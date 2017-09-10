- RC Deportivo
Adnan Januzaj mocht 75 minuten meespelen bij zijn debuut.
VIDEO: Debuterende Januzaj en Real Sociedad delen leidersplaats met Barça
Real Sociedad, met debutant Januzaj, begon als een wervelwind aan de partij. Na vier minuten leek thuisploeg Deportivo al in de touwen te hangen. Juanmi en Illarramendi zorgden in geen tijd voor een 0-2-voorsprong.
Vier minuten, twee doelpunten voor Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad windt er geen doekjes om. Na 4 minuten staat het al 0-2 voor de ploeg van @adnanjanuzaj! ⚡️ #DeporRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/e3nf4X9Ccu— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 10 september 2017
Real Sociedad maakt het af in slotminuten
Maar Real Sociedad mocht zich nog niet zegerijk rekenen. Lopez scoorde de aansluitingstreffer voor het halfuur en Andone kon de kloof helemaal dichten.
Uiteindelijk mochten de bezoekers toch nog de drie punten meenemen naar huis. Llorente en Illarramendi met zijn tweede stelden het perfecte rapport van Real Sociedad veilig. Het blijft zo naast Barcelona staan op kop van de Spaanse competitie.
🎥🗣@adnanjanuzaj: "Happy for the debut and the victory" #RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/uFXruAtWg2— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 10, 2017
3 points and debut 😎🙌🏻🙏🏻 #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/bj59UB0Bbk— Adnan Januzaj (@adnanjanuzaj) September 10, 2017
Spanje | Speeldag 3 < >
|Athletic Club
|2-0
|Girona FC
|CD Leganés
|1-2
|Getafe CF
|Real Madrid
|1-1
|Levante UD
|Valencia CF
|0-0
|Atlético Madrid
|Sevilla
|3-0
|SD Eibar
|Barcelona
|5-0
|Espanyol
|RC Deportivo
|2-4
|Real Sociedad
|RC Celta
|18:30
|Deportivo Alavés
|Villarreal CF
|20:45
|Real Betis
|Málaga CF
|11/09
|UD Las Palmas
Matchinfo
|RC Deportivo
|Real Sociedad
|1
|Tyton
|1
|Rulli
|2
|Juanfran
|19
|Odriozola
|24
|Schär
|15
|Elustondo
|12
|Sidnei
|6
|Martínez
|16
|Luisinho
|20
|Rodrigues
|9
|Cartabia
|10
|Prieto
|5
|Mosquera
|4
|Illarramendi
|(2)
|20
|Guilherme
|17
|Zurutuza
|21
|Bruno Gama
|7
|Juanmi
|15
|López
|12
|Willian José
|10
|Andone
|8
|Januzaj
|wisselspelers
|7
|Pérez
|16
|Canales
|17
|Valverde
|3
|Llorente
|18
|Bakkali
|11
|Vela
|3
|Navarro
|5
|Zubeldia
|14
|Arribas
|13
|Ramírez
|22
|Borges
|21
|Bautista
|25
|Pantilimon
|24
|De La Bella
|trainer
|Pepe Mel
|Eusebio
Stand
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Real Sociedad
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|4
|6
|9
|3
|Sevilla
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|4
|CD Leganés
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|5
|Atlético Madrid
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Real Madrid
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|3
|3
|5
|7
|Levante UD
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|5
|8
|Valencia CF
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5
|9
|Girona FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Athletic Club
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11
|Getafe CF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Real Betis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|13
|SD Eibar
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|14
|RC Deportivo
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|1
|15
|Espanyol
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|16
|RC Celta
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|17
|Málaga CF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|18
|Deportivo Alavés
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|19
|Villarreal CF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|20
|UD Las Palmas
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|-5
|0