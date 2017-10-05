- Noord-Ierland
- 1
- 90+4' Magennis
- Duitsland
- 3
- 3' Rudy | 22' Wagner | 87' Kimmich
- einde
|0 - 1
|Rudy
|3'
|0 - 2
|Wagner
|22'
|0 - 3
|Kimmich
|87'
|90+4'
|Magennis
|1 - 3
De Duitsers vierden hun doelpunten vrij ingetogen.
VIDEO: Duitsland plaatst zich na België als tweede Europese land voor WK
De Duitsers lieten er geen misverstand over bestaan dat ze de wedstrijd snel in een beslissende plooi wilden leggen. In de tweede minuut was het al bingo toen Sebastian Rudy er met een fantastische streep in het dak van het doel 0-1 van maakte.
Noord-Ierland, tweede in de poule, moest de wet van de sterkste ondergaan en slikte 20 minuten later al de 0-2. Sandro Wagner knalde aan de rand van de 16 de bal binnen.
Duitsland had maar een puntje nodig, maar nam geen risico's en prikte net voor het einde van de reguliere speeltijd dankzij Joshua Kimmich de 0-3 binnen. De 1-3 in de toegevoegde tijd was een doekje voor het bloeden voor de thuissupporters, die het doelpunt toch nog met veel bijval apprecieerden.
Met negen overwinningen op een rij en 27 op 27 mag Duitsland voor de 16e keer op een rij naar een WK voetbal. Noord-Ierland eindigt sowieso op de tweede plaats. Het kan één speeldag voor het einde niet meer bijgehaald worden door nummer 3 Tsjechië.
De schitterende 0-1:
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 22:34 ◀
- 1Noord-Ierland 3Duitsland doelpunt Josh Magennis Noord-Ierland 90+4' ◀
- 0Noord-Ierland 3Duitsland doelpunt Joshua Kimmich Duitsland 87' ◀
- Thomas Müller uit Lars Stindl in Duitsland 84' ◀
- Corry Evans uit George Saville in Noord-Ierland 81' ◀
- Julian Draxler uit Leroy Sané in Duitsland 73' ◀
- Daniel Lafferty uit Conor Washington in Noord-Ierland 70' ◀
- Leon Goretzka uit Emre Can in Duitsland 67' ◀
- Start tweede helft 21:46 ◀
- Lee Hodson uit Stuart Dallas in Noord-Ierland rust ◀
- Rust 21:30 ◀
- 0Noord-Ierland 2Duitsland doelpunt Sandro Wagner Duitsland 22' ◀
- 0Noord-Ierland 1Duitsland doelpunt Sebastian Rudy Duitsland 3' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:45 ◀
- Opstelling Duitsland Marc-André ter Stegen, Joshua Kimmich, Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels, Marvin Plattenhardt, Leon Goretzka, Sebastian Rudy, Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler, Sandro Wagner ◀
- Opstelling Noord-Ierland Michael McGovern, Conor McLaughlin, Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley, Lee Hodson, Chris Brunt, Oliver Norwood, Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis, Daniel Lafferty ◀
voorronde WK 2018 | 5 oktober 2017 < >
|Groep C
|Azerbeidzjan
|1-2
|Tsjechië
|Noord-Ierland
|1-3
|Duitsland
|San Marino
|0-8
|Noorwegen
|Groep E
|Armenië
|1-6
|Polen
|Roemenië
|3-1
|Kazachstan
|Montenegro
|0-1
|Denemarken
|Groep F
|Malta
|1-1
|Litouwen
|Schotland
|1-0
|Slowakije
|Engeland
|1-0
|Slovenië
Matchinfo
|Noord-Ierland
|Duitsland
|1
|McGovern
|22
|Ter Stegen
|2
|McLaughlin
|18
|Kimmich
|5
|J. Evans
|17
|Boateng
|4
|McAuley
|5
|Hummels
|6
|Hodson
|3
|Plattenhardt
|11
|Brunt
|19
|Goretzka
|16
|Norwood
|21
|Rudy
|8
|Davis
|13
|Müller
|13
|C. Evans
|8
|Kroos
|21
|Magennis
|7
|Draxler
|10
|Lafferty
|9
|Wagner
|wisselspelers
|14
|Dallas
|14
|Can
|9
|Washington
|23
|Sané
|19
|Saville
|10
|Stindl
|3
|Ferguson
|1
|Trapp
|7
|McGinn
|2
|Mustafi
|12
