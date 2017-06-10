- Andorra
Voorronde WK 2018 - 9 juni 2017 09/06/2017 20:45
|27'
|Rebés
|1 - 0
Andorra is door het dolle heen na zege tegen Hongarije
vr 09/06/2017 - 23:11 Andorra heeft voor de tweede match op een rij niet verloren in de WK-voorronde. Marc Rebes zorgde ervoor dat de Andorrezen zelfs de volle buit behaalden tegen Hongarije.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 22:36 ◀
- David Maneiro Andorra 90+2' ◀
- Marc Pujol uit José Manuel Ayala in Andorra 89' ◀
- Ludovic Clemente uit Gabriel Riera in Andorra 83' ◀
- Marc Vales Andorra 80' ◀
- Ádám Gyurcsó uit Roland Sallai in Hongarije 72' ◀
- Jordi Alaez uit David Maneiro in Andorra 69' ◀
- Txus Rubio Andorra 61' ◀
- Ádám Lang uit Norbert Balogh in Hongarije 57' ◀
- Start tweede helft 21:47 ◀
- Rust 21:31 ◀
- Barnabás Bese Hongarije 45+2' ◀
- Moisés San Nicolás Andorra 37' ◀
- Marc Pujol Andorra 30' ◀
- Jordi Alaez Andorra 28' ◀
- 1Andorra 0Hongarije doelpunt Marc Rebés Andorra 27' ◀
- Zoltán Stieber uit Dominik Nagy in Hongarije 22' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:45 ◀
- Opstelling Hongarije Péter Gulácsi, Barnabás Bese, Ádám Lang, Bence Tóth, Paulo Vinicius, Ádám Gyurcsó, Ádám Nagy, László Kleinheisler, Zoltán Stieber, Balázs Dzsudzsák, Márton Eppel ◀
- Opstelling Andorra Josep Antoni Gómes, Txus Rubio, Max Llovera, Ildefons Lima, Moisés San Nicolás, Ludovic Clemente, Marc Vales, Marc Pujol, Marc Rebés, Alex Martinez, Jordi Alaez ◀
Voorronde WK 2018 | 9 juni 2017 < >
|Groep A
|Wit-Rusland
|2-1
|Bulgarije
|Nederland
|5-0
|Luxemburg
|Zweden
|2-1
|Frankrijk
|Groep B
|Letland
|0-3
|Portugal
|Andorra
|1-0
|Hongarije
|Faeröer
|0-2
|Zwitserland
|Groep H
|Estland
|0-2
|België
|Gibraltar
|1-2
|Cyprus
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|0-0
|Griekenland
Matchinfo
|Andorra
|Hongarije
|1
|Gómes
|1
|Gulácsi
|21
|Rubio
|21
|Bese
|20
|Llovera
|2
|Lang
|6
|I. Lima
|23
|Tóth
|15
|San Nicolás
|3
|Vinicius
|8
|Clemente
|17
|Gyurcsó
|3
|Vales
|8
|Nagy
|7
|Pujol
|15
|Kleinheisler
|4
|Rebés
|18
|Stieber
|16
|Martinez
|7
|Dzsudzsák
|14
|Alaez
|11
|Eppel
|wisselspelers
|22
|Maneiro
|14
|Nagy
|9
|Riera
|19
|Balogh
|18
|Ayala
|20
|Sallai
|5
|E. Garcia
|5
|Kleisz
|10
|Ju. Sanchez
|6
|Márkvárt
|13
|Pol
|10
|Kalmár
|19
|Gomez
|12
|Gróf
|13
|Kocsis
|16
|Szoboszlai
|22
|Megyeri
|trainer
|Jesus Álvarez
|Bernd Storck
Standen
Groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Zweden
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|4
|8
|13
|2
|Frankrijk
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|6
|13
|3
|Nederland
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|6
|7
|10
|4
|Bulgarije
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|5
|Wit-Rusland
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|5
|6
|Luxemburg
|6
|0
|5
|1
|6
|17
|-11
|1
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Zwitserland
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|3
|9
|18
|2
|Portugal
|6
|5
|1
|0
|22
|3
|19
|15
|3
|Hongarije
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|4
|Faeröer
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|5
|5
|Andorra
|6
|1
|4
|1
|2
|13
|-11
|4
|6
|Letland
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|12
|-10
|3
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Duitsland
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|1
|19
|15
|2
|Noord-Ierland
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|8
|10
|3
|Tsjechië
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|4
|Azerbeidzjan
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|7
|5
|Noorwegen
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|6
|San Marino
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|23
|-22
|0
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Servië
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|6
|6
|11
|2
|Ierland
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|11
|3
|Wales
|5
|1
|0
|4
|8
|4
|4
|7
|4
|Oostenrijk
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|5
|Georgië
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|2
|6
|Moldavië
|5
|0
|4
|1
|2
|13
|-11
|1
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Polen
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|6
|6
|13
|2
|Montenegro
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|7
|3
|Denemarken
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Roemenië
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|2
|6
|5
|Armenië
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|6
|Kazachstan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|13
|-10
|2
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Engeland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|0
|8
|13
|2
|Slowakije
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|3
|7
|9
|3
|Slovenië
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|8
|4
|Schotland
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|5
|Litouwen
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|6
|Malta
|5
|0
|5
|0
|2
|13
|-11
|0
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Spanje
|5
|4
|0
|1
|19
|2
|17
|13
|2
|Italië
|5
|4
|0
|1
|13
|4
|9
|13
|3
|Israël
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|9
|0
|9
|4
|Albanië
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|5
|Macedonië
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|11
|-4
|3
|6
|Liechtenstein
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|19
|-18
|0
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|België
|6
|5
|0
|1
|24
|2
|22
|16
|2
|Griekenland
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|3
|7
|12
|3
|Bosnië-Herzegovina
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|5
|8
|11
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|7
|5
|Estland
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|17
|-12
|4
|6
|Gibraltar
|6
|0
|6
|0
|3
|24
|-21
|0
Groep I
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Kroatië
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|1
|10
|13
|2
|IJsland
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|10
|3
|Oekraïne
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|Turkije
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|8
|5
|Finland
|5
|0
|4
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|6
|Kosovo
|5
|0
|4
|1
|2
|14
|-12
|1