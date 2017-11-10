- Kroatië
- 4
- 14' (pen) Modric | 20' N. Kalinic | 34' Perišic | 50' Kramaric
- Griekenland
- 1
- 31' Papastathopoulos
- einde
Ivan Perisic schreeuwt zijn vreugde uit na zijn doelpunt.
Kroatië is te sterk voor Griekenland en neemt flinke optie op WK
In de voorronde had Griekenland het België nog twee keer knap lastig gemaakt, maar Kroatië had in de heenwedstrijd van de barrages minder moeite met de stugge Grieken.
De Kroaten werden dan ook in het zadel geholpen door de bezoekende doelman, die na een klein kwartier een terugspeelbal verkeerd aannam en op de koop toe Kalinic onderuit kegelde. De penalty was een koud kunstje voor Modric: 1-0. Enkele minuten later tekende Kalinic zelf voor de 2-0.
Dankzij een rake kopbal van Papastathopoulos kwamen de Grieken weer in de wedstrijd, maar Perisic kopte nog voor de rust het derde Kroatische doelpunt tegen de touwen. Toen Kramaric vlak na de rust de 4-1 op het bord zette, was de kous helemaal af.
Croatia 4-1 Greece:— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) November 9, 2017
Only once a team won a UEFA #WCQ play-off match by a 4-1 score: Germany in 2001, and they went on to qualify and reach the final of the 2002 @FIFAWorldCup
🙌 🇭🇷Croatia captain Luka Modric and his team are one step closer to Russia 2018 #WCQ pic.twitter.com/criBXp1Mze— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 9, 2017
