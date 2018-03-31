- SS Lazio
- 6
- 19' 68' Immobile | 60' Caicedo | 66' De Vrij | 83' Lucas Leiva | 90+1' (pen) Luis Alberto
- Benevento
- 2
- 23' Cataldi | 51' Guilherme
- einde
|19'
|Immobile
|1 - 0
|1 - 1
|Cataldi
|23'
|1 - 2
|Guilherme
|51'
|60'
|Caicedo
|2 - 2
|66'
|De Vrij
|3 - 2
|68'
|Immobile
|4 - 2
|83'
|Lucas Leiva
|5 - 2
|90+1'
|Luis Alberto (pen)
|6 - 2
Lazio hield de drie punten thuis.
Rode lantaarn Benevento stort na een uur helemaal in bij Lazio
Met amper 10 punten is de Serie A voor Benevento geen pretje. Tegen Lazio schoot het zichzelf ook nog eens in de voet: doelman Puggioni werd na 7 minuten uitgesloten voor handspel buiten de zestien.
Toen Immobile kort na het kwartier de score opende, leek Benevento rijp voor de slachtbank. Maar daar kwam niets van in huis: bij de rust stond het 1-1 en kort na de pauze werd het zelfs 1-2.
Maar de bezoekers kregen toch nog een draai om de oren. Lazio duwde in het laatste halfuur even door en smeerde Benevento nog liefst 5 tegengoals aan.
De hoogtepunten uit Lazio-Benevento
Rode kaart voor Puggioni! 🚫 De doelman van Benevento begaat handspel buiten de zestien. 🙈 #LazioBenevento pic.twitter.com/zzazJYFAv6— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 31 maart 2018
CIROOO! De topschutter slaat opnieuw toe! 🔝 Het is al zijn 25ste doelpunt van het seizoen. 🔥 #LazioBenevento pic.twitter.com/dCeyGMuGnE— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 31 maart 2018
Een héérlijke vrije trap van Cataldi en de bordjes hangen opnieuw gelijk! 🎯— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 31 maart 2018
1️⃣-1️⃣ #LazioBenevento pic.twitter.com/8lE1fUQo3a
Benevento komt zowaar op voorsprong! 😮— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 31 maart 2018
1️⃣-2️⃣ #LazioBenevento pic.twitter.com/2E4PYeHodF
Lazio zet in amper acht minuten orde op zaken! ⚡️ Het buigt een 1-2 achterstand om in een 4-2 voorsprong. 🔥 #LazioBenevento pic.twitter.com/OvLMJoFTuw— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 31 maart 2018
WAUW! 🚀 Lucas Leiva fusilleert de doelman van Benevento met dit prachtig schot! 👏 #LazioBenevento pic.twitter.com/obXihrGPaz— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 31 maart 2018
Luis Alberto doet er vanop de stip nog een schepje bovenop, 6️⃣-2️⃣! #LazioBenevento pic.twitter.com/mNVQyS1SDf— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 31 maart 2018
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 16:51 ◀
- 6SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt (pen.) Luis Alberto SS Lazio 90+1' ◀
- Andrea Costa Benevento 90+1' ◀
- 5SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Lucas Leiva SS Lazio 83' ◀
- Sandro Benevento 82' ◀
- Marco Parolo uit Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in SS Lazio 74' ◀
- Ciro Immobile uit Nani in SS Lazio 74' ◀
- Filip Djuricic uit Lorenzo Del Pinto in Benevento 74' ◀
- 4SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Ciro Immobile SS Lazio 68' ◀
