Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Servië
3
21' Gacinovic | 31' Kolarov | 82' Mitrovic
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Moldavië
0
einde
voorronde WK 2018 - 2 september 2017 02/09/2017 18:00
21' Gacinovic 1 - 0
31' Kolarov 2 - 0
82' Mitrovic 3 - 0
  • Mitrovic scoorde de 3-0.

Oude bekende helpt Servië een handje, Ierland schuift uit

za 02/09/2017 - 20:01 In groep D heeft Servië een uitstekende zaak gedaan. Servië klopte Moldavië met 3-0 en is nu alleen leider na het verrassende 1-1-gelijkspel van Ierland in Georgië. Servië ontbrak sinds het WK in Zuid-Afrika in 2010 op de grote toernooien.

Servië, dat samen met Ierland voor de WK-tickets lijkt te vechten in groep D, kon vanavond rekenen op een prima Mijat Gacinovic.

De 22-jarige middenvelder van Frankfurt vormde een uitstekend duo met linksachter Kolarov: na 20 minuten was Gacinovic de afwerker, 10 minuten later was Kolarov het eindstation.

Ook ex-Anderlecht-spits Aleksandar Mitrovic speelde een prima partij. De aanvaller trof in de eerste helft nog het doelhout, maar kon in de slotfase de kers op de taart zetten.

Voor Servië werd het helemaal een geslaagde avond, want Ierland moet voorlopig de rol lossen. De Ieren kwamen in Georgië al snel op voorsprong na een foutje van de Georgische doelman, maar de thuisploeg sleepte een verrassend punt uit de brand. Dinsdag staat Ierland-Servië op het menu, wellicht een cruciaal duel.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 19:50
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic uit Aleksandar Prijovic in Servië 83'
  • 3Servië 0Moldavië doelpunt Aleksandar Mitrovic Servië 82'
  • Gheorghe Anton uit Igor Bugaiov in Moldavië 82'
  • Andrei Cojocari uit Catalin Carp in Moldavië 77'
  • Nemanja Matic uit Nemanja Radoja in Servië 77'
  • Dusan Tadic uit Adem Ljajic in Servië 67'
  • Eugeniu Cociuc uit Alexandru Antoniuc in Moldavië 61'
  • Start tweede helft 19:01
  • Rust 18:47
  • 2Servië 0Moldavië doelpunt Aleksandar Kolarov Servië 31'
  • 1Servië 0Moldavië doelpunt Mijat Gacinovic Servië 21'
  • Start eerste helft 18:00
  • Opstelling Moldavië Ilie Cebanu, Eugeniu Cebotaru, Veaceslav Posmac, Alexandru Epureanu, Igor Armas, Alexandru Dedov, Gheorghe Anton, Artur Ionita, Andrei Cojocari, Eugeniu Cociuc, Radu Ginsari
  • Opstelling Servië Predrag Rajkovic, Branislav Ivanovic, Nikola Maksimovic, Matija Nastasic, Mijat Gacinovic, Nemanja Matic, Nemanja Gudelj, Aleksandar Kolarov, Filip Kostic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic
 

voorronde WK 2018  |  2 september 2017

Groep D
Wales 0-0 Oostenrijk
Servië 3-0 Moldavië
Georgië 1-1 Ierland
Groep G
Israël 0-0 Macedonië
Spanje 2-0 Italië
Albanië 2-0 Liechtenstein
Groep I
Oekraïne 2-0 Turkije
Finland 1-0 IJsland
Kroatië 0-0 Kosovo

