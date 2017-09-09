Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Waasland-Beveren
2
17' Seck | 19' Morioka
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Eupen
0
20'
Jupiler Pro League - Speeldag 6 09/09/2017 20:00
17' Seck 1 - 0
19' Morioka 2 - 0
  • Hijst Waasland-Beveren zich tegen Eupen naar de middenmoot?

Hijst Waasland-Beveren zich tegen Eupen naar de middenmoot?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • 2Waasland-Beveren 0Eupen doelpunt Ryota Morioka Waasland-Beveren 19'
  • 1Waasland-Beveren 0Eupen doelpunt Ibrahima Seck Waasland-Beveren 17'
  • Start eerste helft 20:01
  • Vooraf 19:11
  • Opstelling Eupen Hendrik van Crombrugge, Mickaël Tirpan, Diawandou Diagné, Jordan Loties, Nils Schouterden, Eric Ocansey, Jean-Thierry Lazare, Luis García, Siebe Blondelle, Akram Afif, Mbaye Leye
  • Opstelling Waasland-Beveren Davy Roef, Laurent Jans, Valtteri Moren, Rudy Camacho, Erdin Demir, Aleksandar Boljevic, Ibrahima Seck, Ryota Morioka, Victorien Angban, Nana Opoku Ampomah, Isaac Thelin
 

Jupiler Pro League  |  Speeldag 6

Antwerp 0-0 STVV
Waasland-Beveren 2-0 Eupen
Anderlecht 3-2 Lokeren
Excel Moeskroen 2-1 Club Brugge
Zulte Waregem 20:30 Kortrijk
AA Gent 10/09 Racing Genk
Standard 10/09 Charleroi
KV Mechelen 10/09 KV Oostende

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jonathan Lardot
  • stadion: Freethiel , Beveren
Waasland-Beveren Eupen
33 Roef 1 Van Crombrugge
21 Jans 23 Tirpan
4 Moren 5 Diagné
69 Camacho 4 Loties
2 Demir 18 Schouterden
7 Boljevic 28 Ocansey
15 Seck 8 Lazare
44 Morioka 10 García
17 Angban 22 Blondelle
22 Ampomah 11 Afif
92 Thelin 9 Leye
wisselspelers
5 Buatu 13 Mouchamps
9 Mmaee 14 Castro-Montes
18 Goblet 15 Wague
24 Cools 24 Gnaka
32 Myny 25 Odeni George
52 Schryvers 30 Niasse Mbaye
55 Dierckx 99 Verdier
trainer
  Philippe Clement   Jordi Condom

Jupiler Pro League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Club Brugge 6 5 1 0 16 5 11 15
2 Charleroi 5 5 0 0 12 4 8 15
3 Excel Moeskroen 6 4 1 1 11 9 2 13
4 STVV 5 4 1 0 8 6 2 12
5 Antwerp 5 3 1 1 10 9 1 10
6 Zulte Waregem 5 3 2 0 14 5 9 9
7 Anderlecht 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1 8
8 Racing Genk 5 2 2 1 10 9 1 7
9 Kortrijk 5 2 2 1 5 5 0 7
10 Lokeren 6 2 4 0 8 12 -4 6
11 Waasland-Beveren 5 1 2 2 10 9 1 5
12 Standard 5 1 3 1 3 11 -8 4
13 Eupen 5 1 4 0 4 14 -10 3
14 KV Mechelen 5 0 2 3 5 7 -2 3
15 AA Gent 5 0 3 2 5 8 -3 2
16 KV Oostende 5 0 5 0 4 11 -7 0