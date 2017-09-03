- Nederland
- 1
- 7' Pröpper
- Bulgarije
- 0
-
- 15'
voorronde WK 2018 - 3 september 2017 03/09/2017 18:00
|7'
|Pröpper
|1 - 0
Donderdag ging Nederland met 4-0 onderuit in Frankrijk.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- 1Nederland 0Bulgarije doelpunt Davy Pröpper Nederland 7' ◀
- Start eerste helft 18:00 ◀
- Opstelling Bulgarije Plamen Iliev, Strahil Popov, Vasil Bozhikov, Georgi Terziev, Petar Zanev, Atanas Zehirov, Ivaylo Chochev, Georgi Kostadinov, Alexander Tsvetkov, Stanislav Manolev, Ivelin Popov ◀
- Opstelling Nederland Jasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Stefan de Vrij, Wesley Hoedt, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Davy Pröpper, Tonny Vilhena, Arjen Robben, Vincent Janssen, Quincy Promes ◀
voorronde WK 2018 | 3 september 2017 < >
|Groep A
|Wit-Rusland
|0-0
|Zweden
|Nederland
|1-0
|Bulgarije
|Frankrijk
|20:45
|Luxemburg
|Groep B
|Faeröer
|0-0
|Andorra
|Hongarije
|20:45
|Portugal
|Letland
|20:45
|Zwitserland
|Groep H
|Estland
|0-0
|Cyprus
|Griekenland
|20:45
|België
|Gibraltar
|20:45
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|Groep I
|Kroatië
|1-0
|Kosovo
Matchinfo
|Nederland
|Bulgarije
|1
|Cillessen
|13
|Iliev
|2
|Tete
|2
|Popov
|3
|De Vrij
|15
|Bozhikov
|4
|Hoedt
|5
|Terziev
|5
|Blind
|3
|Zanev
|6
|Wijnaldum
|4
|Zehirov
|10
|Pröpper
|18
|Chochev
|8
|Vilhena
|7
|Kostadinov
|11
|Robben
|22
|Tsvetkov
|9
|Janssen
|11
|Manolev
|7
|Promes
|10
|Popov
|wisselspelers
|12
|Veltman
|1
|Mitrev
|13
|De Ligt
|6
|Slavchev
|14
|Rekik
|8
|Nedelev
|15
|Martins Indi
|9
|Dimitrov
|16
|Sneijder
|12
|Kraev
|17
|Depay
|14
|Nedyalkov
|18
|Van de Beek
|16
|Galabinov
|19
|Dost
|17
|Milanov
|20
|Van Ginkel
|19
|Despodov
|21
|Fosu-Mensah
|20
|Starokin
|22
|Stekelenburg
|21
|Malinov
|23
|Zoet
|23
|Kitanov
|trainer
|Dick Advocaat
|Georgi Donkov
Standen
Groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Frankrijk
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|5
|10
|16
|2
|Zweden
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|7
|7
|13
|3
|Bulgarije
|7
|4
|3
|0
|12
|14
|-2
|12
|4
|Nederland
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|10
|3
|10
|5
|Wit-Rusland
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|12
|-8
|5
|6
|Luxemburg
|7
|1
|5
|1
|7
|17
|-10
|4
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Zwitserland
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|3
|12
|21
|2
|Portugal
|7
|6
|1
|0
|27
|4
|23
|18
|3
|Hongarije
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|8
|3
|10
|4
|Faeröer
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|15
|-12
|5
|5
|Andorra
|7
|1
|5
|1
|2
|16
|-14
|4
|6
|Letland
|7
|1
|6
|0
|3
|15
|-12
|3
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Duitsland
|7
|7
|0
|0
|29
|2
|27
|21
|2
|Noord-Ierland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|2
|12
|16
|3
|Tsjechië
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|4
|Noorwegen
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|5
|Azerbeidzjan
|7
|2
|4
|1
|3
|11
|-8
|7
|6
|San Marino
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|33
|-32
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Servië
|7
|4
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|15
|2
|Ierland
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|5
|4
|13
|3
|Wales
|7
|2
|0
|5
|10
|5
|5
|11
|4
|Oostenrijk
|7
|2
|3
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|5
|Georgië
|7
|0
|3
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|4
|6
|Moldavië
|7
|0
|5
|2
|4
|18
|-14
|2
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Polen
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|11
|4
|16
|2
|Montenegro
|7
|4
|2
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Denemarken
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|6
|8
|13
|4
|Roemenië
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|7
|1
|9
|5
|Armenië
|7
|2
|5
|0
|7
|15
|-8
|6
|6
|Kazachstan
|7
|0
|5
|2
|4
|19
|-15
|2
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Engeland
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|2
|12
|17
|2
|Slowakije
|7
|5
|2
|0
|13
|4
|9
|15
|3
|Schotland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|4
|Slovenië
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|11
|5
|Litouwen
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|14
|-8
|5
|6
|Malta
|7
|0
|7
|0
|2
|19
|-17
|0
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Spanje
|7
|6
|0
|1
|24
|3
|21
|19
|2
|Italië
|7
|5
|1
|1
|18
|7
|11
|16
|3
|Albanië
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|8
|1
|12
|4
|Israël
|7
|3
|4
|0
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|5
|Macedonië
|7
|2
|5
|0
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|6
|Liechtenstein
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|26
|-25
|0
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|België
|7
|6
|0
|1
|33
|2
|31
|19
|2
|Griekenland
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|3
|7
|13
|3
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|7
|3
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|11
|4
|Cyprus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|5
|Estland
|7
|1
|4
|2
|5
|17
|-12
|5
|6
|Gibraltar
|7
|0
|7
|0
|3
|33
|-30
|0
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Kroatië
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|2
|10
|16
|2
|Oekraïne
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|5
|6
|14
|3
|IJsland
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|13
|4
|Turkije
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|5
|Finland
|7
|1
|5
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|6
|Kosovo
|7
|0
|6
|1
|3
|19
|-16
|1