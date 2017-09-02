- Servië
- 3
- 21' Gacinovic | 31' Kolarov | 82' Mitrovic
- Moldavië
- 0
-
- einde
|21'
|Gacinovic
|1 - 0
|31'
|Kolarov
|2 - 0
|82'
|Mitrovic
|3 - 0
Mitrovic scoorde de 3-0.
Oude bekende helpt Servië een handje, Ierland schuift uit
Servië, dat samen met Ierland voor de WK-tickets lijkt te vechten in groep D, kon vanavond rekenen op een prima Mijat Gacinovic.
De 22-jarige middenvelder van Frankfurt vormde een uitstekend duo met linksachter Kolarov: na 20 minuten was Gacinovic de afwerker, 10 minuten later was Kolarov het eindstation.
Ook ex-Anderlecht-spits Aleksandar Mitrovic speelde een prima partij. De aanvaller trof in de eerste helft nog het doelhout, maar kon in de slotfase de kers op de taart zetten.
Voor Servië werd het helemaal een geslaagde avond, want Ierland moet voorlopig de rol lossen. De Ieren kwamen in Georgië al snel op voorsprong na een foutje van de Georgische doelman, maar de thuisploeg sleepte een verrassend punt uit de brand. Dinsdag staat Ierland-Servië op het menu, wellicht een cruciaal duel.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 19:50 ◀
- Aleksandar Mitrovic uit Aleksandar Prijovic in Servië 83' ◀
- 3Servië 0Moldavië doelpunt Aleksandar Mitrovic Servië 82' ◀
- Gheorghe Anton uit Igor Bugaiov in Moldavië 82' ◀
- Andrei Cojocari uit Catalin Carp in Moldavië 77' ◀
- Nemanja Matic uit Nemanja Radoja in Servië 77' ◀
- Dusan Tadic uit Adem Ljajic in Servië 67' ◀
- Eugeniu Cociuc uit Alexandru Antoniuc in Moldavië 61' ◀
- Start tweede helft 19:01 ◀
- Rust 18:47 ◀
- 2Servië 0Moldavië doelpunt Aleksandar Kolarov Servië 31' ◀
- 1Servië 0Moldavië doelpunt Mijat Gacinovic Servië 21' ◀
- Start eerste helft 18:00 ◀
- Opstelling Moldavië Ilie Cebanu, Eugeniu Cebotaru, Veaceslav Posmac, Alexandru Epureanu, Igor Armas, Alexandru Dedov, Gheorghe Anton, Artur Ionita, Andrei Cojocari, Eugeniu Cociuc, Radu Ginsari ◀
- Opstelling Servië Predrag Rajkovic, Branislav Ivanovic, Nikola Maksimovic, Matija Nastasic, Mijat Gacinovic, Nemanja Matic, Nemanja Gudelj, Aleksandar Kolarov, Filip Kostic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic ◀
voorronde WK 2018 | 2 september 2017 < >
|Groep D
|Wales
|0-0
|Oostenrijk
|Servië
|3-0
|Moldavië
|Georgië
|1-1
|Ierland
|Groep G
|Israël
|0-0
|Macedonië
|Spanje
|2-0
|Italië
|Albanië
|2-0
|Liechtenstein
|Groep I
|Oekraïne
|2-0
|Turkije
|Finland
|1-0
|IJsland
|Kroatië
|0-0
|Kosovo
Matchinfo
|Servië
|Moldavië
|1
|Rajkovic
|1
|Cebanu
|6
|Ivanovic
|9
|Cebotaru
|19
|Maksimovic
|5
|Posmac
|5
|Nastasic
|6
|Epureanu
|14
|Gacinovic
|2
|Armas
|21
|Matic
|10
|Dedov
|4
|Gudelj
|17
|Anton
|11
|Kolarov
|7
|Ionita
|17
|Kostic
|14
|Cojocari
|9
|Mitrovic
|8
|Cociuc
|10
|Tadic
|11
|Ginsari
|wisselspelers
|22
|Ljajic
|15
|Antoniuc
|2
|Radoja
|4
|Carp
|8
|Prijovic
|21
|Bugaiov
|3
|Obradovic
|3
|Graur
|7
|Z. Tosic
|12
|Pascenco
|12
|Dmitrovic
|16
|Platica
|13
|Mitrovic
|18
|Ivanov
|15
|Vukovic
|20
|Pascenco
|16
|Maksimovic
|23
|Namasco
|18
|Spajic
|20
|Pavlovic
|23
|Jovanovic
|trainer
|Slavo Muslin
|Igor Dobrovolsky
Standen
Groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Frankrijk
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|5
|10
|16
|2
|Zweden
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|7
|7
|13
|3
|Bulgarije
|7
|4
|3
|0
|12
|14
|-2
|12
|4
|Nederland
