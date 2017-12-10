- AC Milan
Gennaro Gattuso coachte zijn derde match voor Milan.
Gattuso heeft z'n eerste zege beet als Milan-coach
zo 10/12/2017 - 22:49 In de Serie heeft Milan heeft Bologna naar huis gestuurd met een 2-1-nederlaag. Voor Gennaro Gattuso was het zijn eerste overwinning als coach in San Siro.
Twee keer Bonaventura
Clubicoon Gennaro Gattuso volgde twee weken geleden Vincenzo Montella op bij Milan. Zijn eerste competitiewedstrijd draaide uit op een gelijkspel tegen Benevento (2-2), nu won de oud-middenvelder wel.
Giacomo Bonaventura scoorde twee keer voor Milan. Eerst schoof hij de 1-0 binnen, een kwartier voor tijd werkte hij een voorzet van Fabio Borini binnen (2-1). Tussendoor tekende ex-Milan-spelers Destro en Verdi voor de gelijkmaker.
Bonaventura zet Milan al vroeg op voorsprong! 👌 #MilanBologna pic.twitter.com/cxLheoqOzh— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 10 december 2017
Simone Verdi werkt mooi af en zo speelt Milan de voorsprong kwijt, 1-1 in San Siro! ⚽️ #MilanBologna pic.twitter.com/CeRITOIss0— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 10 december 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Italië | Speeldag 16 < >
|Cagliari
|2-2
|Sampdoria
|Juventus
|0-0
|Internazionale
|Chievo Verona
|0-0
|AS Roma
|Napoli
|0-0
|Fiorentina
|SPAL
|2-2
|Hellas Verona
|Udinese
|2-0
|Benevento
|Sassuolo
|2-1
|Crotone
|AC Milan
|2-1
|Bologna
|Genoa
|11/12
|Atalanta
|SS Lazio
|11/12
|Torino
Matchinfo
|AC Milan
|Bologna
|99
|Donnarumma
|83
|Mirante
|20
|Abate
|35
|Torosidis
|22
|Musacchio
|3
|González
|19
|Bonucci
|18
|Helander
|68
|Rodríguez
|25
|Masina
|79
|Kessié
|77
|Donsah
|18
|Montolivo
|5
|Pulgar
|5
|Bonaventura
|(2)
|2
|Nagy
|8
|Suso
|9
|Verdi
|7
|N. Kalinic
|10
|Destro
|11
|Borini
|24
|Palacio
|wisselspelers
|63
|Cutrone
|8
|Sliti Taïder
|9
|An. Silva
|30
|Okwonkwo
|2
|Calabria
|7
|Petkovic
|15
|Gómez
|1
|Da Costa
|17
|C. Zapata
|4
|Krafth
|29
|Paletta
|6
|De Maio
|31
|Antonelli
|11
|Krejcí
|45
|Zanellato
|12
|Crisetig
|46
|Gabbia
|15
|Mbaye
|73
|Locatelli
|20
|Maietta
|75
|Guarnone
|21
|Falletti
|90
|Donnarumma
|34
|Ravaglia
|trainer
|Gennaro Gattuso
|Roberto Donadoni
Stand
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Internazionale
|16
|12
|0
|4
|33
|10
|23
|40
|2
|Napoli
|16
|12
|1
|3
|35
|10
|25
|39
|3
|Juventus
|16
|12
|2
|2
|41
|14
|27
|38
|4
|AS Roma
|15
|11
|2
|2
|27
|10
|17
|35
|5
|SS Lazio
|14
|10
|2
|2
|35
|16
|19
|32
|6
|Sampdoria
|15
|8
|4
|3
|30
|22
|8
|27
|7
|AC Milan
|16
|7
|6
|3
|23
|21
|2
|24
|8
|Fiorentina
|16
|6
|6
|4
|26
|19
|7
|22
|9
|Bologna
|16
|6
|7
|3
|19
|20
|-1
|21
|10
|Chievo Verona
|16
|5
|5
|6
|17
|26
|-9
|21
|11
|Atalanta
|15
|5
|5
|5
|21
|19
|2
|20
|12
|Torino
|15
|4
|3
|8
|19
|21
|-2
|20
|13
|Udinese
|15
|6
|9
|0
|23
|24
|-1
|18
|14
|Cagliari
|16
|5
|9
|2
|16
|27
|-11
|17
|15
|Sassuolo
|16
|4
|10
|2
|10
|28
|-18
|14
|16
|Genoa
|15
|3
|8
|4
|13
|20
|-7
|13
|17
|Crotone
|16
|3
|10
|3
|12
|32
|-20
|12
|18
|SPAL
|16
|2
|9
|5
|15
|28
|-13
|11
|19
|Hellas Verona
|16
|2
|10
|4
|14
|32
|-18
|10
|20
|Benevento
|16
|0
|15
|1
|8
|38
|-30
|1
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Juventus
|9
|7
|1
|1
|21
|4
|17
|22
|2
|Internazionale
|8
|7
|0
|1
|20
|5
|15
|22
|3
|Sampdoria
|7
|6
|1
|0
|20
|7
|13
|18
|4
|AS Roma
|8
|6
|2
|0
|14
|7
|7
|18
|5
|Napoli
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|4
|13
|17
|6
|Atalanta
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|6
|9
|17
|7
|AC Milan
|8
|4
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|14
|8
|Fiorentina
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|9
|5
|13
|9
|Udinese
|9
|4
|5
|0
|14
|14
|0
|12
|10
|Chievo Verona
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|12
|11
|SS Lazio
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|7
|8
|11
|12
|Cagliari
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|13
|-3
|10
|13
|Torino
|7
|2
|1
|4
|11
|8
|3
|10
|14
|Bologna
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|9
|15
|SPAL
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|9
|16
|Crotone
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|12
|-6
|8
|17
|Sassuolo
|8
|1
|5
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|5
|18
|Hellas Verona
|8
|1
|6
|1
|5
|17
|-12
|4
|19
|Genoa
|7
|0
|5
|2
|8
|15
|-7
|2
|20
|Benevento
|8
|0
|7
|1
|5
|20
|-15
|1
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Napoli
|8
|7
|0
|1
|18
|6
|12
|22
|2
|SS Lazio
|8
|7
|1
|0
|20
|9
|11
|21
|3
|Internazionale
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|5
|8
|18
|4
|AS Roma
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|3
|10
|17
|5
|Juventus
|7
|5
|1
|1
|20
|10
|10
|16
|6
|Bologna
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|8
|0
|12
|7
|Genoa
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|5
|0
|11
|8
|AC Milan
|8
|3
|4
|1
|15
|14
|1
|10
|9
|Torino
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|10
|10
|Sassuolo
|8
|3
|5
|0
|7
|18
|-11
|9
|11
|Fiorentina
|9
|2
|4
|3
|12
|10
|2
|9
|12
|Sampdoria
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|13
|Chievo Verona
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|15
|-8
|9
|14
|Cagliari
|8
|2
|5
|1
|6
|14
|-8
|7
|15
|Udinese
|6
|2
|4
|0
|9
|10
|-1
|6
|16
|Hellas Verona
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|6
|17
|Crotone
|8
|1
|6
|1
|6
|20
|-14
|4
|18
|Atalanta
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|3
|19
|SPAL
|8
|0
|6
|2
|5
|16
|-11
|2
|20
|Benevento
|8
|0
|8
|0
|3
|18
|-15
|0