Fortounis
|4
|Käit
|8
|Zeca
|6
|Dmitrijev
|11
|Donis
|5
|Kruglov
|9
|Vellios
|8
|Anier
|wisselspelers
|21
|Stafylidis
|16
|Antonov
|16
|Diamantakos
|7
|Miller
|14
|Bakasetas
|2
|Tamm
|2
|Maniatis
|3
|Mööl
|7
|Siopis
|9
|Purje
|12
|Kiriakidis
|11
|Sappinen
|13
|Anestis
|12
|Meerits
|15
|Lykogiannis
|13
|Luts
|17
|Tachtsidis
|14
|Vassiljev
|18
|Gianniotas
|20
|Lepistu
|19
|Bouchalakis
|22
|Toom
|22
|Samaris
|trainer
|Michael Skibbe
|Martin Reim
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|België
|7
|6
|0
|1
|33
|2
|31
|19
|2
|Griekenland
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|3
|7
|13
|3
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|7
|3
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|11
|4
|Cyprus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|5
|Estland
|7
|1
|4
|2
|5
|17
|-12
|5
|6
|Gibraltar
|7
|0
|7
|0
|3
|33
|-30
|0