- 3SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Stefan de Vrij SS Lazio 66' ◀
- Gaetano Letizia uit Lorenzo Venuti in Benevento 65' ◀
- Alberto Brignoli Benevento 63' ◀
- 2SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Felipe Caicedo SS Lazio 60' ◀
- Gaetano Letizia Benevento 54' ◀
- 1SS Lazio 2Benevento doelpunt Guilherme Benevento 51' ◀
- Start tweede helft 16:04 ◀
- Bastos uit Felipe Caicedo in SS Lazio rust ◀
- Rust 15:49 ◀
- 1SS Lazio 1Benevento doelpunt Danilo Cataldi Benevento 23' ◀
- 1SS Lazio 0Benevento doelpunt Ciro Immobile SS Lazio 19' ◀
- Pietro Iemmello uit Alberto Brignoli in Benevento 10' ◀
- Christian Puggioni Benevento 7' ◀
- Start eerste helft 15:01 ◀
- Opstelling Benevento Christian Puggioni, Andrea Costa, Berat Djimsiti, Alin Tosca, Gaetano Letizia, Cristiano Lombardi, Danilo Cataldi, Guilherme, Sandro, Filip Djuricic, Pietro Iemmello ◀
- Opstelling SS Lazio Thomas Strakosha, Bastos, Stefan de Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic, Marco Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Patric, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile ◀
Italië | Speeldag 30 < >
|Chievo Verona
|1-1
|Sampdoria
|Sassuolo
|1-0
|Napoli
|Bologna
|1-1
|AS Roma
|Cagliari
|0-4
|Torino
|SS Lazio
|6-2
|Benevento
|Fiorentina
|2-0
|Crotone
|Atalanta
|2-0
|Udinese
|Internazionale
|3-0
|Hellas Verona
|Genoa
|1-1
|SPAL
|Juventus
|20:45
|AC Milan
Matchinfo
|SS Lazio
|Benevento
|1
|Strakosha
|81
|Puggioni
|15
|Bastos
|21
|Costa
|3
|De Vrij
|6
|Djimsiti
|27
|Luiz Felipe
|16
|Tosca
|77
|Marusic
|3
|Letizia
|16
|Parolo
|87
|Lombardi
|6
|Lucas Leiva
|8
|Cataldi
|18
|Luis Alberto
|66
|Guilherme
|4
|Patric
|30
|Sandro
|10
|Anderson
|31
|Djuricic
|17
|Immobile
|(2)
|33
|Iemmello
|wisselspelers
|20
|Caicedo
|22
|Brignoli
|7
|Nani
|23
|Venuti
|21
|Milinkovic-Savic
|4
|Del Pinto
|8
|Basta
|2
|Rutjens
|22
|Cáceres
|7
|D'Alessandro
|23
|Guerrieri
|11
|Coda
|25
|Vargic
|18
|Gyamfi
|88
|Di Gennaro
|29
|Billong
|96
|Murgia
|60
|Sanogo
|73
|Volpicelli
|99
|Brignola
|trainer
|Simone Inzaghi
|Roberto De Zerbi
Stand
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Juventus
|29
|24
|2
|3
|67
|15
|52
|75
|2
|Napoli
|29
|23
|2
|4
|63
|19
|44
|73
|3
|AS Roma
|30
|18
|6
|6
|50
|24
|26
|60
|4
|Internazionale
|29
|16
|3
|10
|50
|21
|29
|58
|5
|SS Lazio
|30
|17
|7
|6
|73
|39
|34
|57
|6
|AC Milan
|28
|15
|8
|5
|41
|32
|9
|50
|7
|Atalanta
|29
|13
|8
|8
|45
|31
|14
|47
|8
|Sampdoria
|28
|13
|10
|5
|47
|43
|4
|44
|9
|Fiorentina
|29
|12
|9
|8
|40
|33
|7
|44
|10
|Torino
|29
|9
|8
|12
|41
|37
|4
|39
|11
|Bologna
|30
|10
|15
|5
|35
|42
|-7
|35
|12
|Udinese
|29
|10
|16
|3
|38
|44
|-6
|33
|13
|Genoa
|29
|8
|14
|7
|22
|30
|-8
|31
|14
|Cagliari
|29
|8
|16
|5
|27
|48
|-21
|29
|15
|Sassuolo
|28
|7
|15
|6
|18
|48
|-30
|27
|16
|SPAL
|30
|5
|14
|11
|29
|51
|-22
|26
|17
|Chievo Verona
|28
|6
|15
|7
|25
|47
|-22
|25
|18
|Crotone
|29
|6
|17
|6
|27
|52
|-25
|24
|19
|Hellas Verona
|29
|6
|19
|4
|25
|59
|-34
|22
|20
|Benevento
|29
|3
|25
|1
|21
|69
|-48
|10
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
