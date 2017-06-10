Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Andorra
1
27' Rebés
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Hongarije
0
einde
Voorronde WK 2018 - 9 juni 2017 09/06/2017 20:45
27' Rebés 1 - 0

Andorra is door het dolle heen na zege tegen Hongarije

vr 09/06/2017 - 23:11 Andorra heeft voor de tweede match op een rij niet verloren in de WK-voorronde. Marc Rebes zorgde ervoor dat de Andorrezen zelfs de volle buit behaalden tegen Hongarije.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 22:36
  • David Maneiro  Andorra  90+2'
  • Marc Pujol uit José Manuel Ayala in Andorra 89'
  • Ludovic Clemente uit Gabriel Riera in Andorra 83'
  • Marc Vales  Andorra  80'
  • Ádám Gyurcsó uit Roland Sallai in Hongarije 72'
  • Jordi Alaez uit David Maneiro in Andorra 69'
  • Txus Rubio  Andorra  61'
  • Ádám Lang uit Norbert Balogh in Hongarije 57'
  • Start tweede helft 21:47
  • Rust 21:31
  • Barnabás Bese  Hongarije  45+2'
  • Moisés San Nicolás  Andorra  37'
  • Marc Pujol  Andorra  30'
  • Jordi Alaez  Andorra  28'
  • 1Andorra 0Hongarije doelpunt Marc Rebés Andorra 27'
  • Zoltán Stieber uit Dominik Nagy in Hongarije 22'
  • Start eerste helft 20:45
  • Opstelling Hongarije Péter Gulácsi, Barnabás Bese, Ádám Lang, Bence Tóth, Paulo Vinicius, Ádám Gyurcsó, Ádám Nagy, László Kleinheisler, Zoltán Stieber, Balázs Dzsudzsák, Márton Eppel
  • Opstelling Andorra Josep Antoni Gómes, Txus Rubio, Max Llovera, Ildefons Lima, Moisés San Nicolás, Ludovic Clemente, Marc Vales, Marc Pujol, Marc Rebés, Alex Martinez, Jordi Alaez
 

Voorronde WK 2018  |  9 juni 2017

Groep A
Wit-Rusland 2-1 Bulgarije
Nederland 5-0 Luxemburg
Zweden 2-1 Frankrijk
Groep B
Letland 0-3 Portugal
Andorra 1-0 Hongarije
Faeröer 0-2 Zwitserland
Groep H
Estland 0-2 België
Gibraltar 1-2 Cyprus
Bosnië-Herzegovina 0-0 Griekenland

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Charalambos Kalogeropoulos
  • stadion: Estadi Nacional
  • toeschouwers: 2400
Andorra Hongarije
1 Gómes 1 Gulácsi
21 Rubio 21 Bese
20 Llovera 2 Lang
6 I. Lima 23 Tóth
15 San Nicolás 3 Vinicius
8 Clemente 17 Gyurcsó
3 Vales 8 Nagy
7 Pujol 15 Kleinheisler
4 Rebés 18 Stieber
16 Martinez 7 Dzsudzsák
14 Alaez 11 Eppel
wisselspelers
22 Maneiro 14 Nagy
9 Riera 19 Balogh
18 Ayala 20 Sallai
5 E. Garcia 5 Kleisz
10 Ju. Sanchez 6 Márkvárt
13 Pol 10 Kalmár
19 Gomez 12 Gróf
13 Kocsis
16 Szoboszlai
22 Megyeri
trainer
  Jesus Álvarez   Bernd Storck

Standen

Groep A
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Zweden 6 4 1 1 12 4 8 13
2 Frankrijk 6 4 1 1 11 5 6 13
3 Nederland 6 3 2 1 13 6 7 10
4 Bulgarije 6 3 3 0 9 12 -3 9
5 Wit-Rusland 6 1 3 2 4 11 -7 5
6 Luxemburg 6 0 5 1 6 17 -11 1
Groep B
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Zwitserland 6 6 0 0 12 3 9 18
2 Portugal 6 5 1 0 22 3 19 15
3 Hongarije 6 2 3 1 8 7 1 7
4 Faeröer 6 1 3 2 2 10 -8 5
5 Andorra 6 1 4 1 2 13 -11 4
6 Letland 6 1 5 0 2 12 -10 3
Groep C
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Duitsland 5 5 0 0 20 1 19 15
2 Noord-Ierland 5 3 1 1 10 2 8 10
3 Tsjechië 5 2 1 2 8 4 4 8
4 Azerbeidzjan 5 2 2 1 3 8 -5 7
5 Noorwegen 5 1 4 0 5 9 -4 3
6 San Marino 5 0 5 0 1 23 -22 0
Groep D
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Servië 5 3 0 2 12 6 6 11
2 Ierland 5 3 0 2 7 3 4 11
3 Wales 5 1 0 4 8 4 4 7
4 Oostenrijk 5 2 2 1 8 7 1 7
5 Georgië 5 0 3 2 4 8 -4 2
6 Moldavië 5 0 4 1 2 13 -11 1
Groep E
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Polen 5 4 0 1 12 6 6 13
2 Montenegro 5 2 2 1 10 6 4 7
3 Denemarken 5 2 2 1 7 5 2 7
4 Roemenië 5 1 1 3 6 4 2 6
5 Armenië 5 2 3 0 6 10 -4 6
6 Kazachstan 5 0 3 2 3 13 -10 2
Groep F
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Engeland 5 4 0 1 8 0 8 13
2 Slowakije 5 3 2 0 10 3 7 9
3 Slovenië 5 2 1 2 4 3 1 8
4 Schotland 5 2 2 1 7 8 -1 7
5 Litouwen 5 1 2 2 5 9 -4 5
6 Malta 5 0 5 0 2 13 -11 0
Groep G
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Spanje 5 4 0 1 19 2 17 13
2 Italië 5 4 0 1 13 4 9 13
3 Israël 5 3 2 0 9 9 0 9
4 Albanië 5 2 3 0 4 8 -4 6
5 Macedonië 5 1 4 0 7 11 -4 3
6 Liechtenstein 5 0 5 0 1 19 -18 0
Groep H
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 België 6 5 0 1 24 2 22 16
2 Griekenland 6 3 0 3 10 3 7 12
3 Bosnië-Herzegovina 6 3 1 2 13 5 8 11
4 Cyprus 6 2 3 1 5 9 -4 7
5 Estland 6 1 4 1 5 17 -12 4
6 Gibraltar 6 0 6 0 3 24 -21 0
Groep I
  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Kroatië 5 4 0 1 11 1 10 13
2 IJsland 5 3 1 1 8 6 2 10
3 Oekraïne 5 2 1 2 7 4 3 8
4 Turkije 5 2 1 2 7 5 2 8
5 Finland 5 0 4 1 3 8 -5 1
6 Kosovo 5 0 4 1 2 14 -12 1