- Waasland-Beveren
- 2
- 17' Seck | 19' Morioka
- Eupen
- 0
-
- 20'
Jupiler Pro League - Speeldag 6 09/09/2017 20:00
|17'
|Seck
|1 - 0
|19'
|Morioka
|2 - 0
Hijst Waasland-Beveren zich tegen Eupen naar de middenmoot?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- 2Waasland-Beveren 0Eupen doelpunt Ryota Morioka Waasland-Beveren 19' ◀
- 1Waasland-Beveren 0Eupen doelpunt Ibrahima Seck Waasland-Beveren 17' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:01 ◀
- Vooraf 19:11 ◀
- Opstelling Eupen Hendrik van Crombrugge, Mickaël Tirpan, Diawandou Diagné, Jordan Loties, Nils Schouterden, Eric Ocansey, Jean-Thierry Lazare, Luis García, Siebe Blondelle, Akram Afif, Mbaye Leye ◀
- Opstelling Waasland-Beveren Davy Roef, Laurent Jans, Valtteri Moren, Rudy Camacho, Erdin Demir, Aleksandar Boljevic, Ibrahima Seck, Ryota Morioka, Victorien Angban, Nana Opoku Ampomah, Isaac Thelin ◀
Jupiler Pro League | Speeldag 6 < >
|Antwerp
|0-0
|STVV
|Waasland-Beveren
|2-0
|Eupen
|Anderlecht
|3-2
|Lokeren
|Excel Moeskroen
|2-1
|Club Brugge
|Zulte Waregem
|20:30
|Kortrijk
|AA Gent
|10/09
|Racing Genk
|Standard
|10/09
|Charleroi
|KV Mechelen
|10/09
|KV Oostende
Matchinfo
|Waasland-Beveren
|Eupen
|33
|Roef
|1
|Van Crombrugge
|21
|Jans
|23
|Tirpan
|4
|Moren
|5
|Diagné
|69
|Camacho
|4
|Loties
|2
|Demir
|18
|Schouterden
|7
|Boljevic
|28
|Ocansey
|15
|Seck
|8
|Lazare
|44
|Morioka
|10
|García
|17
|Angban
|22
|Blondelle
|22
|Ampomah
|11
|Afif
|92
|Thelin
|9
|Leye
|wisselspelers
|5
|Buatu
|13
|Mouchamps
|9
|Mmaee
|14
|Castro-Montes
|18
|Goblet
|15
|Wague
|24
|Cools
|24
|Gnaka
|32
|Myny
|25
|Odeni George
|52
|Schryvers
|30
|Niasse Mbaye
|55
|Dierckx
|99
|Verdier
|trainer
|Philippe Clement
|Jordi Condom
Jupiler Pro League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Club Brugge
|6
|5
|1
|0
|16
|5
|11
|15
|2
|Charleroi
|5
|5
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|15
|3
|Excel Moeskroen
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|9
|2
|13
|4
|STVV
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|6
|2
|12
|5
|Antwerp
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|1
|10
|6
|Zulte Waregem
|5
|3
|2
|0
|14
|5
|9
|9
|7
|Anderlecht
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|8
|Racing Genk
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|9
|1
|7
|9
|Kortrijk
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|10
|Lokeren
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|12
|-4
|6
|11
|Waasland-Beveren
|5
|1
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|5
|12
|Standard
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|13
|Eupen
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|14
|KV Mechelen
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|15
|AA Gent
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|2
|16
|KV Oostende
|5
|0
|5
|0
|4
|11
|-7
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Charleroi
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|9
|2
|STVV
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|9
|3
|Club Brugge
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|4
|Excel Moeskroen
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|5
|Anderlecht
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|6
|6
|Racing Genk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Kortrijk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Zulte Waregem
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|9
|Lokeren
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|10
|Eupen
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|11
|Standard
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|12
|KV Mechelen
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|13
|Waasland-Beveren
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|14
|Antwerp
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|15
|AA Gent
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|16
|KV Oostende
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|8
|-5
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Club Brugge
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|5
|9
|2
|Antwerp
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4
|3
|9
|3
|Excel Moeskroen
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7
|4
|Zulte Waregem
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|6
|5
|Charleroi
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Waasland-Beveren
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|7
|Racing Genk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|3
|8
|Lokeren
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|9
|STVV
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|10
|Kortrijk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Anderlecht
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|12
|AA Gent
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|1
|13
|KV Mechelen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|14
|Standard
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|15
|KV Oostende
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|16
|Eupen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|-5
|0