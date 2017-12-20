- Chelsea
Batshuayi mag vanavond starten tegen Bournemouth.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
5 - Michy Batshuayi has scored 5 goals in his 5 appearances in the EFL Cup, including a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the 3rd round this year. Energised. pic.twitter.com/XrYQsCNyIw— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 20 december 2017
-
TEAM ANNOUNCED 🚨— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) 20 december 2017
7️⃣ changes from Sunday's game 👇#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/G9ueIvSshr
- Batshuayi in de basis, Hazard op de bank Zoals verwacht heeft Chelsea-trainer Antonio Conte zijn ploeg flink door elkaar geschud. Zo is er als aangekondigd een basisplaats voor Batshuayi. Hazard mag rusten op de bank. Courtois is er niet bij. 19:47 ◀
-
Chelsea team: Caballero; Rudiger, Ampadu, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro. #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/UH1ztNkUIF— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 20 december 2017
-
We've arrived 🙌— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) 20 december 2017
*Beware, flying footballs*#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/CxizD4ZABy
-
#CarabaoCup Round Five continues tonight, with @ChelseaFC in action.— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) 20 december 2017
The Blues have won the competition five times... here's how they did it in 2015!
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/jTI9f0O7YQ
- 17:53 ◀
-
Another big game tonight 👊 #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/OY4sn600tQ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 20 december 2017
- Chelsea - Bournemouth Vanavond ontvangt Chelsea Bournemouth voor de kwartfinales van de League Cup. De winnaar plaatst zich voor de halve finales. Bij gelijkspel gaat het naar verlengingen en dan strafschoppen. Volg het hier live vanaf 20.45 uur. 17:48 ◀
- Vooraf 17:47 ◀
- Opstelling Bournemouth Artur Boruc, Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Jack Simpson, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman, Dan Gosling, Lys Mousset, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Fraser ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Willy Caballero, Antonio Rüdiger, Ethan Ampadu, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Cesc Fàbregas, Kenedy, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Pedro ◀
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Bournemouth
|1
|Caballero
|1
|Boruc
|2
|Rüdiger
|15
|Smith
|44
|Ampadu
|2
|Francis
|24
|Cahill
|3
|Cook
|21
|Zappacosta
|42
|Simpson
|6
|Drinkwater
|8
|Arter
|4
|Fàbregas
|6
|Surman
|16
|Kenedy
|4
|Gosling
|22
|Willian
|31
|Mousset
|23
|Batshuayi
|18
|Defoe
|11
|Pedro
|24
|Fraser
|wisselspelers
|9
|Morata
|5
|Aké
|10
|E. Hazard
|7
|Pugh
|14
|Bakayoko
|12
|Ramsdale
|35
|Clarke-Salter
|13
|Wilson
|37
|Eduardo
|16
|Cook
|66
|Sterling
|22
|Hyndman
|70
|Hudson-Odoi
|33
|Ibe
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Eddie Howe