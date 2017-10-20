- Excel Moeskroen
- 0
-
- Standard
- 0
-
- 1'
Jupiler Pro League - Speeldag 11 20/10/2017 20:30
Wat kan Standard op bezoek bij Moeskroen?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Standard speelt overigens voor het eerst dit seizoen in zijn derde uitrusting, een zwarte broek met gele shirts en zwarte strepen. Even wennen! 1' ◀
-
Tifo(-tje), Bengaals vuur en een (zo goed als) vol huis. Moeskroen leeft! #moesta pic.twitter.com/Z8uIEHTaLI— Tom Boudeweel (@tomboudeweel) 20 oktober 2017
- Aftrap Moeskroen en Standard openen de 11e speeldag. Moeskroen is 4e in het klassement, Standard bekleedt de 9e plaats. 1' ◀
- Eerste helft 20:33 ◀
-
De vurigste supporter vanavond: de geschorste Sebastien Pocognoli.20:13 ◀
De tt cœur avec mes gars ce soir! Force et courage à eux! 💪🏻🔴⚪️@Standard_RSCL— Sebastien Pocognoli (@SPocognoli15) 20 oktober 2017
-
Vlotte vrijdagavond.— Tom Boudeweel (@tomboudeweel) 20 oktober 2017
Vol Voetbal Verdorie pic.twitter.com/KFU4jX1pjt
- 19:50 ◀
- Opstelling Moeskroen Moeskroen kon in elke wedstrijd van dit seizoen al scoren. Bolingi stond in 9 wedstrijden al 6 keer aan het kanon. Houdt de nummer 4 in de stand de punten thuis? 19:48 ◀
-
La composition pour le match de ce soir (20h30) contre le @Standard_RSCL ! #MOUSTA pic.twitter.com/gEMbqRUKAr— Royal Excel Mouscron (@ExcelMouscron) 20 oktober 2017
- We zijn gefocust op onze wedstrijd. Maar we moeten wel opletten voor de snelheid van Moeskroen. Ricardo Sa Pinto, coach Standard 19:35 ◀
- Opstelling Standard De basiself van Standard bevat geen verrassingen. Door de schorsing van Pocognoli komt Fai in de ploeg. Cavanda verhuist daardoor wellicht naar links, Fai zal op rechts postvatten. 19:32 ◀
-
Line-up @Standard_RSCL: Ochoa, Cavanda, Luyindama, Laifis, Fai, Agbo, Marin, Edmilson, Carlinhos, Mpoku, Sá #remsta pic.twitter.com/342apHXzTx— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) 20 oktober 2017
- Moeskroen - Standard Welkom! Het Europese voetbal is nog maar net achter de rug, maar in de Jupiler Pro League wordt er straks al weer gespeeld. Volg de opener Moeskroen-Standard vanaf 20.30u op de voet. 17:49 ◀
- Vooraf 17:49 ◀
- Opstelling Standard Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Pedro Cavanda, Christian Luyindama, Kostas Laifis, Collins Fai, Edmilson Junior, Uche Agbo, Carlinhos, Razvan Marin, Paul José Mpoku, Orlando Sá ◀
- Opstelling Excel Moeskroen Logan Bailly, Sebastien Locigno, Aristote Nkaka, Christophe Diedhiou, Dimitri Mohamed, Dorin Rotariu, Mohamed Aidara, Omar Govea, Fabrice Olinga, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jonathan Bolingi ◀
Jupiler Pro League | Speeldag 11 < >
|Excel Moeskroen
|0-0
|Standard
|Lokeren
|21/10
|Charleroi
|Eupen
|21/10
|KV Mechelen
|STVV
|21/10
|KV Oostende
|Kortrijk
|21/10
|AA Gent
|Club Brugge
|22/10
|Antwerp
|Anderlecht
|22/10
|Racing Genk
|Zulte Waregem
|22/10
|Waasland-Beveren
Matchinfo
|Excel Moeskroen
|Standard
|54
|Bailly
|8
|Ochoa
|22
|Locigno
|29
|Cavanda
|26
|Nkaka
|26
|Luyindama
|25
|Diedhiou
|34
|Laifis
|11
|Mohamed
|21
|Fai
|95
|Rotariu
|22
|Edmilson Junior
|8
|Aidara
|5
|Agbo
|6
|Govea
|25
|Carlinhos
|7
|Olinga
|18
|Marin
|18
|Awoniyi
|40
|Mpoku
|10
|Bolingi
|70
|Orlando Sá
|wisselspelers
|9
|Mbombo
|1
|J. Gillet
|20
|Palic
|2
|Goreux
|21
|Amallah
|7
|Cop
|27
|Vojvoda
|10
|Ndongala
|28
|Huyghebaert
|13
|Scholz
|31
|Godeau
|17
|Miya
|33
|Butez
|23
|Luchkevych
|trainer
|Mircea Rednic
|Sá Pinto
Jupiler Pro League
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Club Brugge
|10
|9
|1
|0
|25
|9
|16
|27
|2
|Charleroi
|10
|6
|1
|3
|18
|10
|8
|21
|3
|Antwerp
|10
|5
|2
|3
|18
|14
|4
|18
|4
|Excel Moeskroen
|10
|5
|2
|3
|18
|16
|2
|18
|5
|Anderlecht
|10
|5
|2
|3
|15
|13
|2
|18
|6
|STVV
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|12
|0
|17
|7
|Zulte Waregem
|10
|5
|4
|1
|20
|14
|6
|16
|8
|Waasland-Beveren
|10
|3
|4
|3
|21
|16
|5
|12
|9
|Standard
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|12
|10
|Lokeren
|10
|3
|5
|2
|14
|17
|-3
|11
|11
|Racing Genk
|10
|2
|3
|5
|17
|17
|0
|11
|12
|AA Gent
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|9
|13
|Kortrijk
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|17
|-6
|9
|14
|KV Mechelen
|10
|1
|4
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|8
|15
|Eupen
|10
|1
|6
|3
|13
|28
|-15
|6
|16
|KV Oostende
|10
|1
|7
|2
|10
|19
|-9
|5
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Club Brugge
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|12
|2
|STVV
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|4
|3
|12
|3
|Charleroi
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|4
|Excel Moeskroen
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|12
|0
|10
|5
|Standard
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|7
|0
|10
|6
|Anderlecht
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|9
|7
|Antwerp
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|6
|4
|8
|8
|Waasland-Beveren
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|8
|5
|7
|9
|Zulte Waregem
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|10
|KV Mechelen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|9
|0
|6
|11
|Racing Genk
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|6
|12
|Eupen
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|12
|-5
|5
|13
|Kortrijk
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|14
|Lokeren
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|15
|AA Gent
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|16
|KV Oostende
|5
|0
|5
|0
|5
|13
|-8
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Club Brugge
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|7
|7
|15
|2
|Antwerp
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|10
|3
|Charleroi
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|10
|4
|Zulte Waregem
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|6
|6
|9
|5
|Anderlecht
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|8
|0
|9
|6
|Excel Moeskroen
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|4
|2
|8
|7
|Lokeren
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|9
|0
|6
|8
|Racing Genk
|5
|1
|2
|2
|11
|11
|0
|5
|9
|Waasland-Beveren
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|5
|10
|KV Oostende
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|11
|STVV
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|12
|AA Gent
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|4
|13
|Kortrijk
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|14
|KV Mechelen
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|15
|Standard
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2
|16
|Eupen
|5
|0
|4
|1
|6
|16
|-10
|1