|Mannus
|4
|Ginter
|15
|Paton
|6
|Süle
|17
|Flanagan
|12
|Leno
|18
|Morris
|15
|Younes
|20
|Jones
|16
|Rüdiger
|22
|Lund
|20
|Brandt
|23
|Carroll
|trainer
|Michael O'Neill
|Joachim Löw
Standen
Groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Frankrijk
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|5
|10
|17
|2
|Zweden
|8
|5
|2
|1
|18
|7
|11
|16
|3
|Nederland
|8
|4
|3
|1
|16
|11
|5
|13
|4
|Bulgarije
|8
|4
|4
|0
|13
|17
|-4
|12
|5
|Luxemburg
|8
|1
|5
|2
|7
|17
|-10
|5
|6
|Wit-Rusland
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|16
|-12
|5
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Zwitserland
|8
|8
|0
|0
|18
|3
|15
|24
|2
|Portugal
|8
|7
|1
|0
|28
|4
|24
|21
|3
|Hongarije
|8
|3
|4
|1
|11
|9
|2
|10
|4
|Faeröer
|8
|2
|4
|2
|4
|15
|-11
|8
|5
|Andorra
|8
|1
|6
|1
|2
|17
|-15
|4
|6
|Letland
|8
|1
|7
|0
|3
|18
|-15
|3
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Duitsland
|9
|9
|0
|0
|38
|3
|35
|27
|2
|Noord-Ierland
|9
|6
|2
|1
|17
|5
|12
|19
|3
|Tsjechië
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|10
|2
|12
|4
|Noorwegen
|9
|3
|5
|1
|16
|16
|0
|10
|5
|Azerbeidzjan
|9
|3
|5
|1
|9
|14
|-5
|10
|6
|San Marino
|9
|0
|9
|0
|2
|46
|-44
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Servië
|8
|5
|0
|3
|17
|7
|10
|18
|2
|Wales
|8
|3
|0
|5
|12
|5
|7
|14
|3
|Ierland
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|6
|3
|13
|4
|Oostenrijk
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|10
|0
|9
|5
|Georgië
|8
|0
|3
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|5
|6
|Moldavië
|8
|0
|6
|2
|4
|20
|-16
|2
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Polen
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|12
|12
|22
|2
|Denemarken
|9
|6
|2
|1
|19
|7
|12
|19
|3
|Montenegro
|9
|5
|3
|1
|18
|8
|10
|16
|4
|Roemenië
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|9
|2
|12
|5
|Armenië
|9
|2
|7
|0
|9
|25
|-16
|6
|6
|Kazachstan
|9
|0
|7
|2
|5
|25
|-20
|2
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Engeland
|9
|7
|0
|2
|17
|3
|14
|23
|2
|Schotland
|9
|5
|2
|2
|15
|10
|5
|17
|3
|Slowakije
|9
|5
|4
|0
|14
|7
|7
|15
|4
|Slovenië
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|5
|5
|14
|5
|Litouwen
|9
|1
|5
|3
|7
|19
|-12
|6
|6
|Malta
|9
|0
|8
|1
|3
|22
|-19
|1
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Spanje
|8
|7
|0
|1
|32
|3
|29
|22
|2
|Italië
|8
|6
|1
|1
|19
|7
|12
|19
|3
|Albanië
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|9
|1
|13
|4
|Israël
|8
|3
|5
|0
|9
|14
|-5
|9
|5
|Macedonië
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|14
|-4
|7
|6
|Liechtenstein
|8
|0
|8
|0
|1
|34
|-33
|0
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|België
|8
|7
|0
|1
|35
|3
|32
|22
|2
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|8
|4
|2
|2
|19
|8
|11
|14
|3
|Griekenland
|8
|3
|1
|4
|11
|5
|6
|13
|4
|Cyprus
|8
|3
|4
|1
|8
|12
|-4
|10
|5
|Estland
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|17
|-11
|8
|6
|Gibraltar
|8
|0
|8
|0
|3
|37
|-34
|0
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Kroatië
|8
|5
|2
|1
|12
|3
|9
|16
|2
|IJsland
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|16
|3
|Turkije
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|8
|4
|14
|4
|Oekraïne
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|7
|4
|14
|5
|Finland
|8
|2
|5
|1
|6
|10
|-4
|7
|6
|Kosovo
|8
|0
|7
|1
|3
|20
|-17
|1