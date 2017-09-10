Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} RC Deportivo
27' López | 50' Andone
3' Juanmi | 4' 86' Illarramendi | 83' Llorente
Spanje - Speeldag 3 10/09/2017 12:00
0 - 1 Juanmi 3'
0 - 2 Illarramendi 4'
27' López 1 - 2
50' Andone 2 - 2
2 - 3 Llorente 83'
2 - 4 Illarramendi 86'
  • Adnan Januzaj mocht 75 minuten meespelen bij zijn debuut.

VIDEO: Debuterende Januzaj en Real Sociedad delen leidersplaats met Barça

zo 10/09/2017 - 14:37 Real Sociedad blijft met een perfect rapport in het spoor van Barcelona. Met Adnan Januzaj voor het eerst in de basis won het ook de derde competitiewedstrijd tegen Deportivo.

Real Sociedad, met debutant Januzaj, begon als een wervelwind aan de partij. Na vier minuten leek thuisploeg Deportivo al in de touwen te hangen. Juanmi en Illarramendi zorgden in geen tijd voor een 0-2-voorsprong.

Vier minuten, twee doelpunten voor Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad maakt het af in slotminuten

Maar Real Sociedad mocht zich nog niet zegerijk rekenen. Lopez scoorde de aansluitingstreffer voor het halfuur en Andone kon de kloof helemaal dichten.

Uiteindelijk mochten de bezoekers toch nog de drie punten meenemen naar huis. Llorente en Illarramendi met zijn tweede stelden het perfecte rapport van Real Sociedad veilig. Het blijft zo naast Barcelona staan op kop van de Spaanse competitie.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 13:51
  • 2RC Deportivo 4Real Sociedad doelpunt Asier Illarramendi Real Sociedad 86'
  • 2RC Deportivo 3Real Sociedad doelpunt Diego Llorente Real Sociedad 83'
  • Álvaro Odriozola  Real Sociedad  80'
  • Adnan Januzaj uit Carlos Vela in Real Sociedad 74'
  • Florin Andone uit Zakaria Bakkali in RC Deportivo 71'
  • Iñigo Martínez uit Diego Llorente in Real Sociedad 66'
  • Federico Cartabia uit Federico Valverde in RC Deportivo 64'
  • Juanmi uit Sergio Canales in Real Sociedad 55'
  • Kévin Rodrigues  Real Sociedad  55'
  • 2RC Deportivo 2Real Sociedad doelpunt Florin Andone RC Deportivo 50'
  • Bruno Gama uit Lucas Pérez in RC Deportivo 49'
  • Guilherme  RC Deportivo  47'
  • Start tweede helft 13:02
  • Rust 12:47
  • Juanmi  Real Sociedad  44'
  • 1RC Deportivo 2Real Sociedad doelpunt Adrián López RC Deportivo 27'
  • 0RC Deportivo 2Real Sociedad doelpunt Asier Illarramendi Real Sociedad 4'
  • 0RC Deportivo 1Real Sociedad doelpunt Juanmi Real Sociedad 3'
  • Start eerste helft 12:00
  • Opstelling Real Sociedad Gerónimo Rulli, Álvaro Odriozola, Aritz Elustondo, Iñigo Martínez, Kévin Rodrigues, Xavier Prieto, Asier Illarramendi, David Zurutuza, Juanmi, Willian José, Adnan Januzaj
  • Opstelling RC Deportivo Przemyslaw Tyton, Juanfran, Fabian Schär, Sidnei, Luisinho, Federico Cartabia, Pedro Mosquera, Guilherme, Bruno Gama, Adrián López, Florin Andone
 

Spanje  |  Speeldag 3

Athletic Club 2-0 Girona FC
CD Leganés 1-2 Getafe CF
Real Madrid 1-1 Levante UD
Valencia CF 0-0 Atlético Madrid
Sevilla 3-0 SD Eibar
Barcelona 5-0 Espanyol
RC Deportivo 2-4 Real Sociedad
RC Celta 18:30 Deportivo Alavés
Villarreal CF 20:45 Real Betis
Málaga CF 11/09 UD Las Palmas

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jose Luis Munuera Montero
  • stadion: Estadio Riazor
  • toeschouwers: 21827
RC Deportivo Real Sociedad
1 Tyton 1 Rulli
2 Juanfran 19 Odriozola
24 Schär 15 Elustondo
12 Sidnei 6 Martínez
16 Luisinho 20 Rodrigues
9 Cartabia 10 Prieto
5 Mosquera 4 Illarramendi (2)
20 Guilherme 17 Zurutuza
21 Bruno Gama 7 Juanmi
15 López 12 Willian José
10 Andone 8 Januzaj
wisselspelers
7 Pérez 16 Canales
17 Valverde 3 Llorente
18 Bakkali 11 Vela
3 Navarro 5 Zubeldia
14 Arribas 13 Ramírez
22 Borges 21 Bautista
25 Pantilimon 24 De La Bella
trainer
  Pepe Mel   Eusebio

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 9 0 9 9
2 Real Sociedad 3 3 0 0 10 4 6 9
3 Sevilla 3 2 0 1 5 1 4 7
4 CD Leganés 3 2 1 0 3 2 1 6
5 Atlético Madrid 3 1 0 2 7 3 4 5
6 Real Madrid 3 1 0 2 6 3 3 5
7 Levante UD 3 1 0 2 4 3 1 5
8 Valencia CF 3 1 0 2 3 2 1 5
9 Girona FC 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 4
10 Athletic Club 2 1 0 1 1 0 1 4
11 Getafe CF 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4
12 Real Betis 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
13 SD Eibar 3 1 2 0 1 4 -3 3
14 RC Deportivo 3 0 2 1 4 9 -5 1
15 Espanyol 3 0 2 1 1 7 -6 1
16 RC Celta 2 0 2 0 3 5 -2 0
17 Málaga CF 2 0 2 0 0 2 -2 0
18 Deportivo Alavés 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0
19 Villarreal CF 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 0
20 UD Las Palmas 2 0 2 0 1 6 -5 0

