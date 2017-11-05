- Fiorentina
- 2
- 9' Veretout | 39' Simeone
- AS Roma
- 4
- 5' 30' Gerson | 50' Manolas | 87' Perotti
- einde
|0 - 1
|Gerson
|5'
|9'
|Veretout
|1 - 1
|1 - 2
|Gerson
|30'
|39'
|Simeone
|2 - 2
|2 - 3
|Manolas
|50'
|2 - 4
|Perotti
|87'
Radja Nainggolan en zijn Roma-maats bouwen een feestje.
VIDEO: Nainggolan speelt zijn rol in spektakelzege van Roma
Roma en Fiorentina serveerden een echt spektakelstuk in Firenze. In de eerste helft maakte Fiorentina twee keer een achterstand goed en strandde de 3-2 voor Fiorentina op de paal.
Na de rust maakte Roma het verschil. Met een gelukje bracht Manolas de bezoekers uit de hoofdstad op voorsprong, in het slot legde Perotti op aangeven van Nainggolan de eindstand vast: 2-4.
Nainggolan speelde de hele wedstrijd op het middenveld van Roma. De Rode Duivel had een voet in de openingsgoal van Gerson en gaf de assist voor de 2-4. Voor Roma is het de 12e opeenvolgende uitzege in de Serie A.
Bekijk de goals uit Fiorentina-Roma
.@D_10Perotti rondt een knappe voorzet van @OfficialRadja lekker af. ✅— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 5 november 2017
🇮🇹 #FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/7zuCJl57hD
Roma klimt weer op voorsprong dankzij Konstantinos Manolas.— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 5 november 2017
🇮🇹 #FiorentinaRoma
📺 Eleven Sports 2 & 💻https://t.co/VgdsItLhoh pic.twitter.com/EONvVFN8sO
Heerlijke kopbal van Giovanni Simeone. 2️⃣-2️⃣— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 5 november 2017
🇮🇹 #FiorentinaRoma
📺 Eleven Sports 2 & 💻https://t.co/VgdsItLhoh pic.twitter.com/RTO0OrdoiO
Gerson is on fire 🔥!— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 5 november 2017
🇮🇹 #FiorentinaRoma
📺 Eleven Sports 2 & 💻https://t.co/VgdsItLhoh pic.twitter.com/eYdOV6J3Ox
En het staat alweer gelijk!— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 5 november 2017
🇮🇹 #FiorentinaRoma
📺 Eleven Sports 2 & 💻https://t.co/VgdsItLhoh pic.twitter.com/ccM3Ft4hHT
Gerson opent de score voor @OfficialASRoma.— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 5 november 2017
🇮🇹 #FiorentinaRoma
📺 Eleven Sports 2 & 💻https://t.co/VgdsItLhoh pic.twitter.com/fjB4gbFAzx
|Atalanta
|1-0
|SPAL
|Bologna
|2-3
|Crotone
|Genoa
|0-2
|Sampdoria
|Internazionale
|1-1
|Torino
|SS Lazio
|uitg. - 15:00
|Udinese
|Cagliari
|2-1
|Hellas Verona
|Juventus
|2-1
|Benevento
|Chievo Verona
|0-0
|Napoli
|Fiorentina
|2-4
|AS Roma
|Sassuolo
|20:45
|AC Milan
Matchinfo
|Fiorentina
|AS Roma
|57
|Sportiello
|1
|Alisson
|76
|Gaspar
|24
|Florenzi
|20
|Pezzella
|44
|Manolas
|13
|Astori
|20
|Fazio
|3
|Biraghi
|11
|Kolarov
|24
|Benassi
|7
|Pellegrini
|5
|Badelj
|21
|Gonalons
|17
|Veretout
|4
|Nainggolan
|28
|Dias
|30
|Gerson
|(2)
|9
|Simeone
|9
|Džeko
|25
|Chiesa
|92
|El Shaarawy
|wisselspelers
|30
|Babacar
|8
|Perotti
|6
|C. Sánchez
|6
|Strootman
|10
|Eysseric
|23
|Defrel
|4
|Milenkovic
|5
|Juan Jesus
|7
|Zekhnini
|15
|Moreno
|8
|Saponara
|16
|De Rossi
|15
|Olivera
|17
|Ünder
|19
|Cristóforo
|18
|Lobont
|22
|Cerofolini
|28
|Skorupski
|27
|Lo Faso
|33
|Palmieri
|31
|Vitor Hugo
|55
|Castan
|97
|Dragowski
|trainer
|Stefano Pioli
|Eusebio Di Francesco
Stand
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Napoli
|12
|10
|0
|2
|32
|8
|24
|32
|2
|Juventus
|12
|10
|1
|1
|35
|11
|24
|31
|3
|Internazionale
|12
|9
|0
|3
|23
|9
|14
|30
|4
|SS Lazio
|11
|9
|1
|1
|31
|12
|19
|28
|5
|AS Roma
