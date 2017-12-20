- Bristol City
- Manchester United
- 21:00
The team news is in! Here's how we line up against Bristol City in tonight's @Carabao_Cup quarter-final. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4EVgV9ha3n— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 20 december 2017
⚽️ #BristolCity v Man Utd: Steele, Wright, Flint, Baker, Magnusson, Brownhill, Smith, Pack, Bryan, Paterson, Reid. Subs: Fielding, Vyner, Kelly, Eliasson, Garita, Lemonheigh-Evans, Taylor. #BRCvMUN— Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) 20 december 2017
At this stage last year...— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 20 december 2017
2️⃣ for @Ibra_official
2️⃣ for @AnthonyMartial
4️⃣ for @ManUtd... the eventual champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ua5yWg5Ldq
Who’s ready? 🔴⚪️ #BristolCity #BRCvMUN pic.twitter.com/AuG42O9UuH— Jon Lansdown (@JonLansdown) 20 december 2017
#MUFC's @Carabao_Cup journey continues v Bristol City in tonight's quarter-final tie! Join #MUTV from 18:00 GMT for two hours of build-up to the game: https://t.co/aDVDQaMIVa pic.twitter.com/oHw3qxhcaK— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 20 december 2017
- Krijgen we een nieuwe Manchester-derby in de halve finales? Gisteren plaatste Manchester City zich met alle moeite van de wereld tegen Leicester. Na de verlengingen stond het nog steeds 1-1 en City had penalty's nodig om door te stoten. Als United zich vanavond plaatst, kan het in de halve finales zijn standsgenoot City tegenkomen. Ook Arsenal plaatste zich gisteren. In de andere kwartfinale vanavond neemt Chelsea het op tegen Bournemouth. 17:37 ◀
- Vooraf 17:33 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelöf, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Daley Blind, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic ◀
- Opstelling Bristol City Luke Steele, Bailey Wright, Aden Flint, Nathan Baker, Hördur Magnússon, Josh Brownhill, Marlon Pack, Korey Smith, Joe Bryan, Jamie Paterson, Bobby Reid ◀
|Chelsea
|20:45
|Bournemouth
|Arsenal
|1-0
|West Ham United
|Leicester City
|
1-1
(pen: 3-4)
|Manchester City
|Bristol City
|21:00
|Manchester United
Matchinfo
|Bristol City
|Manchester United
|15
|Steele
|20
|Romero
|5
|Wright
|36
|Darmian
|4
|Flint
|2
|Lindelöf
|6
|Baker
|5
|Rojo
|23
|Magnússon
|23
|Shaw
|8
|Brownhill
|17
|Blind
|21
|Pack
|6
|Pogba
|7
|Smith
|39
|McTominay
|3
|Bryan
|11
|Martial
|20
|Paterson
|19
|Rashford
|14
|Reid
|10
|Ibrahimovic
|wisselspelers
|1
|Fielding
|8
|Mata
|10
|Taylor
|9
|R. Lukaku
|19
|Eliasson
|12
|Smalling
|25
|Kelly
|14
|Lingard
|26
|Vyner
|21
|Herrera
|27
|Garita
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|34
|Lemonheigh-Evans
|40
|J. Pereira
|trainer
|Lee Johnson
|José Mourinho