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Tamás Bognár
  • stadion: Stadion Partizana
  • toeschouwers: 10000
Servië Moldavië
1 Rajkovic 1 Cebanu
6 Ivanovic 9 Cebotaru
19 Maksimovic 5 Posmac
5 Nastasic 6 Epureanu
14 Gacinovic 2 Armas
21 Matic 10 Dedov
4 Gudelj 17 Anton
11 Kolarov 7 Ionita
17 Kostic 14 Cojocari
9 Mitrovic 8 Cociuc
10 Tadic 11 Ginsari
wisselspelers
22 Ljajic 15 Antoniuc
2 Radoja 4 Carp
8 Prijovic 21 Bugaiov
3 Obradovic 3 Graur
7 Z. Tosic 12 Pascenco
12 Dmitrovic 16 Platica
13 Mitrovic 18 Ivanov
15 Vukovic 20 Pascenco
16 Maksimovic 23 Namasco
18 Spajic
20 Pavlovic
23 Jovanovic
trainer
  Slavo Muslin   Igor Dobrovolsky

Standen

Groep A
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Frankrijk 7 5 1 1 15 5 10 16
2 Zweden 7 4 2 1 14 7 7 13
3 Bulgarije 7 4 3 0 12 14 -2 12
4 Nederland 7 3 3 1 13 10 3 10
5 Wit-Rusland 7 1 4 2 4 12 -8 5
6 Luxemburg 7 1 5 1 7 17 -10 4
Groep B
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Zwitserland 7 7 0 0 15 3 12 21
2 Portugal 7 6 1 0 27 4 23 18
3 Hongarije 7 3 3 1 11 8 3 10
4 Faeröer 7 1 4 2 3 15 -12 5
5 Andorra 7 1 5 1 2 16 -14 4
6 Letland 7 1 6 0 3 15 -12 3
Groep C
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Duitsland 7 7 0 0 29 2 27 21
2 Noord-Ierland 7 5 1 1 14 2 12 16
3 Tsjechië 7 2 2 3 10 7 3 9
4 Noorwegen 7 2 4 1 8 10 -2 7
5 Azerbeidzjan 7 2 4 1 3 11 -8 7
6 San Marino 7 0 7 0 1 33 -32 0
Groep D
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Servië 7 4 0 3 16 7 9 15
2 Ierland 7 3 0 4 9 5 4 13
3 Wales 6 1 0 5 9 5 4 8
4 Oostenrijk 6 2 2 2 9 8 1 8
5 Georgië 7 0 3 4 7 11 -4 4
6 Moldavië 7 0 5 2 4 18 -14 2
Groep E
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Polen 7 5 1 1 15 11 4 16
2 Montenegro 7 4 2 1 17 7 10 13
3 Denemarken 7 4 2 1 14 6 8 13
4 Roemenië 7 2 2 3 8 7 1 9
5 Armenië 7 2 5 0 7 15 -8 6
6 Kazachstan 7 0 5 2 4 19 -15 2
Groep F
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Engeland 7 5 0 2 14 2 12 17
2 Slowakije 7 5 2 0 13 4 9 15
3 Schotland 7 3 2 2 12 10 2 11
4 Slovenië 7 3 2 2 6 4 2 11
5 Litouwen 7 1 4 2 6 14 -8 5
6 Malta 7 0 7 0 2 19 -17 0
Groep G
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Spanje 6 5 0 1 21 3 18 16
2 Italië 6 5 0 1 18 4 14 16
3 Albanië 7 4 3 0 9 8 1 12
4 Israël 6 3 3 0 9 12 -3 9
5 Macedonië 6 1 5 0 8 13 -5 3
6 Liechtenstein 7 0 7 0 1 26 -25 0
Groep H
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 België 7 6 0 1 33 2 31 19
2 Griekenland 7 3 0 4 10 3 7 13
3 Bosnië-Herzegovina 7 3 2 2 15 8 7 11
4 Cyprus 7 3 3 1 8 11 -3 10
5 Estland 7 1 4 2 5 17 -12 5
6 Gibraltar 7 0 7 0 3 33 -30 0
Groep I
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Kroatië 6 4 1 1 11 2 9 13
2 IJsland 7 4 2 1 9 7 2 13
3 Turkije 6 3 1 2 11 6 5 11
4 Oekraïne 6 3 1 2 9 5 4 11
5 Finland 7 1 5 1 5 10 -5 4
6 Kosovo 6 0 5 1 3 18 -15 1