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|10
|3
|10
|5
|Wit-Rusland
|7
|1
|4
|2
|4
|12
|-8
|5
|6
|Luxemburg
|7
|1
|5
|1
|7
|17
|-10
|4
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Zwitserland
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|3
|12
|21
|2
|Portugal
|7
|6
|1
|0
|27
|4
|23
|18
|3
|Hongarije
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|8
|3
|10
|4
|Faeröer
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|15
|-12
|5
|5
|Andorra
|7
|1
|5
|1
|2
|16
|-14
|4
|6
|Letland
|7
|1
|6
|0
|3
|15
|-12
|3
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Duitsland
|7
|7
|0
|0
|29
|2
|27
|21
|2
|Noord-Ierland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|2
|12
|16
|3
|Tsjechië
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|4
|Noorwegen
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|5
|Azerbeidzjan
|7
|2
|4
|1
|3
|11
|-8
|7
|6
|San Marino
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|33
|-32
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Servië
|7
|4
|0
|3
|16
|7
|9
|15
|2
|Ierland
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|5
|4
|13
|3
|Wales
|6
|1
|0
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|4
|Oostenrijk
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|8
|5
|Georgië
|7
|0
|3
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|4
|6
|Moldavië
|7
|0
|5
|2
|4
|18
|-14
|2
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Polen
|7
|5
|1
|1
|15
|11
|4
|16
|2
|Montenegro
|7
|4
|2
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Denemarken
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|6
|8
|13
|4
|Roemenië
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|7
|1
|9
|5
|Armenië
|7
|2
|5
|0
|7
|15
|-8
|6
|6
|Kazachstan
|7
|0
|5
|2
|4
|19
|-15
|2
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Engeland
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|2
|12
|17
|2
|Slowakije
|7
|5
|2
|0
|13
|4
|9
|15
|3
|Schotland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|4
|Slovenië
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|4
|2
|11
|5
|Litouwen
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|14
|-8
|5
|6
|Malta
|7
|0
|7
|0
|2
|19
|-17
|0
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Spanje
|6
|5
|0
|1
|21
|3
|18
|16
|2
|Italië
|6
|5
|0
|1
|18
|4
|14
|16
|3
|Albanië
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|8
|1
|12
|4
|Israël
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|5
|Macedonië
|6
|1
|5
|0
|8
|13
|-5
|3
|6
|Liechtenstein
|7
|0
|7
|0
|1
|26
|-25
|0
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|België
|7
|6
|0
|1
|33
|2
|31
|19
|2
|Griekenland
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|3
|7
|13
|3
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|7
|3
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|11
|4
|Cyprus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|5
|Estland
|7
|1
|4
|2
|5
|17
|-12
|5
|6
|Gibraltar
|7
|0
|7
|0
|3
|33
|-30
|0
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Kroatië
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|9
|13
|2
|IJsland
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|13
|3
|Turkije
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|6
|5
|11
|4
|Oekraïne
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|11
|5
|Finland
|7
|1
|5
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|6
|Kosovo
|6
|0
|5
|1
|3
|18
|-15
|1