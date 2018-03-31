Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} SS Lazio
6
19' 68' Immobile | 60' Caicedo | 66' De Vrij | 83' Lucas Leiva | 90+1' (pen) Luis Alberto
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Benevento
2
23' Cataldi | 51' Guilherme
einde
Italië - Speeldag 30 31/03/2018 15:00
19' Immobile 1 - 0
1 - 1 Cataldi 23'
1 - 2 Guilherme 51'
60' Caicedo 2 - 2
66' De Vrij 3 - 2
68' Immobile 4 - 2
83' Lucas Leiva 5 - 2
90+1' Luis Alberto (pen) 6 - 2
  • Lazio hield de drie punten thuis.

Rode lantaarn Benevento stort na een uur helemaal in bij Lazio

za 31/03/2018 - 17:00 Lazio Roma heeft de sloophamer bovengehaald tegen Benevento. De hekkensluiter in de Serie A had met een mannetje minder een 1-2-bonus te pakken, maar slikte nog 5 tegengoals in het laatste halfuur.

Met amper 10 punten is de Serie A voor Benevento geen pretje. Tegen Lazio schoot het zichzelf ook nog eens in de voet: doelman Puggioni werd na 7 minuten uitgesloten voor handspel buiten de zestien.

Toen Immobile kort na het kwartier de score opende, leek Benevento rijp voor de slachtbank. Maar daar kwam niets van in huis: bij de rust stond het 1-1 en kort na de pauze werd het zelfs 1-2.

Maar de bezoekers kregen toch nog een draai om de oren. Lazio duwde in het laatste halfuur even door en smeerde Benevento nog liefst 5 tegengoals aan.

De hoogtepunten uit Lazio-Benevento

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 16:51
  • 6SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt (pen.) Luis Alberto SS Lazio 90+1'
  • Andrea Costa  Benevento  90+1'
  • 5SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Lucas Leiva SS Lazio 83'
  • Sandro  Benevento  82'
  • Marco Parolo uit Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in SS Lazio 74'
  • Ciro Immobile uit Nani in SS Lazio 74'
  • Filip Djuricic uit Lorenzo Del Pinto in Benevento 74'
  • 4SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Ciro Immobile SS Lazio 68'
  • 3SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Stefan de Vrij SS Lazio 66'
  • Gaetano Letizia uit Lorenzo Venuti in Benevento 65'
  • Alberto Brignoli  Benevento  63'
  • 2SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Felipe Caicedo SS Lazio 60'
  • Gaetano Letizia  Benevento  54'
  • 1SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Guilherme Benevento 51'
  • Start tweede helft 16:04
  • Bastos uit Felipe Caicedo in SS Lazio rust
  • Rust 15:49
  • 1SS Lazio 1Benevento doelpunt Danilo Cataldi Benevento 23'
  • 1SS Lazio 0Benevento doelpunt Ciro Immobile SS Lazio 19'
  • Pietro Iemmello uit Alberto Brignoli in Benevento 10'
  • Christian Puggioni  Benevento  7'
  • Start eerste helft 15:01
  • Opstelling Benevento Christian Puggioni, Andrea Costa, Berat Djimsiti, Alin Tosca, Gaetano Letizia, Cristiano Lombardi, Danilo Cataldi, Guilherme, Sandro, Filip Djuricic, Pietro Iemmello
  • Opstelling SS Lazio Thomas Strakosha, Bastos, Stefan de Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic, Marco Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Patric, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile
 

Italië  |  Speeldag 30

Chievo Verona 1-1 Sampdoria
Sassuolo 1-0 Napoli
Bologna 1-1 AS Roma
Cagliari 0-4 Torino
SS Lazio 6-2 Benevento
Fiorentina 2-0 Crotone
Atalanta 2-0 Udinese
Internazionale 3-0 Hellas Verona
Genoa 1-1 SPAL
Juventus 20:45 AC Milan

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Gianpaolo Calvarese
  • stadion: Stadio Olimpico
  • toeschouwers: 20000
SS Lazio Benevento
1 Strakosha 81 Puggioni
15 Bastos 21 Costa
3 De Vrij 6 Djimsiti
27 Luiz Felipe 16 Tosca
77 Marusic 3 Letizia
16 Parolo 87 Lombardi
6 Lucas Leiva 8 Cataldi
18 Luis Alberto 66 Guilherme
4 Patric 30 Sandro
10 Anderson 31 Djuricic
17 Immobile (2) 33 Iemmello
wisselspelers
20 Caicedo 22 Brignoli
7 Nani 23 Venuti
21 Milinkovic-Savic 4 Del Pinto
8 Basta 2 Rutjens
22 Cáceres 7 D'Alessandro
23 Guerrieri 11 Coda
25 Vargic 18 Gyamfi
88 Di Gennaro 29 Billong
96 Murgia 60 Sanogo
73 Volpicelli
99 Brignola
trainer
  Simone Inzaghi   Roberto De Zerbi

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Juventus 29 24 2 3 67 15 52 75
2 Napoli 29 23 2 4 63 19 44 73
3 AS Roma 30 18 6 6 50 24 26 60
4 Internazionale 29 16 3 10 50 21 29 58
5 SS Lazio 30 17 7 6 73 39 34 57
6 AC Milan 28 15 8 5 41 32 9 50
7 Atalanta 29 13 8 8 45 31 14 47
8 Sampdoria 28 13 10 5 47 43 4 44
9 Fiorentina 29 12 9 8 40 33 7 44
10 Torino 29 9 8 12 41 37 4 39
11 Bologna 30 10 15 5 35 42 -7 35
12 Udinese 29 10 16 3 38 44 -6 33
13 Genoa 29 8 14 7 22 30 -8 31
14 Cagliari 29 8 16 5 27 48 -21 29
15 Sassuolo 28 7 15 6 18 48 -30 27
16 SPAL 30 5 14 11 29 51 -22 26
17 Chievo Verona 28 6 15 7 25 47 -22 25
18 Crotone 29 6 17 6 27 52 -25 24
19 Hellas Verona 29 6 19 4 25 59 -34 22
20 Benevento 29 3 25 1 21 69 -48 10