Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Bristol City
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester United
21:00
League Cup - Kwartfinales 20/12/2017 21:00

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Krijgen we een nieuwe Manchester-derby in de halve finales? Gisteren plaatste Manchester City zich met alle moeite van de wereld tegen Leicester. Na de verlengingen stond het nog steeds 1-1 en City had penalty's nodig om door te stoten. Als United zich vanavond plaatst, kan het in de halve finales zijn standsgenoot City tegenkomen. Ook Arsenal plaatste zich gisteren. In de andere kwartfinale vanavond neemt Chelsea het op tegen Bournemouth. 17:37
  • Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelöf, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Daley Blind, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Opstelling Bristol City Luke Steele, Bailey Wright, Aden Flint, Nathan Baker, Hördur Magnússon, Josh Brownhill, Marlon Pack, Korey Smith, Joe Bryan, Jamie Paterson, Bobby Reid
 

League Cup  |  Kwartfinales

Chelsea 20:45 Bournemouth
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United
Leicester City 1-1
(pen: 3-4) 		Manchester City
Bristol City 21:00 Manchester United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Dean
  • stadion: Ashton Gate
Bristol City Manchester United
15 Steele 20 Romero
5 Wright 36 Darmian
4 Flint 2 Lindelöf
6 Baker 5 Rojo
23 Magnússon 23 Shaw
8 Brownhill 17 Blind
21 Pack 6 Pogba
7 Smith 39 McTominay
3 Bryan 11 Martial
20 Paterson 19 Rashford
14 Reid 10 Ibrahimovic
wisselspelers
1 Fielding 8 Mata
10 Taylor 9 R. Lukaku
19 Eliasson 12 Smalling
25 Kelly 14 Lingard
26 Vyner 21 Herrera
27 Garita 22 Mkhitaryan
34 Lemonheigh-Evans 40 J. Pereira
trainer
  Lee Johnson   José Mourinho