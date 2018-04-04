Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AC Milan
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Internazionale
0
einde
Italië - Speeldag 27 04/04/2018 18:30
  • Icardi vraagt zich nog af hoe hij de openingsgoal kon missen?

Milanese derby: 2 monumentale missers van Icardi en 2 afgekeurde goals

wo 04/04/2018 - 20:28 De inhaalwedstrijd tussen stadsrivalen Milan en Inter heeft geen winnaar opgeleverd. Icardi speelde een hoofdrol. Hij had tot twee keer toe de openingsgoal aan de voet, maar miste twee keer onbegrijpelijk. Een keer trapte hij wel tussen de palen, maar werd zijn goal afgekeurd na ingrijpen van de videoref. Ook AC Milan zag een goal afgekeurd voor buitenspel.

In de schaduw van het Champions League-voetbal speelden Inter en Milan een inhaalwedstrijd die normaal op de 27e speeldag gepland stond. Toen werden de matchen uitgesteld na de tragische dood van Davide Astori.

De afgekeurde goal en de twee missers van Icardi:

De afgekeurde goal van Cutrone (AC Milan):

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Italië  |  Speeldag 27

SPAL 1-0 Bologna
SS Lazio 0-1 Juventus
Napoli 2-4 AS Roma
Udinese 0-2 Fiorentina
Atalanta 1-2 Sampdoria
Genoa 2-1 Cagliari
Benevento 3-0 Hellas Verona
Torino 4-1 Crotone
Chievo Verona 1-1 Sassuolo
AC Milan 0-0 Internazionale

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Marco di Bello
  • stadion: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
  • toeschouwers: 77512
AC Milan Internazionale
99 Donnarumma 1 S. Handanovic
2 Calabria 7 Cancelo
19 Bonucci 37 Škriniar
13 Romagnoli 25 Miranda
68 Rodríguez 33 D'Ambrosio
79 Kessié 87 Candreva
18 Montolivo 5 Gagliardini
5 Bonaventura 8 Rafinha
8 Suso 77 Brozovic
63 Cutrone 44 Perišic
10 Çalhanoglu 9 Icardi
wisselspelers
7 N. Kalinic 20 Valero
73 Locatelli 23 Éder
11 Borini 2 López
4 Mauri 11 Vecino
9 An. Silva 13 Ranocchia
17 C. Zapata 17 Karamoh
20 Abate 21 Santon
22 Musacchio 27 Padelli
30 Storari 29 Dalbert
31 Antonelli 46 Berni
90 Donnarumma 99 Pinamonti
trainer
  Gennaro Gattuso   Luciano Spalletti

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Juventus 30 25 2 3 70 16 54 78
2 Napoli 30 23 2 5 64 20 44 74
3 AS Roma 30 18 6 6 50 24 26 60
4 Internazionale 30 16 3 11 50 21 29 59
5 SS Lazio 30 17 7 6 73 39 34 57
6 AC Milan 30 15 9 6 42 35 7 51
7 Sampdoria 30 14 11 5 50 46 4 47
8 Atalanta 30 13 9 8 46 33 13 47
9 Fiorentina 30 13 9 8 42 33 9 47
10 Torino 30 10 8 12 45 38 7 42
11 Bologna 30 10 15 5 35 42 -7 35
12 Genoa 30 9 14 7 24 31 -7 34
13 Udinese 30 10 17 3 38 46 -8 33
14 Chievo Verona 30 7 15 8 28 49 -21 29
15 Sassuolo 30 7 15 8 20 50 -30 29
16 Cagliari 30 8 17 5 28 50 -22 29
17 SPAL 30 5 14 11 29 51 -22 26
18 Crotone 30 6 18 6 28 56 -28 24
19 Hellas Verona 30 6 20 4 25 62 -37 22
20 Benevento 30 4 25 1 24 69 -45 13