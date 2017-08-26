Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Deportivo Alavés
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Barcelona
2
55' 66' Messi
einde
Spanje - Speeldag 2 26/08/2017 18:15
0 - 1 Messi 55'
0 - 2 Messi 66'
FC Barcelona bedankt Lionel Messi.

Messi mist strafschop, maar zet dan orde op zaken

za 26/08/2017 - 20:13 FC Barcelona heeft de verplaatsing naar Alaves tot een goed einde gebracht. Lionel Messi had de score vanaf de stip moeten openen, maar faalde. In de tweede helft kon de Argentijn toch twee keer scoren: zijn 350e en 351e doelpunt in de Spaanse competitie.

Spanje  |  Speeldag 2

Levante UD 0-1 RC Deportivo
Girona FC 0-0 Málaga CF
Real Sociedad 3-0 Villarreal CF
Real Betis 2-1 RC Celta
Deportivo Alavés 0-2 Barcelona
UD Las Palmas 22:15 Atlético Madrid
Espanyol 27/08 CD Leganés
SD Eibar 27/08 Athletic Club
Getafe CF 27/08 Sevilla
Real Madrid 27/08 Valencia CF

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Carlos del Cerro Grande
  • stadion: Mendizorroza
  • toeschouwers: 19356
Deportivo Alavés Barcelona
1 Pacheco 1 Ter Stegen
2 Vigaray 20 Roberto
4 Alexis 3 Piqué
12 Ely 23 Umtiti
17 Pedraza 18 Alba
10 Romero 4 Rakitic
22 Wakaso 5 Busquets
19 Manu Garcia 8 Iniesta
18 Pina 22 Vidal
11 Gómez 10 Messi (2)
7 Sobrino 16 Deulofeu
wisselspelers
14 Burgui 17 Alcácer
21 Fernández 6 Suárez
9 Santos 15 Paulinho
3 Duarte 2 Semedo
6 Maripan 13 Cillessen
13 Sivera 14 Mascherano
16 D. Torres 19 Digne
trainer
  Luis Zubeldia   Ernesto Valverde

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Sociedad 2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6
2 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
3 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
4 CD Leganés 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
5 Levante UD 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
6 SD Eibar 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
7 Valencia CF 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
8 Real Betis 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
9 Atlético Madrid 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1
10 Girona FC 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1
11 Espanyol 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
12 Sevilla 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
13 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Getafe CF 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
15 Málaga CF 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0
16 UD Las Palmas 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0
17 RC Celta 2 0 2 0 3 5 -2 0
18 Deportivo Alavés 2 0 2 0 0 3 -3 0
19 RC Deportivo 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
20 Villarreal CF 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 0

