Roma-ploegmaats Dzeko en Manolas kregen bonje met elkaar.
Spelers raken slaags met elkaar na scoreloos gelijkspel in Bosnië-Griekenland
Net als in Brussel trok Griekenland ook in Bosnië een muur op, met een ijzersterke doelman Karnezis als exponent van de Griekse standvastigheid.
Voetbal is een spel, geen oorlog. Dit hoort er allemaal niet bij.
Na de match liepen de frustraties bij de Bosniërs hoog op. Edin Dzeko kreeg het aan de stok met zijn ploegmaat bij Roma Kostas Manolas. Zo eindigde de wedstrijd met massaal trek- en duwwerk.
"Wat hier gebeurd is, is onaanvaardbaar. Ik hoop dat de FIFA en UEFA hiertegen zullen optreden", zegt Vassilis Torosidis, de aanvoerder van de Grieken. De Grieken waren ook erg gechoqueerd toen de Bosnische fans floten tijdens het volkslied.
"Deze vertoning was schandelijk", zegt Manolas. "Het begon al bij het volkslied, een grove belediging. Voetbal is een spel, geen oorlog. Dit hoort er allemaal niet bij."
"Voor ons is een gelijkspel een goed resultaat", kwam Torosidis toch nog terug op het sportieve. "We kunnen de Belgen nog altijd bijhalen, al lijkt de 2e plaats mij realistischer."
VIDEO of Bosnia Asst. Coach Stephane Gilli punching Greek player Gianniotas post match @greekfooty @Hellas_Football pic.twitter.com/sSogJxMHlf— Cup Check Footy (@CupCheckFooty) 9 juni 2017
Dzeko and manolas both fight team mates at Roma 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NJ3qmljZkN— Nicholas Kalathakis⚒ (@n_kalathakis) 9 juni 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 22:41 ◀
- Vedad Ibiševic Bosnië-Herzegovina 90+5' ◀
- Kostas Fortounis uit Giannis Maniatis in Griekenland 90+5' ◀
- Petros Mantalos uit Dimitrios Kourbelis in Griekenland 90+2' ◀
- Kenan Kodro uit Muhamed Bešic in Bosnië-Herzegovina 78' ◀
- Toni Šunjic uit Dario Dumic in Bosnië-Herzegovina 70' ◀
- Mato Jajalo Bosnië-Herzegovina 66' ◀
- Ermin Bicakcic Bosnië-Herzegovina 62' ◀
- Anastasios Donis Griekenland 60' ◀
- Tasos Bakasetas uit Anastasios Donis in Griekenland 51' ◀
- Start tweede helft 21:51 ◀
- Rust 21:34 ◀
- Sokratis Papastathopoulos Griekenland 34' ◀
- Senad Lulic uit Kenan Kodro in Bosnië-Herzegovina 22' ◀
- Konstantinos Manolas Griekenland 17' ◀
- Ervin Zukanovic Bosnië-Herzegovina 17' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:46 ◀
- Opstelling Griekenland Orestis Karnezis, Vassilis Torosidis, Konstantinos Manolas, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kostas Stafylidis, Petros Mantalos, Alexandros Tziolis, Kostas Fortounis, Zeca, Tasos Bakasetas, Kostantinos Mitroglou ◀
- Opstelling Bosnië-Herzegovina Asmir Begovic, Ermin Bicakcic, Ognjen Vranješ, Toni Šunjic, Ervin Zukanovic, Edin Višca, Miralem Pjanic, Vedad Ibiševic, Mato Jajalo, Senad Lulic, Edin Džeko ◀
voorronde WK (Rode Duivels) | Speeldag 6 < >
|Estland
|0-2
|België
|Gibraltar
|1-2
|Cyprus
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|0-0
|Griekenland
Matchinfo
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|Griekenland
|1
|Begovic
|1
|Karnezis
|3
|Bicakcic
|15
|Torosidis
|6
|Vranješ
|4
|Manolas
|15
|Šunjic
|19
|Papastathopoulos
|17
|Zukanovic
|21
|Stafylidis
|19
|Višca
|20
|Mantalos
|10
|Pjanic
|6
|Tziolis
|9
|Ibiševic
|10
|Fortounis
|23
|Jajalo
|8
|Zeca
|16
|Lulic
|14
|Bakasetas
|11
|Džeko
|11
|Mitroglou
|wisselspelers
|18
|Kodro
|22
|Donis
|4
|Dumic
|17
|Kourbelis
|7
|Bešic
|2
|Maniatis
|2
|Cocalic
|3
|Retsos
|5
|Cimirot
|5
|Koutroubis
|8
|Medunjanin
|7
|Siopis
|12
|Sehic
|9
|Vellios
|13
|Stevanovic
|12
|Kapino
|14
|Bajic
|13
|Gianniotis
|20
|Prcic
|16
|Diamantakos
|21
|Hodzic
|18
|Gianniotas
|22
|Piric
|23
|Oikonomou
|trainer
|Mehmed Bazdarevic
|Michael Skibbe
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|België
|6
|5
|0
|1
|24
|2
|22
|16
|2
|Griekenland
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|3
|7
|12
|3
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|5
|8
|11
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|7
|5
|Estland
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|17
|-12
|4
|6
|Gibraltar
|6
|0
|6
|0
|3
|24
|-21
|0