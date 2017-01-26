- Hull City
- 0
-
- Manchester United
- 0
-
League Cup - Halve finales (terug) 26/01/2017 20:45
Fellaini scoorde in de heenmatch de 2-0.
- Phil Jones Manchester United 12' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:45 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic ◀
- Opstelling Hull City David Marshall, David Meyler, Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire, Josh Tymon, Jarrod Bowen, Tom Huddlestone, Shaun Maloney, Sam Clucas, Adama Diomande, Oumar Niasse ◀
League Cup | Halve finales (terug) <
|Liverpool
|0-1
|Southampton
|Hull City
|0-0
|Manchester United
Matchinfo
|Hull City
|Manchester United
|23
|Marshall
|1
|De Gea
|7
|Meyler
|36
|Darmian
|21
|Dawson
|4
|Jones
|5
|Maguire
|12
|Smalling
|28
|Tymon
|5
|Rojo
|29
|Bowen
|14
|Lingard
|8
|Huddlestone
|16
|Carrick
|15
|Maloney
|21
|Herrera
|11
|Clucas
|6
|Pogba
|20
|Diomande
|19
|Rashford
|24
|Niasse
|9
|Ibrahimovic
|wisselspelers
|3
|Robertson
|8
|Mata
|9
|Hernández
|10
|Rooney
|12
|Kuciak
|20
|Romero
|14
|Elabdellaoui
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|17
|Weir
|23
|Shaw
|40
|Evandro
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|50
|Markovic
|27
|Fellaini
|trainer
|Marco Silva
|José Mourinho