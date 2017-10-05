Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Noord-Ierland
1
90+4' Magennis
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Duitsland
3
3' Rudy | 22' Wagner | 87' Kimmich
einde
voorronde WK 2018 - 5 oktober 2017 05/10/2017 20:45
0 - 1 Rudy 3'
0 - 2 Wagner 22'
0 - 3 Kimmich 87'
90+4' Magennis 1 - 3
  • De Duitsers vierden hun doelpunten vrij ingetogen.

VIDEO: Duitsland plaatst zich na België als tweede Europese land voor WK

do 05/10/2017 - 22:34 Met een doodeenvoudige 1-3-overwinning in Noord-Ierland heeft de Mannschaft zich verzekerd van een ticket voor het WK 2018 in Rusland. Vooral de vroege 0-1 van Rudy was het aanzien meer dan waard.

De Duitsers lieten er geen misverstand over bestaan dat ze de wedstrijd snel in een beslissende plooi wilden leggen. In de tweede minuut was het al bingo toen Sebastian Rudy er met een fantastische streep in het dak van het doel 0-1 van maakte.

Noord-Ierland, tweede in de poule, moest de wet van de sterkste ondergaan en slikte 20 minuten later al de 0-2. Sandro Wagner knalde aan de rand van de 16 de bal binnen. 

Duitsland had maar een puntje nodig, maar nam geen risico's en prikte net voor het einde van de reguliere speeltijd dankzij Joshua Kimmich de 0-3 binnen. De 1-3 in de toegevoegde tijd was een doekje voor het bloeden voor de thuissupporters, die het doelpunt toch nog met veel bijval apprecieerden.

Met negen overwinningen op een rij en 27 op 27 mag Duitsland voor de 16e keer op een rij naar een WK voetbal. Noord-Ierland eindigt sowieso op de tweede plaats. Het kan één speeldag voor het einde niet meer bijgehaald worden door nummer 3 Tsjechië.

De schitterende 0-1:

  • Einde 22:34
  • 1Noord-Ierland 3Duitsland doelpunt Josh Magennis Noord-Ierland 90+4'
  • 0Noord-Ierland 3Duitsland doelpunt Joshua Kimmich Duitsland 87'
  • Thomas Müller uit Lars Stindl in Duitsland 84'
  • Corry Evans uit George Saville in Noord-Ierland 81'
  • Julian Draxler uit Leroy Sané in Duitsland 73'
  • Daniel Lafferty uit Conor Washington in Noord-Ierland 70'
  • Leon Goretzka uit Emre Can in Duitsland 67'
  • Start tweede helft 21:46
  • Lee Hodson uit Stuart Dallas in Noord-Ierland rust
  • Rust 21:30
  • 0Noord-Ierland 2Duitsland doelpunt Sandro Wagner Duitsland 22'
  • 0Noord-Ierland 1Duitsland doelpunt Sebastian Rudy Duitsland 3'
  • Start eerste helft 20:45
  • Opstelling Duitsland Marc-André ter Stegen, Joshua Kimmich, Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels, Marvin Plattenhardt, Leon Goretzka, Sebastian Rudy, Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler, Sandro Wagner
  • Opstelling Noord-Ierland Michael McGovern, Conor McLaughlin, Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley, Lee Hodson, Chris Brunt, Oliver Norwood, Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis, Daniel Lafferty
 

voorronde WK 2018  |  5 oktober 2017

Groep C
Azerbeidzjan 1-2 Tsjechië
Noord-Ierland 1-3 Duitsland
San Marino 0-8 Noorwegen
Groep E
Armenië 1-6 Polen
Roemenië 3-1 Kazachstan
Montenegro 0-1 Denemarken
Groep F
Malta 1-1 Litouwen
Schotland 1-0 Slowakije
Engeland 1-0 Slovenië

