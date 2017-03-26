- Engeland
Voorronde WK 2018 - 26 maart 2017 26/03/2017 18:00
|22'
|Defoe
|1 - 0
|67'
|Vardy
|2 - 0
Jamie Vardy verdubbelde de score.
Defoe viert rentree bij Engeland met goal in makkelijke zege
zo 26/03/2017 - 20:03 Engeland heeft zijn WK-kwalificatiewedstrijd tegen Litouwen makkelijk gewonnen. De wederoptredende Defoe en Vardy zorgden voor de doelpunten. Engeland blijft aan de leiding in groep F.
(dadelijk meer)
Verdedigend staat het goed bij de Engelsen:
1 - England are the only team to have kept a clean sheet in each 2018 World Cup qualification game so far. Solid.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 26, 2017
England have now kept six consecutive clean sheets in World Cup qualifiers.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 26, 2017
Their best run since 1989. pic.twitter.com/LSn4KhwEm0
England are now unbeaten in their last 34 international qualifiers:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 26, 2017
WWWDWDWWDWDWDWDWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWW
Getting the job done. pic.twitter.com/pAEKw1mleS
Jamie Vardy valt in en scoort:
1 - Jamie Vardy's goal was his first touch of the match. Impact.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 26, 2017
Jamie Vardy has now scored 5 goals in his last 7 games for club & country.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 26, 2017
Clinical finish. pic.twitter.com/XlLsJiPlnT
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 19:53 ◀
- Vykintas Slivka uit Simonas Paulius in Litouwen 88' ◀
- Marcus Rashford Engeland 74' ◀
- Nerijus Valskis uit Deivydas Matulevicius in Litouwen 74' ◀
- 2Engeland 0Litouwen doelpunt Jamie Vardy Engeland 67' ◀
- Jermain Defoe uit Jamie Vardy in Engeland 61' ◀
- Raheem Sterling uit Marcus Rashford in Engeland 61' ◀
- Arturas Zulpa Litouwen 60' ◀
- Arvydas Novikovas uit Mindaugas Grigaravicius in Litouwen 55' ◀
- Egidijus Vaitkunas Litouwen 47' ◀
- Start tweede helft 19:05 ◀
- Rust 18:50 ◀
- 1Engeland 0Litouwen doelpunt Jermain Defoe Engeland 22' ◀
- Start eerste helft 18:03 ◀
- Opstelling Litouwen Ernestas Šetkus, Egidijus Vaitkunas, Tadas Kijanskas, Linas Klimavicius, Vaidas Slavickas, Fiodor Cernych, Arturas Zulpa, Vykintas Slivka, Mantas Kuklys, Arvydas Novikovas, Nerijus Valskis ◀
- Opstelling Engeland Joe Hart, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Michael Keane, Ryan Bertrand, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, Jermain Defoe, Adam Lallana ◀
