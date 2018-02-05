- Atlético Madrid
Correa besliste de wedstrijd.
Kruisraket van Correa brengt Atletico steviger op de tweede plaats
Diego Simeone rekende van bij de aftrap op Yannick Carrasco en zag tot het uur een typische Atletico-wedstrijd: weinig doelpunten en al zeker geen tegengoals.
Een klasseflits was nodig om de ban te breken en die kwam er ook. Met een heerlijke streep in de winkelhaak opende Correa de score.
Met Carrasco na een uur op de bank hield Atletico stand. De Spaanse club slikte dit seizoen nog maar 9 treffers en profiteerde dus optimaal van de uitschuiver van Barcelona eerder deze middag (1-1 bij Espanyol).
Matchinfo
|Atlético Madrid
|Valencia CF
|13
|Oblak
|13
|Neto
|16
|Vrsaljko
|3
|Vezo
|15
|Savic
|24
|Garay
|2
|Godín
|5
|Gabriel Paulista
|19
|Hernández
|14
|Gayá
|11
|Correa
|6
|Maksimovic
|6
|Koke
|10
|Parejo
|8
|Ñíguez
|16
|Kondogbia
|10
|Carrasco
|15
|Lato
|18
|Costa
|9
|Zaza
|7
|Griezmann
|22
|Mina
|wisselspelers
|24
|Giménez
|19
|Rodrigo
|20
|Juanfran
|18
|Soler
|14
|Gabi
|1
|Domenech
|1
|Moyà
|17
|Coquelin
|9
|Torres
|20
|Torres
|21
|Gameiro
|21
|Montoya
|23
|Vitolo
|30
|Vidal
|trainer
|Diego Simeone
|Marcelino García Toral
Stand
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|22
|18
|0
|4
|60
|11
|49
|58
|2
|Atlético Madrid
|22
|14
|1
|7
|33
|9
|24
|49
|3
|Valencia CF
|22
|12
|6
|4
|42
|26
|16
|40
|4
|Real Madrid
|21
|11
|4
|6
|45
|21
|24
|39
|5
|Villarreal CF
|22
|11
|7
|4
|33
|26
|7
|37
|6
|Sevilla
|22
|10
|9
|3
|28
|34
|-6
|33
|7
|SD Eibar
|22
|9
|8
|5
|31
|34
|-3
|32
|8
|RC Celta
|22
|9
|9
|4
|39
|32
|7
|31
|9
|Girona FC
|22
|8
|7
|7
|31
|29
|2
|31
|10
|Real Betis
|22
|9
|10
|3
|37
|45
|-8
|30
|11
|Getafe CF
|22
|7
|7
|8
|26
|21
|5
|29
|12
|CD Leganés
|21
|8
|8
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|29
|13
|Athletic Club
|22
|6
|7
|9
|24
|25
|-1
|27
|14
|Real Sociedad
|22
|7
|10
|5
|41
|40
|1
|26
|15
|Espanyol
|22
|6
|9
|7
|19
|29
|-10
|25
|16
|Deportivo Alavés
|22
|7
|14
|1
|19
|32
|-13
|22
|17
|Levante UD
|22
|3
|8
|11
|20
|32
|-12
|20
|18
|RC Deportivo
|22
|4
|13
|5
|24
|51
|-27
|17
|19
|UD Las Palmas
|21
|4
|15
|2
|16
|50
|-34
|14
|20
|Málaga CF
|21
|3
|14
|4
|14
|34
|-20
|13