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Danny Makkelie
  • stadion: Windsor Park
  • toeschouwers: 20000
Noord-Ierland Duitsland
1 McGovern 22 Ter Stegen
2 McLaughlin 18 Kimmich
5 J. Evans 17 Boateng
4 McAuley 5 Hummels
6 Hodson 3 Plattenhardt
11 Brunt 19 Goretzka
16 Norwood 21 Rudy
8 Davis 13 Müller
13 C. Evans 8 Kroos
21 Magennis 7 Draxler
10 Lafferty 9 Wagner
wisselspelers
14 Dallas 14 Can
9 Washington 23 Sané
19 Saville 10 Stindl
3 Ferguson 1 Trapp
7 McGinn 2 Mustafi
12 Mannus 4 Ginter
15 Paton 6 Süle
17 Flanagan 12 Leno
18 Morris 15 Younes
20 Jones 16 Rüdiger
22 Lund 20 Brandt
23 Carroll
trainer
  Michael O'Neill   Joachim Löw

Standen

Groep A
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Frankrijk 8 5 1 2 15 5 10 17
2 Zweden 8 5 2 1 18 7 11 16
3 Nederland 8 4 3 1 16 11 5 13
4 Bulgarije 8 4 4 0 13 17 -4 12
5 Luxemburg 8 1 5 2 7 17 -10 5
6 Wit-Rusland 8 1 5 2 4 16 -12 5
Groep B
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Zwitserland 8 8 0 0 18 3 15 24
2 Portugal 8 7 1 0 28 4 24 21
3 Hongarije 8 3 4 1 11 9 2 10
4 Faeröer 8 2 4 2 4 15 -11 8
5 Andorra 8 1 6 1 2 17 -15 4
6 Letland 8 1 7 0 3 18 -15 3
Groep C
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Duitsland 9 9 0 0 38 3 35 27
2 Noord-Ierland 9 6 2 1 17 5 12 19
3 Tsjechië 9 3 3 3 12 10 2 12
4 Noorwegen 9 3 5 1 16 16 0 10
5 Azerbeidzjan 9 3 5 1 9 14 -5 10
6 San Marino 9 0 9 0 2 46 -44 0
Groep D
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Servië 8 5 0 3 17 7 10 18
2 Wales 8 3 0 5 12 5 7 14
3 Ierland 8 3 1 4 9 6 3 13
4 Oostenrijk 8 2 3 3 10 10 0 9
5 Georgië 8 0 3 5 8 12 -4 5
6 Moldavië 8 0 6 2 4 20 -16 2
Groep E
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Polen 9 7 1 1 24 12 12 22
2 Denemarken 9 6 2 1 19 7 12 19
3 Montenegro 9 5 3 1 18 8 10 16
4 Roemenië 9 3 3 3 11 9 2 12
5 Armenië 9 2 7 0 9 25 -16 6
6 Kazachstan 9 0 7 2 5 25 -20 2
Groep F
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Engeland 9 7 0 2 17 3 14 23
2 Schotland 9 5 2 2 15 10 5 17
3 Slowakije 9 5 4 0 14 7 7 15
4 Slovenië 9 4 3 2 10 5 5 14
5 Litouwen 9 1 5 3 7 19 -12 6
6 Malta 9 0 8 1 3 22 -19 1
Groep G
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Spanje 8 7 0 1 32 3 29 22
2 Italië 8 6 1 1 19 7 12 19
3 Albanië 8 4 3 1 10 9 1 13
4 Israël 8 3 5 0 9 14 -5 9
5 Macedonië 8 2 5 1 10 14 -4 7
6 Liechtenstein 8 0 8 0 1 34 -33 0
Groep H
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 België 8 7 0 1 35 3 32 22
2 Bosnië-Herzegovina 8 4 2 2 19 8 11 14
3 Griekenland 8 3 1 4 11 5 6 13
4 Cyprus 8 3 4 1 8 12 -4 10
5 Estland 8 2 4 2 6 17 -11 8
6 Gibraltar 8 0 8 0 3 37 -34 0
Groep I
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Kroatië 8 5 2 1 12 3 9 16
2 IJsland 8 5 2 1 11 7 4 16
3 Turkije 8 4 2 2 12 8 4 14
4 Oekraïne 8 4 2 2 11 7 4 14
5 Finland 8 2 5 1 6 10 -4 7
6 Kosovo 8 0 7 1 3 20 -17 1