55' J. Lukaku | 78' Immobile | 86' Lulic | 89' Anderson
Italië - Speeldag 18 23/12/2017 12:30
55' J. Lukaku 1 - 0
78' Immobile 2 - 0
86' Lulic 3 - 0
89' Anderson 4 - 0
  • Jordan Lukaku zette zijn ploeg op weg naar de overwinning.

VIDEO: Jordan Lukaku zet Lazio op weg naar ruime zege tegen Crotone

za 23/12/2017 - 16:36 Lazio heeft in eigen huis Crotone verslagen met 4-0. Jordan Lukaku tekende voor het openingsdoelpunt, ook Immobile pikte zijn goaltje mee. Door die overwinning houdt Lazio de top 4 van het klassement in de Serie A in het vizier.

Na een matige eerste helft schakelde Lazio na de rust een versnelling hoger. Even voor het uur bediende Immobile Jordan Lukaku, die niet aarzelde en de doelman van Crotone kansloos liet.

Na dat doelpunt hielden de bezoekers in eerste instantie stand, maar Immobile bezorgde hen een koude douche in de 78e minuut. De veer was gebroken en zo konden ook Lulic en Anderson nog scoren.

Lazio, dat nog een match tegoed heeft, staat in het klassement op de 5e plaats, op 6 punten leider Napoli, dat later op de dag in actie komt. Crotone staat 16e met 15 punten.

VIDEO: Immobile bedient Lukaku, die maar binnen te tikken heeft

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 14:21
  • 4SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Felipe Anderson SS Lazio 89'
  • 3SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Senad Lulic SS Lazio 86'
  • Ante Budimir uit Simy in Crotone 83'
  • Mario Sampirisi uit Davide Faraoni in Crotone 83'
  • Luis Alberto uit Felipe Anderson in SS Lazio 83'
  • 2SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Ciro Immobile SS Lazio 78'
  • Ante Budimir  Crotone  74'
  • Arlind Ajeti  Crotone  68'
  • Alessandro Murgia uit Lucas Leiva in SS Lazio 66'
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic uit Senad Lulic in SS Lazio 65'
  • Adrian Stoian uit Aleksandar Tonev in Crotone 65'
  • 1SS Lazio 0Crotone doelpunt Jordan Lukaku SS Lazio 55'
  • Start tweede helft 13:34
  • Rust 13:19
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic  SS Lazio  40'
  • Start eerste helft 12:32
  • Opstelling Crotone Alex Cordaz, Mario Sampirisi, Arlind Ajeti, Federico Ceccherini, Bruno Martella, Marcus Rohdén, Andrea Barberis, Rolando Mandragora, Marcello Trotta, Ante Budimir, Adrian Stoian
  • Opstelling SS Lazio Thomas Strakosha, Patric, Stefan de Vrij, Wallace, Adam Marusic, Marco Parolo, Alessandro Murgia, Jordan Lukaku, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Gianpaolo Calvarese
  • stadion: Stadio Olimpico
  • toeschouwers: 25000
SS Lazio Crotone
1 Strakosha 1 Cordaz
4 Patric 31 Sampirisi
3 De Vrij 93 Ajeti
13 Wallace 7 Ceccherini
77 Marusic 87 Martella
16 Parolo 6 Rohdén
96 Murgia 10 Barberis
5 J. Lukaku 38 Mandragora
21 Milinkovic-Savic 29 Trotta
17 Immobile 17 Budimir
18 Luis Alberto 5 Stoian
wisselspelers
19 Lulic 24 Tonev
6 Lucas Leiva 37 Faraoni
10 Anderson 99 Simy
7 Nani 3 Festa
8 Basta 8 Romero
15 Bastos 11 Kragl
20 Caicedo 14 Suljic
23 Guerrieri 20 Da. Pavlovic
25 Vargic 44 Cabrera
26 Radu 78 Viscovo
27 Luiz Felipe 89 Crociata
66 Jordao
trainer
  Simone Inzaghi   Walter Zenga

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Napoli 18 14 1 3 41 13 28 45
2 Juventus 18 14 2 2 45 14 31 44
3 Internazionale 18 12 2 4 34 14 20 40
4 AS Roma 17 12 3 2 28 11 17 38
5 SS Lazio 17 11 3 3 43 22 21 36
6 Sampdoria 17 8 6 3 32 26 6 27
7 Atalanta 18 7 5 6 28 23 5 27
8 Fiorentina 18 7 6 5 27 19 8 26
9 Udinese 17 8 9 0 30 25 5 24
10 Torino 18 5 4 9 25 27 -2 24
11 AC Milan 18 7 8 3 23 26 -3 24
12 Bologna 18 7 8 3 22 25 -3 24
13 Chievo Verona 18 5 7 6 19 30 -11 21
14 Sassuolo 18 6 10 2 12 28 -16 20
15 Genoa 18 4 9 5 15 22 -7 17
16 Cagliari 18 5 11 2 16 29 -13 17
17 SPAL 18 3 9 6 19 31 -12 15
18 Crotone 18 4 11 3 13 36 -23 15
19 Hellas Verona 18 3 11 4 17 36 -19 13
20 Benevento 18 0 17 1 9 41 -32 1