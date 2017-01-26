Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Hull City
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester United
0
19'
heenwedstrijd 0-2
League Cup - Halve finales (terug) 26/01/2017 20:45
  • Fellaini scoorde in de heenmatch de 2-0.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Phil Jones  Manchester United  12'
  • Start eerste helft 20:45
  • Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Opstelling Hull City David Marshall, David Meyler, Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire, Josh Tymon, Jarrod Bowen, Tom Huddlestone, Shaun Maloney, Sam Clucas, Adama Diomande, Oumar Niasse
 

League Cup  |  Halve finales (terug)

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jonathan Moss
  • stadion: KC Stadium
Hull City Manchester United
23 Marshall 1 De Gea
7 Meyler 36 Darmian
21 Dawson 4 Jones
5 Maguire 12 Smalling
28 Tymon 5 Rojo
29 Bowen 14 Lingard
8 Huddlestone 16 Carrick
15 Maloney 21 Herrera
11 Clucas 6 Pogba
20 Diomande 19 Rashford
24 Niasse 9 Ibrahimovic
wisselspelers
3 Robertson 8 Mata
9 Hernández 10 Rooney
12 Kuciak 20 Romero
14 Elabdellaoui 22 Mkhitaryan
17 Weir 23 Shaw
40 Evandro 24 Fosu-Mensah
50 Markovic 27 Fellaini
trainer
  Marco Silva   José Mourinho