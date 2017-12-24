- SS Lazio
Italië - Speeldag 18 23/12/2017 12:30
|55'
|J. Lukaku
|1 - 0
|78'
|Immobile
|2 - 0
|86'
|Lulic
|3 - 0
|89'
|Anderson
|4 - 0
Jordan Lukaku zette zijn ploeg op weg naar de overwinning.
VIDEO: Jordan Lukaku zet Lazio op weg naar ruime zege tegen Crotone
za 23/12/2017 - 16:36 Lazio heeft in eigen huis Crotone verslagen met 4-0. Jordan Lukaku tekende voor het openingsdoelpunt, ook Immobile pikte zijn goaltje mee. Door die overwinning houdt Lazio de top 4 van het klassement in de Serie A in het vizier.
Na een matige eerste helft schakelde Lazio na de rust een versnelling hoger. Even voor het uur bediende Immobile Jordan Lukaku, die niet aarzelde en de doelman van Crotone kansloos liet.
Na dat doelpunt hielden de bezoekers in eerste instantie stand, maar Immobile bezorgde hen een koude douche in de 78e minuut. De veer was gebroken en zo konden ook Lulic en Anderson nog scoren.
Lazio, dat nog een match tegoed heeft, staat in het klassement op de 5e plaats, op 6 punten leider Napoli, dat later op de dag in actie komt. Crotone staat 16e met 15 punten.
VIDEO: Immobile bedient Lukaku, die maar binnen te tikken heeft
Jordan Lukaku scoort! 🙌🏼🇧🇪 #LazioCrotone pic.twitter.com/SrXVVuGuf0— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 23 december 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 14:21 ◀
- 4SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Felipe Anderson SS Lazio 89' ◀
- 3SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Senad Lulic SS Lazio 86' ◀
- Ante Budimir uit Simy in Crotone 83' ◀
- Mario Sampirisi uit Davide Faraoni in Crotone 83' ◀
- Luis Alberto uit Felipe Anderson in SS Lazio 83' ◀
- 2SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Ciro Immobile SS Lazio 78' ◀
- Ante Budimir Crotone 74' ◀
- Arlind Ajeti Crotone 68' ◀
- Alessandro Murgia uit Lucas Leiva in SS Lazio 66' ◀
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic uit Senad Lulic in SS Lazio 65' ◀
- Adrian Stoian uit Aleksandar Tonev in Crotone 65' ◀
- 1SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Jordan Lukaku SS Lazio 55' ◀
- Start tweede helft 13:34 ◀
- Rust 13:19 ◀
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic SS Lazio 40' ◀
- Start eerste helft 12:32 ◀
- Opstelling Crotone Alex Cordaz, Mario Sampirisi, Arlind Ajeti, Federico Ceccherini, Bruno Martella, Marcus Rohdén, Andrea Barberis, Rolando Mandragora, Marcello Trotta, Ante Budimir, Adrian Stoian ◀
- Opstelling SS Lazio Thomas Strakosha, Patric, Stefan de Vrij, Wallace, Adam Marusic, Marco Parolo, Alessandro Murgia, Jordan Lukaku, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto ◀
Italië | Speeldag 18 < >
|Chievo Verona
|2-3
|Bologna
|Cagliari
|0-1
|Fiorentina
|SS Lazio
|4-0
|Crotone
|Udinese
|4-0
|Hellas Verona
|Napoli
|3-2
|Sampdoria
|Sassuolo
|1-0
|Internazionale
|SPAL
|2-2
|Torino
|Genoa
|1-0
|Benevento
|AC Milan
|0-2
|Atalanta
|Juventus
|1-0
|AS Roma
Matchinfo
|SS Lazio
|Crotone
|1
|Strakosha
|1
|Cordaz
|4
|Patric
|31
|Sampirisi
|3
|De Vrij
|93
|Ajeti
|13
|Wallace
|7
|Ceccherini
|77
|Marusic
|87
|Martella
|16
|Parolo
|6
|Rohdén
|96
|Murgia
|10
|Barberis
|5
|J. Lukaku
|38
|Mandragora
|21
|Milinkovic-Savic
|29
|Trotta
|17
|Immobile
|17
|Budimir
|18
|Luis Alberto
|5
|Stoian
|wisselspelers
|19
|Lulic
|24
|Tonev
|6
|Lucas Leiva
|37
|Faraoni
|10
|Anderson
|99
|Simy
|7
|Nani
|3
|Festa
|8
|Basta
|8
|Romero
|15
|Bastos
