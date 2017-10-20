Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Excel Moeskroen
1'
Jupiler Pro League - Speeldag 11 20/10/2017 20:30
  • Wat kan Standard op bezoek bij Moeskroen?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Standard speelt overigens voor het eerst dit seizoen in zijn derde uitrusting, een zwarte broek met gele shirts en zwarte strepen. Even wennen! 1'
  • Aftrap Moeskroen en Standard openen de 11e speeldag. Moeskroen is 4e in het klassement, Standard bekleedt de 9e plaats. 1'
  • De vurigste supporter vanavond: de geschorste Sebastien Pocognoli.
  • De sterren staan vanavond niet goed voor Standard Vooral buitenshuis draait het al een tijdje vierkant bij Standard: met 2 op 15 en slechts één overwinning in zijn laatste 15 uitduels is er werk aan de winkel. Vanavond wacht Moeskroen.
  • Opstelling Moeskroen Moeskroen kon in elke wedstrijd van dit seizoen al scoren. Bolingi stond in 9 wedstrijden al 6 keer aan het kanon. Houdt de nummer 4 in de stand de punten thuis? 19:48
  • We zijn gefocust op onze wedstrijd. Maar we moeten wel opletten voor de snelheid van Moeskroen. Ricardo Sa Pinto, coach Standard 19:35
  • Opstelling Standard De basiself van Standard bevat geen verrassingen. Door de schorsing van Pocognoli komt Fai in de ploeg. Cavanda verhuist daardoor wellicht naar links, Fai zal op rechts postvatten. 19:32
  • Moeskroen - Standard Welkom! Het Europese voetbal is nog maar net achter de rug, maar in de Jupiler Pro League wordt er straks al weer gespeeld. Volg de opener Moeskroen-Standard vanaf 20.30u op de voet. 17:49
  • Opstelling Standard Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Pedro Cavanda, Christian Luyindama, Kostas Laifis, Collins Fai, Edmilson Junior, Uche Agbo, Carlinhos, Razvan Marin, Paul José Mpoku, Orlando Sá
  • Opstelling Excel Moeskroen Logan Bailly, Sebastien Locigno, Aristote Nkaka, Christophe Diedhiou, Dimitri Mohamed, Dorin Rotariu, Mohamed Aidara, Omar Govea, Fabrice Olinga, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jonathan Bolingi
 

Jupiler Pro League  |  Speeldag 11

Excel Moeskroen 0-0 Standard
Lokeren 21/10 Charleroi
Eupen 21/10 KV Mechelen
STVV 21/10 KV Oostende
Kortrijk 21/10 AA Gent
Club Brugge 22/10 Antwerp
Anderlecht 22/10 Racing Genk
Zulte Waregem 22/10 Waasland-Beveren

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Sébastien Delferière
  • stadion: Le Canonnier , Mouscron
Excel Moeskroen Standard
54 Bailly 8 Ochoa
22 Locigno 29 Cavanda
26 Nkaka 26 Luyindama
25 Diedhiou 34 Laifis
11 Mohamed 21 Fai
95 Rotariu 22 Edmilson Junior
8 Aidara 5 Agbo
6 Govea 25 Carlinhos
7 Olinga 18 Marin
18 Awoniyi 40 Mpoku
10 Bolingi 70 Orlando Sá
wisselspelers
9 Mbombo 1 J. Gillet
20 Palic 2 Goreux
21 Amallah 7 Cop
27 Vojvoda 10 Ndongala
28 Huyghebaert 13 Scholz
31 Godeau 17 Miya
33 Butez 23 Luchkevych
trainer
  Mircea Rednic   Sá Pinto

Jupiler Pro League

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Club Brugge 10 9 1 0 25 9 16 27
2 Charleroi 10 6 1 3 18 10 8 21
3 Antwerp 10 5 2 3 18 14 4 18
4 Excel Moeskroen 10 5 2 3 18 16 2 18
5 Anderlecht 10 5 2 3 15 13 2 18
6 STVV 10 5 3 2 12 12 0 17
7 Zulte Waregem 10 5 4 1 20 14 6 16
8 Waasland-Beveren 10 3 4 3 21 16 5 12
9 Standard 10 3 4 3 9 15 -6 12
10 Lokeren 10 3 5 2 14 17 -3 11
11 Racing Genk 10 2 3 5 17 17 0 11
12 AA Gent 10 2 5 3 11 12 -1 9
13 Kortrijk 10 2 5 3 11 17 -6 9
14 KV Mechelen 10 1 4 5 13 16 -3 8
15 Eupen 10 1 6 3 13 28 -15 6
16 KV Oostende 10 1 7 2 10 19 -9 5