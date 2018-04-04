- AC Milan
- 0
-
- Internazionale
- 0
-
- einde
Italië - Speeldag 27 04/04/2018 18:30
Icardi vraagt zich nog af hoe hij de openingsgoal kon missen?
Milanese derby: 2 monumentale missers van Icardi en 2 afgekeurde goals
wo 04/04/2018 - 20:28 De inhaalwedstrijd tussen stadsrivalen Milan en Inter heeft geen winnaar opgeleverd. Icardi speelde een hoofdrol. Hij had tot twee keer toe de openingsgoal aan de voet, maar miste twee keer onbegrijpelijk. Een keer trapte hij wel tussen de palen, maar werd zijn goal afgekeurd na ingrijpen van de videoref. Ook AC Milan zag een goal afgekeurd voor buitenspel.
In de schaduw van het Champions League-voetbal speelden Inter en Milan een inhaalwedstrijd die normaal op de 27e speeldag gepland stond. Toen werden de matchen uitgesteld na de tragische dood van Davide Astori.
De afgekeurde goal en de twee missers van Icardi:
De afgekeurde goal van Cutrone (AC Milan):
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Italië | Speeldag 27 < >
|SPAL
|1-0
|Bologna
|SS Lazio
|0-1
|Juventus
|Napoli
|2-4
|AS Roma
|Udinese
|0-2
|Fiorentina
|Atalanta
|1-2
|Sampdoria
|Genoa
|2-1
|Cagliari
|Benevento
|3-0
|Hellas Verona
|Torino
|4-1
|Crotone
|Chievo Verona
|1-1
|Sassuolo
|AC Milan
|0-0
|Internazionale
Matchinfo
|AC Milan
|Internazionale
|99
|Donnarumma
|1
|S. Handanovic
|2
|Calabria
|7
|Cancelo
|19
|Bonucci
|37
|Škriniar
|13
|Romagnoli
|25
|Miranda
|68
|Rodríguez
|33
|D'Ambrosio
|79
|Kessié
|87
|Candreva
|18
|Montolivo
|5
|Gagliardini
|5
|Bonaventura
|8
|Rafinha
|8
|Suso
|77
|Brozovic
|63
|Cutrone
|44
|Perišic
|10
|Çalhanoglu
|9
|Icardi
|wisselspelers
|7
|N. Kalinic
|20
|Valero
|73
|Locatelli
|23
|Éder
|11
|Borini
|2
|López
|4
|Mauri
|11
|Vecino
|9
|An. Silva
|13
|Ranocchia
|17
|C. Zapata
|17
|Karamoh
|20
|Abate
|21
|Santon
|22
|Musacchio
|27
|Padelli
|30
|Storari
|29
|Dalbert
|31
|Antonelli
|46
|Berni
|90
|Donnarumma
|99
|Pinamonti
|trainer
|Gennaro Gattuso
|Luciano Spalletti
