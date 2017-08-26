- Deportivo Alavés
FC Barcelona bedankt Lionel Messi.
Messi mist strafschop, maar zet dan orde op zaken
za 26/08/2017 - 20:13 FC Barcelona heeft de verplaatsing naar Alaves tot een goed einde gebracht. Lionel Messi had de score vanaf de stip moeten openen, maar faalde. In de tweede helft kon de Argentijn toch twee keer scoren: zijn 350e en 351e doelpunt in de Spaanse competitie.
Spanje | Speeldag 2 < >
|Levante UD
|0-1
|RC Deportivo
|Girona FC
|0-0
|Málaga CF
|Real Sociedad
|3-0
|Villarreal CF
|Real Betis
|2-1
|RC Celta
|Deportivo Alavés
|0-2
|Barcelona
|UD Las Palmas
|22:15
|Atlético Madrid
|Espanyol
|27/08
|CD Leganés
|SD Eibar
|27/08
|Athletic Club
|Getafe CF
|27/08
|Sevilla
|Real Madrid
|27/08
|Valencia CF
Matchinfo
|Deportivo Alavés
|Barcelona
|1
|Pacheco
|1
|Ter Stegen
|2
|Vigaray
|20
|Roberto
|4
|Alexis
|3
|Piqué
|12
|Ely
|23
|Umtiti
|17
|Pedraza
|18
|Alba
|10
|Romero
|4
|Rakitic
|22
|Wakaso
|5
|Busquets
|19
|Manu Garcia
|8
|Iniesta
|18
|Pina
|22
|Vidal
|11
|Gómez
|10
|Messi
|(2)
|7
|Sobrino
|16
|Deulofeu
|wisselspelers
|14
|Burgui
|17
|Alcácer
|21
|Fernández
|6
|Suárez
|9
|Santos
|15
|Paulinho
|3
|Duarte
|2
|Semedo
|6
|Maripan
|13
|Cillessen
|13
|Sivera
|14
|Mascherano
|16
|D. Torres
|19
|Digne
|trainer
|Luis Zubeldia
|Ernesto Valverde
