  • Ivan Perisic schreeuwt zijn vreugde uit na zijn doelpunt.

Ivan Perisic schreeuwt zijn vreugde uit na zijn doelpunt.

Kroatië is te sterk voor Griekenland en neemt flinke optie op WK

do 09/11/2017 - 22:40 Kroatië staat al met anderhalf been op het WK. In het eerste barrageduel waren de Kroaten duidelijk een maatje te groot voor Griekenland: 4-1.

In de voorronde had Griekenland het België nog twee keer knap lastig gemaakt, maar Kroatië had in de heenwedstrijd van de barrages minder moeite met de stugge Grieken.

De Kroaten werden dan ook in het zadel geholpen door de bezoekende doelman, die na een klein kwartier een terugspeelbal verkeerd aannam en op de koop toe Kalinic onderuit kegelde. De penalty was een koud kunstje voor Modric: 1-0. Enkele minuten later tekende Kalinic zelf voor de 2-0.

Dankzij een rake kopbal van Papastathopoulos kwamen de Grieken weer in de wedstrijd, maar Perisic kopte nog voor de rust het derde Kroatische doelpunt tegen de touwen. Toen Kramaric vlak na de rust de 4-1 op het bord zette, was de kous helemaal af.

  • Einde 22:39
  • Luka Modric uit Mario Pasalic in Kroatië 90'
  • Andrej Kramaric uit Nikola Vlasic in Kroatië 83'
  • Tasos Bakasetas  Griekenland  80'
  • Nikola Kalinic uit Ante Rebic in Kroatië 76'
  • Kostas Stafylidis uit Tasos Bakasetas in Griekenland 72'
  • Andreas Samaris uit Panagiotis Tachtsidis in Griekenland 63'
  • 4Kroatië 1Griekenland doelpunt Andrej Kramaric Kroatië 50'
  • Start tweede helft 21:50
  • Giannis Maniatis uit Panagiotis Retsos in Griekenland rust
  • Rust 21:34
  • 3Kroatië 1Griekenland doelpunt Ivan Perišic Kroatië 34'
  • 2Kroatië 1Griekenland doelpunt Sokratis Papastathopoulos Griekenland 31'
  • Zeca  Griekenland  22'
  • 2Kroatië 0Griekenland doelpunt Nikola Kalinic Kroatië 20'
  • 1Kroatië 0Griekenland doelpunt (pen.) Luka Modric Kroatië 14'
  • Orestis Karnezis  Griekenland  12'
  • Start eerste helft 20:46
  • Opstelling Griekenland Orestis Karnezis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Giannis Maniatis, Zeca, Alexandros Tziolis, Andreas Samaris, Kostas Stafylidis, Kostas Fortounis, Kostantinos Mitroglou
  • Opstelling Kroatië Danijel Subašic, Šime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perišic, Nikola Kalinic
 

Noord-Ierland 0-1 Zwitserland
Kroatië 4-1 Griekenland
Denemarken 11/11 Ierland
Zweden 20:45 Italië

  • scheidsrechter: Gianluca Rocchi
  • stadion: Maksimir
  • toeschouwers: 30013
Kroatië Griekenland
23 Subašic 1 Karnezis
2 Vrsaljko 5 K. Papadopoulos
6 Lovren 19 Papastathopoulos
21 Vida 3 Tzavellas
3 Strinic 2 Maniatis
9 Kramaric 8 Zeca
7 Rakitic 6 Tziolis
10 Modric 22 Samaris
11 Brozovic 21 Stafylidis
4 Perišic 10 Fortounis
16 N. Kalinic 11 Mitroglou
14 Rebic 4 Retsos
8 Vlasic 17 Tachtsidis
20 Pasalic 14 Bakasetas
1 Livakovic 7 Hristodoulopoulos
5 Mitrovic 9 Diamantakos
12 L. Kalinic 12 Kapino
13 Nizic 13 Anestis
15 Rog 15 Torosidis
17 Mandžukic 16 Kourbelis
18 Bradaric 18 Gianniotas
19 Leovac 20 Lykogiannis
22 Pivaric 23 Oikonomou
  Zlatko Dalic   Michael Skibbe

Groep A
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Frankrijk 10 7 1 2 18 6 12 23
2 Zweden 10 6 3 1 26 9 17 19
3 Nederland 10 6 3 1 21 12 9 19
4 Bulgarije 10 4 5 1 14 19 -5 13
5 Luxemburg 10 1 6 3 8 26 -18 6
6 Wit-Rusland 10 1 7 2 6 21 -15 5
Groep B
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Portugal 10 9 1 0 32 4 28 27
2 Zwitserland 10 9 1 0 23 7 16 27
3 Hongarije 10 4 5 1 14 14 0 13
4 Faeröer 10 2 5 3 4 16 -12 9
5 Letland 10 2 7 1 7 18 -11 7
6 Andorra 10 1 8 1 2 23 -21 4
Groep C
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Duitsland 10 10 0 0 43 4 39 30
2 Noord-Ierland 10 6 3 1 17 6 11 19
3 Tsjechië 10 4 3 3 17 10 7 15
4 Noorwegen 10 4 5 1 17 16 1 13
5 Azerbeidzjan 10 3 6 1 10 19 -9 10
6 San Marino 10 0 10 0 2 51 -49 0
Groep D
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Servië 10 6 1 3 20 10 10 21
2 Ierland 10 5 1 4 12 6 6 19
3 Wales 10 4 1 5 13 6 7 17
4 Oostenrijk 10 4 3 3 14 12 2 15
5 Georgië 10 0 5 5 8 14 -6 5
6 Moldavië 10 0 8 2 4 23 -19 2
Groep E
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Polen 10 8 1 1 28 14 14 25
2 Denemarken 10 6 2 2 20 8 12 20
3 Montenegro 10 5 4 1 20 12 8 16
4 Roemenië 10 3 3 4 12 10 2 13
5 Armenië 10 2 7 1 10 26 -16 7
6 Kazachstan 10 0 7 3 6 26 -20 3
Groep F
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Engeland 10 8 0 2 18 3 15 26
2 Slowakije 10 6 4 0 17 7 10 18
3 Schotland 10 5 2 3 17 12 5 18
4 Slovenië 10 4 3 3 12 7 5 15
5 Litouwen 10 1 6 3 7 20 -13 6
6 Malta 10 0 9 1 3 25 -22 1
Groep G
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Spanje 10 9 0 1 36 3 33 28
2 Italië 10 7 1 2 21 8 13 23
3 Albanië 10 4 5 1 10 13 -3 13
4 Israël 10 4 6 0 10 15 -5 12
5 Macedonië 10 3 5 2 15 15 0 11
6 Liechtenstein 10 0 10 0 1 39 -38 0
Groep H
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 België 10 9 0 1 43 6 37 28
2 Griekenland 10 5 1 4 17 6 11 19
3 Bosnië-Herzegovina 10 5 3 2 24 13 11 17
4 Estland 10 3 5 2 13 19 -6 11
5 Cyprus 10 3 6 1 9 18 -9 10
6 Gibraltar 10 0 10 0 3 47 -44 0
Groep I
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 IJsland 10 7 2 1 16 7 9 22
2 Kroatië 10 6 2 2 15 4 11 20
3 Oekraïne 10 5 3 2 13 9 4 17
4 Turkije 10 4 3 3 14 13 1 15
5 Finland 10 2 5 3 9 13 -4 9
6 Kosovo 10 0 9 1 3 24 -21 1