|11
|Kragl
|20
|Caicedo
|14
|Suljic
|23
|Guerrieri
|20
|Da. Pavlovic
|25
|Vargic
|44
|Cabrera
|26
|Radu
|78
|Viscovo
|27
|Luiz Felipe
|89
|Crociata
|66
|Jordao
|trainer
|Simone Inzaghi
|Walter Zenga
Stand
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Napoli
|18
|14
|1
|3
|41
|13
|28
|45
|2
|Juventus
|18
|14
|2
|2
|45
|14
|31
|44
|3
|Internazionale
|18
|12
|2
|4
|34
|14
|20
|40
|4
|AS Roma
|17
|12
|3
|2
|28
|11
|17
|38
|5
|SS Lazio
|17
|11
|3
|3
|43
|22
|21
|36
|6
|Sampdoria
|17
|8
|6
|3
|32
|26
|6
|27
|7
|Atalanta
|18
|7
|5
|6
|28
|23
|5
|27
|8
|Fiorentina
|18
|7
|6
|5
|27
|19
|8
|26
|9
|Udinese
|17
|8
|9
|0
|30
|25
|5
|24
|10
|Torino
|18
|5
|4
|9
|25
|27
|-2
|24
|11
|AC Milan
|18
|7
|8
|3
|23
|26
|-3
|24
|12
|Bologna
|18
|7
|8
|3
|22
|25
|-3
|24
|13
|Chievo Verona
|18
|5
|7
|6
|19
|30
|-11
|21
|14
|Sassuolo
|18
|6
|10
|2
|12
|28
|-16
|20
|15
|Genoa
|18
|4
|9
|5
|15
|22
|-7
|17
|16
|Cagliari
|18
|5
|11
|2
|16
|29
|-13
|17
|17
|SPAL
|18
|3
|9
|6
|19
|31
|-12
|15
|18
|Crotone
|18
|4
|11
|3
|13
|36
|-23
|15
|19
|Hellas Verona
|18
|3
|11
|4
|17
|36
|-19
|13
|20
|Benevento
|18
|0
|17
|1
|9
|41
|-32
|1
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Juventus
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|4
|18
|25
|2
|Internazionale
|9
|7
|1
|1
|21
|8
|13
|22
|3
|AS Roma
|9
|7
|2
|0
|15
|7
|8
|21
|4
|Napoli
|9
|6
|1
|2
|20
|6
|14
|20
|5
|Sampdoria
|8
|6
|2
|0
|20
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Atalanta
|9
|5
|1
|3
|18
|9
|9
|18
|7
|Udinese
|10
|5
|5
|0
|18
|14
|4
|15
|8
|SS Lazio
|8
|4
|2
|2
|20
|10
|10
|14
|9
|Fiorentina
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|9
|5
|14
|10
|AC Milan
|9
|4
|3
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|14
|11
|Chievo Verona
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|12
|12
|Crotone
|9
|3
|4
|2
|7
|12
|-5
|11
|13
|Cagliari
|9
|3
|5
|1
|10
|14
|-4
|10
|14
|Torino
|8
|2
|2
|4
|12
|11
|1
|10
|15
|SPAL
|9
|2
|3
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|10
|16
|Bologna
|9
|2
|4
|3
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|17
|Sassuolo
|9
|2
|5
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|8
|18
|Hellas Verona
|9
|2
|6
|1
|8
|17
|-9
|7
|19
|Genoa
|9
|1
|6
|2
|10
|17
|-7
|5
|20
|Benevento
|9
|0
|8
|1
|6
|22
|-16
|1
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Napoli
|9
|8
|0
|1
|21
|7
|14
|25
|2
|SS Lazio
|9
|7
|1
|1
|23
|12
|11
|22
|3
|Juventus
|8
|6
|1
|1
|23
|10
|13
|19
|4
|Internazionale
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|6
|7
|18
|5
|AS Roma
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|4
|9
|17
|6
|Bologna
|9
|5
|4
|0
|11
|10
|1
|15
|7
|Torino
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|14
|8
|Sassuolo
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|18
|-10
|12
|9
|Fiorentina
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13
|10
|3
|12
|10
|Genoa
|9
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|0
|12
|11
|AC Milan
|9
|3
|5
|1
|15
|17
|-2
|10
|12
|Udinese
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|11
|1
|9
|13
|Sampdoria
|9
|2
|4
|3
|12
|18
|-6
|9
|14
|Atalanta
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|15
|Chievo Verona
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|16
|-9
|9
|16
|Cagliari
|9
|2
|6
|1
|6
|15
|-9
|7
|17
|Hellas Verona
|9
|1
|5
|3
|9
|19
|-10
|6
|18
|SPAL
|9
|1
|6
|2
|7
|17
|-10
|5
|19
|Crotone
|9
|1
|7
|1
|6
|24
|-18
|4
|20
|Benevento
|9
|0
|9
|0
|3
|19
|-16
|0