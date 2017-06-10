Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Bosnië-Herzegovina
voorronde WK (Rode Duivels) - Speeldag 6 09/06/2017 20:45
Roma-ploegmaats Dzeko en Manolas kregen bonje met elkaar.

Spelers raken slaags met elkaar na scoreloos gelijkspel in Bosnië-Griekenland

za 10/06/2017 - 00:06 Bosnië-Herzegovina en Griekenland hebben elkaar geen pijn kunnen doen op het veld, dus dan probeerden ze dat maar ernaast. "Dit was een schandelijke vertoning", waren de Grieken achteraf verontwaardigd. De 0-0 speelt de Rode Duivels wel in de kaart.

Net als in Brussel trok Griekenland ook in Bosnië een muur op, met een ijzersterke doelman Karnezis als exponent van de Griekse standvastigheid.

Voetbal is een spel, geen oorlog. Dit hoort er allemaal niet bij.
Kostas Manolas

Na de match liepen de frustraties bij de Bosniërs hoog op. Edin Dzeko kreeg het aan de stok met zijn ploegmaat bij Roma Kostas Manolas. Zo eindigde de wedstrijd met massaal trek- en duwwerk.

"Wat hier gebeurd is, is onaanvaardbaar. Ik hoop dat de FIFA en UEFA hiertegen zullen optreden", zegt Vassilis Torosidis, de aanvoerder van de Grieken. De Grieken waren ook erg gechoqueerd toen de Bosnische fans floten tijdens het volkslied.

"Deze vertoning was schandelijk", zegt Manolas. "Het begon al bij het volkslied, een grove belediging. Voetbal is een spel, geen oorlog. Dit hoort er allemaal niet bij."

"Voor ons is een gelijkspel een goed resultaat", kwam Torosidis toch nog terug op het sportieve. "We kunnen de Belgen nog altijd bijhalen, al lijkt de 2e plaats mij realistischer."

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 22:41
  • Vedad Ibiševic  Bosnië-Herzegovina  90+5'
  • Kostas Fortounis uit Giannis Maniatis in Griekenland 90+5'
  • Petros Mantalos uit Dimitrios Kourbelis in Griekenland 90+2'
  • Kenan Kodro uit Muhamed Bešic in Bosnië-Herzegovina 78'
  • Toni Šunjic uit Dario Dumic in Bosnië-Herzegovina 70'
  • Mato Jajalo  Bosnië-Herzegovina  66'
  • Ermin Bicakcic  Bosnië-Herzegovina  62'
  • Anastasios Donis  Griekenland  60'
  • Tasos Bakasetas uit Anastasios Donis in Griekenland 51'
  • Start tweede helft 21:51
  • Rust 21:34
  • Sokratis Papastathopoulos  Griekenland  34'
  • Senad Lulic uit Kenan Kodro in Bosnië-Herzegovina 22'
  • Konstantinos Manolas  Griekenland  17'
  • Ervin Zukanovic  Bosnië-Herzegovina  17'
  • Start eerste helft 20:46
  • Opstelling Griekenland Orestis Karnezis, Vassilis Torosidis, Konstantinos Manolas, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kostas Stafylidis, Petros Mantalos, Alexandros Tziolis, Kostas Fortounis, Zeca, Tasos Bakasetas, Kostantinos Mitroglou
  • Opstelling Bosnië-Herzegovina Asmir Begovic, Ermin Bicakcic, Ognjen Vranješ, Toni Šunjic, Ervin Zukanovic, Edin Višca, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibiševic, Mato Jajalo, Senad Lulic, Edin Džeko
 

  • scheidsrechter: Nicola Rizzoli
  • stadion: Bilino Polje
  • toeschouwers: 11000
Bosnië-Herzegovina Griekenland
1 Begovic 1 Karnezis
3 Bicakcic 15 Torosidis
6 Vranješ 4 Manolas
15 Šunjic 19 Papastathopoulos
17 Zukanovic 21 Stafylidis
19 Višca 20 Mantalos
10 Pjanic 6 Tziolis
9 Ibiševic 10 Fortounis
23 Jajalo 8 Zeca
16 Lulic 14 Bakasetas
11 Džeko 11 Mitroglou
wisselspelers
18 Kodro 22 Donis
4 Dumic 17 Kourbelis
7 Bešic 2 Maniatis
2 Cocalic 3 Retsos
5 Cimirot 5 Koutroubis
8 Medunjanin 7 Siopis
12 Sehic 9 Vellios
13 Stevanovic 12 Kapino
14 Bajic 13 Gianniotis
20 Prcic 16 Diamantakos
21 Hodzic 18 Gianniotas
22 Piric 23 Oikonomou
trainer
  Mehmed Bazdarevic   Michael Skibbe

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 België 6 5 0 1 24 2 22 16
2 Griekenland 6 3 0 3 10 3 7 12
3 Bosnië-Herzegovina 6 3 1 2 13 5 8 11
4 Cyprus 6 2 3 1 5 9 -4 7
5 Estland 6 1 4 1 5 17 -12 4
6 Gibraltar 6 0 6 0 3 24 -21 0