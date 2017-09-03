Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Nederland
1
7' Pröpper
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Bulgarije
0
15'
voorronde WK 2018 - 3 september 2017 03/09/2017 18:00
7' Pröpper 1 - 0
  • Donderdag ging Nederland met 4-0 onderuit in Frankrijk.

live berichtgeving

  • 1Nederland 0Bulgarije doelpunt Davy Pröpper Nederland 7'
  • Start eerste helft 18:00
  • Opstelling Bulgarije Plamen Iliev, Strahil Popov, Vasil Bozhikov, Georgi Terziev, Petar Zanev, Atanas Zehirov, Ivaylo Chochev, Georgi Kostadinov, Alexander Tsvetkov, Stanislav Manolev, Ivelin Popov
  • Opstelling Nederland Jasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Stefan de Vrij, Wesley Hoedt, Daley Blind, Georginio Wijnaldum, Davy Pröpper, Tonny Vilhena, Arjen Robben, Vincent Janssen, Quincy Promes
 

voorronde WK 2018  |  3 september 2017

Groep A
Wit-Rusland 0-0 Zweden
Nederland 1-0 Bulgarije
Frankrijk 20:45 Luxemburg
Groep B
Faeröer 0-0 Andorra
Hongarije 20:45 Portugal
Letland 20:45 Zwitserland
Groep H
Estland 0-0 Cyprus
Griekenland 20:45 België
Gibraltar 20:45 Bosnië-Herzegovina
Groep I
Kroatië 1-0 Kosovo

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Tasos Sidiropoulos
  • stadion: Amsterdam ArenA
Nederland Bulgarije
1 Cillessen 13 Iliev
2 Tete 2 Popov
3 De Vrij 15 Bozhikov
4 Hoedt 5 Terziev
5 Blind 3 Zanev
6 Wijnaldum 4 Zehirov
10 Pröpper 18 Chochev
8 Vilhena 7 Kostadinov
11 Robben 22 Tsvetkov
9 Janssen 11 Manolev
7 Promes 10 Popov
wisselspelers
12 Veltman 1 Mitrev
13 De Ligt 6 Slavchev
14 Rekik 8 Nedelev
15 Martins Indi 9 Dimitrov
16 Sneijder 12 Kraev
17 Depay 14 Nedyalkov
18 Van de Beek 16 Galabinov
19 Dost 17 Milanov
20 Van Ginkel 19 Despodov
21 Fosu-Mensah 20 Starokin
22 Stekelenburg 21 Malinov
23 Zoet 23 Kitanov
trainer
  Dick Advocaat   Georgi Donkov