|11
|9
|2
|0
|21
|7
|14
|27
|6
|Sampdoria
|11
|7
|2
|2
|24
|13
|11
|23
|7
|Torino
|12
|4
|3
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|17
|8
|AC Milan
|11
|5
|5
|1
|16
|16
|0
|16
|9
|Fiorentina
|12
|5
|6
|1
|21
|17
|4
|16
|10
|Chievo Verona
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|19
|-5
|16
|11
|Atalanta
|11
|4
|4
|3
|18
|15
|3
|15
|12
|Bologna
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|15
|-4
|14
|13
|Udinese
|11
|4
|7
|0
|18
|22
|-4
|12
|14
|Cagliari
|12
|4
|8
|0
|11
|21
|-10
|12
|15
|Crotone
|12
|3
|6
|3
|11
|23
|-12
|12
|16
|SPAL
|11
|2
|7
|2
|9
|19
|-10
|8
|17
|Sassuolo
|11
|2
|7
|2
|6
|19
|-13
|8
|18
|Genoa
|12
|1
|8
|3
|10
|19
|-9
|6
|19
|Hellas Verona
|12
|1
|8
|3
|8
|26
|-18
|6
|20
|Benevento
|12
|0
|12
|0
|5
|31
|-26
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Juventus
|7
|6
|1
|0
|18
|4
|14
|18
|2
|Internazionale
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|5
|8
|16
|3
|Sampdoria
|5
|5
|0
|0
|16
|3
|13
|15
|4
|Napoli
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|2
|13
|13
|5
|Atalanta
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|13
|6
|AS Roma
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|5
|4
|12
|7
|SS Lazio
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|6
|8
|10
|8
|Fiorentina
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|9
|2
|10
|9
|AC Milan
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|10
|10
|Udinese
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|12
|0
|9
|11
|Cagliari
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|12
|Torino
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|8
|13
|Chievo Verona
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|14
|Crotone
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|15
|SPAL
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|16
|Bologna
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|17
|Hellas Verona
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|-10
|4
|18
|Sassuolo
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|2
|19
|Genoa
|6
|0
|5
|1
|7
|14
|-7
|1
|20
|Benevento
|6
|0
|6
|0
|2
|16
|-14
|0
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Napoli
|7
|6
|0
|1
|17
|6
|11
|19
|2
|SS Lazio
|6
|6
|0
|0
|17
|6
|11
|18
|3
|AS Roma
|5
|5
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|15
|4
|Internazionale
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|4
|6
|14
|5
|Juventus
|5
|4
|0
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|6
|Bologna
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|0
|9
|7
|Torino
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|9
|8
|Sampdoria
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|9
|Chievo Verona
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|8
|10
|Fiorentina
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|8
|2
|6
|11
|AC Milan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|10
|0
|6
|12
|Sassuolo
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|6
|13
|Genoa
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|5
|14
|Crotone
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|15
|-10
|4
|15
|Udinese
|5
|1
|4
|0
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|16
|Cagliari
|6
|1
|5
|0
|4
|13
|-9
|3
|17
|Atalanta
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|18
|Hellas Verona
|6
|0
|4
|2
|5
|13
|-8
|2
|19
|SPAL
|5
|0
|4
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|1
|20
|Benevento
|6
|0
|6
|0
|3
|15
|-12
|0