Voorronde WK 2018 - 26 maart 2017 26/03/2017 18:00
22' Defoe 1 - 0
67' Vardy 2 - 0
  Jamie Vardy verdubbelde de score.

Jamie Vardy verdubbelde de score.

Defoe viert rentree bij Engeland met goal in makkelijke zege

zo 26/03/2017 - 20:03 Engeland heeft zijn WK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Litouwen makkelijk gewonnen. De wederoptredende Defoe en Vardy zorgden voor de doelpunten. Engeland blijft aan de leiding in groep F.

(dadelijk meer)

Verdedigend staat het goed bij de Engelsen:

Jamie Vardy valt in en scoort:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 19:53
  • Vykintas Slivka uit Simonas Paulius in Litouwen 88'
  • Marcus Rashford  Engeland  74'
  • Nerijus Valskis uit Deivydas Matulevicius in Litouwen 74'
  • 2Engeland 0Litouwen doelpunt Jamie Vardy Engeland 67'
  • Jermain Defoe uit Jamie Vardy in Engeland 61'
  • Raheem Sterling uit Marcus Rashford in Engeland 61'
  • Arturas Zulpa  Litouwen  60'
  • Arvydas Novikovas uit Mindaugas Grigaravicius in Litouwen 55'
  • Egidijus Vaitkunas  Litouwen  47'
  • Start tweede helft 19:05
  • Rust 18:50
  • 1Engeland 0Litouwen doelpunt Jermain Defoe Engeland 22'
  • Start eerste helft 18:03
  • Opstelling Litouwen Ernestas Šetkus, Egidijus Vaitkunas, Tadas Kijanskas, Linas Klimavicius, Vaidas Slavickas, Fiodor Cernych, Arturas Zulpa, Vykintas Slivka, Mantas Kuklys, Arvydas Novikovas, Nerijus Valskis
  • Opstelling Engeland Joe Hart, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Michael Keane, Ryan Bertrand, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, Jermain Defoe, Adam Lallana
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Ruddy Buquet
  • stadion: Wembley Stadium
Engeland Litouwen
1 Hart 16 Šetkus
2 Walker 8 Vaitkunas
6 Stones 4 Kijanskas
5 Keane 2 Klimavicius
3 Bertrand 3 Slavickas
8 Oxlade-Chamberlain 22 Cernych
4 Dier 10 Zulpa
10 Alli 14 Slivka
7 Sterling 17 Kuklys
9 Defoe 11 Novikovas
11 Lallana 19 Valskis
wisselspelers
19 Vardy 6 Grigaravicius
20 Rashford 9 Matulevicius
12 Clyne 13 Paulius
13 Forster 1 Zubas
14 Shaw 5 Mikuckis
15 Gibson 7 Verbickas
16 Livermore 12 Gertmonas
17 Ward-Prowse 15 Klimavicius
18 Barkley 18 Eliosius
21 Lingard 20 Borovskij
22 Redmond 21 Luksa
23 Heaton 23 Baravykas
trainer
  Gareth Southgate   Edgaras Jankauskas

