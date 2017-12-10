Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AC Milan
2
10' 76' Bonaventura
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Bologna
1
23' Verdi
einde
Italië - Speeldag 16 10/12/2017 20:45
10' Bonaventura 1 - 0
1 - 1 Verdi 23'
76' Bonaventura 2 - 1
  • Gennaro Gattuso coachte zijn derde match voor Milan.

Gattuso heeft z'n eerste zege beet als Milan-coach

zo 10/12/2017 - 22:49 In de Serie heeft Milan heeft Bologna naar huis gestuurd met een 2-1-nederlaag. Voor Gennaro Gattuso was het zijn eerste overwinning als coach in San Siro.

Twee keer Bonaventura

Clubicoon Gennaro Gattuso volgde twee weken geleden Vincenzo Montella op bij Milan. Zijn eerste competitiewedstrijd draaide uit op een gelijkspel tegen Benevento (2-2), nu won de oud-middenvelder wel.

Giacomo Bonaventura scoorde twee keer voor Milan. Eerst schoof hij de 1-0 binnen, een kwartier voor tijd werkte hij een voorzet van Fabio Borini binnen (2-1). Tussendoor tekende ex-Milan-spelers Destro en Verdi voor de gelijkmaker.

Italië  |  Speeldag 16

Cagliari 2-2 Sampdoria
Juventus 0-0 Internazionale
Chievo Verona 0-0 AS Roma
Napoli 0-0 Fiorentina
SPAL 2-2 Hellas Verona
Udinese 2-0 Benevento
Sassuolo 2-1 Crotone
AC Milan 2-1 Bologna
Genoa 11/12 Atalanta
SS Lazio 11/12 Torino

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Marco Guida
  • stadion: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
  • toeschouwers: 39504
AC Milan Bologna
99 Donnarumma 83 Mirante
20 Abate 35 Torosidis
22 Musacchio 3 González
19 Bonucci 18 Helander
68 Rodríguez 25 Masina
79 Kessié 77 Donsah
18 Montolivo 5 Pulgar
5 Bonaventura (2) 2 Nagy
8 Suso 9 Verdi
7 N. Kalinic 10 Destro
11 Borini 24 Palacio
wisselspelers
63 Cutrone 8 Sliti Taïder
9 An. Silva 30 Okwonkwo
2 Calabria 7 Petkovic
15 Gómez 1 Da Costa
17 C. Zapata 4 Krafth
29 Paletta 6 De Maio
31 Antonelli 11 Krejcí
45 Zanellato 12 Crisetig
46 Gabbia 15 Mbaye
73 Locatelli 20 Maietta
75 Guarnone 21 Falletti
90 Donnarumma 34 Ravaglia
trainer
  Gennaro Gattuso   Roberto Donadoni

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Internazionale 16 12 0 4 33 10 23 40
2 Napoli 16 12 1 3 35 10 25 39
3 Juventus 16 12 2 2 41 14 27 38
4 AS Roma 15 11 2 2 27 10 17 35
5 SS Lazio 14 10 2 2 35 16 19 32
6 Sampdoria 15 8 4 3 30 22 8 27
7 AC Milan 16 7 6 3 23 21 2 24
8 Fiorentina 16 6 6 4 26 19 7 22
9 Bologna 16 6 7 3 19 20 -1 21
10 Chievo Verona 16 5 5 6 17 26 -9 21
11 Atalanta 15 5 5 5 21 19 2 20
12 Torino 15 4 3 8 19 21 -2 20
13 Udinese 15 6 9 0 23 24 -1 18
14 Cagliari 16 5 9 2 16 27 -11 17
15 Sassuolo 16 4 10 2 10 28 -18 14
16 Genoa 15 3 8 4 13 20 -7 13
17 Crotone 16 3 10 3 12 32 -20 12
18 SPAL 16 2 9 5 15 28 -13 11
19 Hellas Verona 16 2 10 4 14 32 -18 10
20 Benevento 16 0 15 1 8 38 -30 1