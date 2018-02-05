Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Atlético Madrid
1
59' Correa
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Valencia CF
0
einde
Spanje - Speeldag 22 04/02/2018 20:45
59' Correa 1 - 0
  • Correa besliste de wedstrijd.

Kruisraket van Correa brengt Atletico steviger op de tweede plaats

zo 04/02/2018 - 22:37 Atletico Madrid heeft de kloof met leider Barcelona teruggebracht tot 9 punten. In een onderonsje tussen de eerste achtervolgers trok Atletico aan het langste eind. Yannick Carrasco speelde een uurtje bij de thuisploeg.

Diego Simeone rekende van bij de aftrap op Yannick Carrasco en zag tot het uur een typische Atletico-wedstrijd: weinig doelpunten en al zeker geen tegengoals. 

Een klasseflits was nodig om de ban te breken en die kwam er ook. Met een heerlijke streep in de winkelhaak opende Correa de score.

Met Carrasco na een uur op de bank hield Atletico stand. De Spaanse club slikte dit seizoen nog maar 9 treffers en profiteerde dus optimaal van de uitschuiver van Barcelona eerder deze middag (1-1 bij Espanyol).

VIDEO: Correa beslist de wedstrijd

VIDEO: Godin moet van het veld na een stevige botsing

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
  • stadion: Wanda Metropolitano
  • toeschouwers: 49596
Atlético Madrid Valencia CF
13 Oblak 13 Neto
16 Vrsaljko 3 Vezo
15 Savic 24 Garay
2 Godín 5 Gabriel Paulista
19 Hernández 14 Gayá
11 Correa 6 Maksimovic
6 Koke 10 Parejo
8 Ñíguez 16 Kondogbia
10 Carrasco 15 Lato
18 Costa 9 Zaza
7 Griezmann 22 Mina
wisselspelers
24 Giménez 19 Rodrigo
20 Juanfran 18 Soler
14 Gabi 1 Domenech
1 Moyà 17 Coquelin
9 Torres 20 Torres
21 Gameiro 21 Montoya
23 Vitolo 30 Vidal
trainer
  Diego Simeone   Marcelino García Toral

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 22 18 0 4 60 11 49 58
2 Atlético Madrid 22 14 1 7 33 9 24 49
3 Valencia CF 22 12 6 4 42 26 16 40
4 Real Madrid 21 11 4 6 45 21 24 39
5 Villarreal CF 22 11 7 4 33 26 7 37
6 Sevilla 22 10 9 3 28 34 -6 33
7 SD Eibar 22 9 8 5 31 34 -3 32
8 RC Celta 22 9 9 4 39 32 7 31
9 Girona FC 22 8 7 7 31 29 2 31
10 Real Betis 22 9 10 3 37 45 -8 30
11 Getafe CF 22 7 7 8 26 21 5 29
12 CD Leganés 21 8 8 5 20 21 -1 29
13 Athletic Club 22 6 7 9 24 25 -1 27
14 Real Sociedad 22 7 10 5 41 40 1 26
15 Espanyol 22 6 9 7 19 29 -10 25
16 Deportivo Alavés 22 7 14 1 19 32 -13 22
17 Levante UD 22 3 8 11 20 32 -12 20
18 RC Deportivo 22 4 13 5 24 51 -27 17
19 UD Las Palmas 21 4 15 2 16 50 -34 14
20 Málaga CF 21 3 14 4 14 34 -20 13

