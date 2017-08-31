Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Griekenland
voorronde WK (Rode Duivels) - Speeldag 7 31/08/2017 20:45
Griekenland doet een slechte zaak met het oog op het WK.

Griekenland kan thuis geen afstand nemen van Estland

do 31/08/2017 - 22:48 Griekenland is er niet in geslaagd op eigen veld te scoren tegen Estland. De Grieken mogen blij zijn dat Bosnië, de concurrent voor de 2e plaats, zowaar nog verloor in Cyprus.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 22:39
  • Henri Anier uit Joonas Tamm in Estland 90+4'
  • Ken Kallaste uit Martin Miller in Estland 90'
  • Aleksandr Dmitrijev uit Ilja Antonov in Estland 82'
  • Petros Mantalos uit Tasos Bakasetas in Griekenland 81'
  • Apostolos Vellios uit Dimitrios Diamantakos in Griekenland 71'
  • Ragnar Klavan  Estland  69'
  • Kyriakos Papadopoulos uit Kostas Stafylidis in Griekenland 67'
  • Panagiotis Retsos  Griekenland  50'
  • Start tweede helft 21:46
  • Rust 21:31
  • Taijo Teniste  Estland  45+2'
  • Start eerste helft 20:46
  • Opstelling Estland Mihkel Aksalu, Taijo Teniste, Nikita Baranov, Enar Jääger, Ragnar Klavan, Ken Kallaste, Sergei Zenjov, Mattias Käit, Aleksandr Dmitrijev, Dmitri Kruglov, Henri Anier
  • Opstelling Griekenland Orestis Karnezis, Panagiotis Retsos, Konstantinos Manolas, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Petros Mantalos, Alexandros Tziolis, Kostas Fortounis, Zeca, Anastasios Donis, Apostolos Vellios
 

voorronde WK (Rode Duivels)  |  Speeldag 7

België 9-0 Gibraltar
Griekenland 0-0 Estland
Cyprus 3-2 Bosnië-Herzegovina

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Liran Liany
  • stadion: Stadio Karaiskaki
  • toeschouwers: 12379
Griekenland Estland
1 Karnezis 1 Aksalu
23 Retsos 23 Teniste
4 Manolas 21 Baranov
5 K. Papadopoulos 17 Jääger
3 Tzavellas 15 Klavan
20 Mantalos 19 Kallaste
6 Tziolis 10 Zenjov
10 Fortounis 4 Käit
8 Zeca 6 Dmitrijev
11 Donis 5 Kruglov
9 Vellios 8 Anier
wisselspelers
21 Stafylidis 16 Antonov
16 Diamantakos 7 Miller
14 Bakasetas 2 Tamm
2 Maniatis 3 Mööl
7 Siopis 9 Purje
12 Kiriakidis 11 Sappinen
13 Anestis 12 Meerits
15 Lykogiannis 13 Luts
17 Tachtsidis 14 Vassiljev
18 Gianniotas 20 Lepistu
19 Bouchalakis 22 Toom
22 Samaris
trainer
  Michael Skibbe   Martin Reim

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 België 7 6 0 1 33 2 31 19
2 Griekenland 7 3 0 4 10 3 7 13
3 Bosnië-Herzegovina 7 3 2 2 15 8 7 11
4 Cyprus 7 3 3 1 8 11 -3 10
5 Estland 7 1 4 2 5 17 -12 5
6 Gibraltar 7 0 7 0 3 33 -30 0