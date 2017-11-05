Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Fiorentina
2
9' Veretout | 39' Simeone
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} AS Roma
4
5' 30' Gerson | 50' Manolas | 87' Perotti
einde
Italië - Speeldag 12 05/11/2017 15:00
0 - 1 Gerson 5'
9' Veretout 1 - 1
1 - 2 Gerson 30'
39' Simeone 2 - 2
2 - 3 Manolas 50'
2 - 4 Perotti 87'
  • Radja Nainggolan en zijn Roma-maats bouwen een feestje.

VIDEO: Nainggolan speelt zijn rol in spektakelzege van Roma

zo 05/11/2017 - 17:04 AS Roma heeft de moeilijke verplaatsing naar Firenze tot een goed einde gebracht. Radja Nainggolan en zijn ploegmaats klopten Fiorentina na een spektakelstuk: 2-4. Roma houdt zo voeling met de top van het klassement.

Roma en Fiorentina serveerden een echt spektakelstuk in Firenze. In de eerste helft maakte Fiorentina twee keer een achterstand goed en strandde de 3-2 voor Fiorentina op de paal.

Na de rust maakte Roma het verschil. Met een gelukje bracht Manolas de bezoekers uit de hoofdstad op voorsprong, in het slot legde Perotti op aangeven van Nainggolan de eindstand vast: 2-4.

Nainggolan speelde de hele wedstrijd op het middenveld van Roma. De Rode Duivel had een voet in de openingsgoal van Gerson en gaf de assist voor de 2-4. Voor Roma is het de 12e opeenvolgende uitzege in de Serie A.

Bekijk de goals uit Fiorentina-Roma

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Italië  |  Speeldag 12

Atalanta 1-0 SPAL
Bologna 2-3 Crotone
Genoa 0-2 Sampdoria
Internazionale 1-1 Torino
SS Lazio uitg. - 15:00 Udinese
Cagliari 2-1 Hellas Verona
Juventus 2-1 Benevento
Chievo Verona 0-0 Napoli
Fiorentina 2-4 AS Roma
Sassuolo 20:45 AC Milan

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Marco di Bello
  • stadion: Stadio Artemio Franchi
Fiorentina AS Roma
57 Sportiello 1 Alisson
76 Gaspar 24 Florenzi
20 Pezzella 44 Manolas
13 Astori 20 Fazio
3 Biraghi 11 Kolarov
24 Benassi 7 Pellegrini
5 Badelj 21 Gonalons
17 Veretout 4 Nainggolan
28 Dias 30 Gerson (2)
9 Simeone 9 Džeko
25 Chiesa 92 El Shaarawy
wisselspelers
30 Babacar 8 Perotti
6 C. Sánchez 6 Strootman
10 Eysseric 23 Defrel
4 Milenkovic 5 Juan Jesus
7 Zekhnini 15 Moreno
8 Saponara 16 De Rossi
15 Olivera 17 Ünder
19 Cristóforo 18 Lobont
22 Cerofolini 28 Skorupski
27 Lo Faso 33 Palmieri
31 Vitor Hugo 55 Castan
97 Dragowski
trainer
  Stefano Pioli   Eusebio Di Francesco

Stand

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Napoli 12 10 0 2 32 8 24 32
2 Juventus 12 10 1 1 35 11 24 31
3 Internazionale 12 9 0 3 23 9 14 30
4 SS Lazio 11 9 1 1 31 12 19 28
5 AS Roma 11 9 2 0 21 7 14 27
6 Sampdoria 11 7 2 2 24 13 11 23
7 Torino 12 4 3 5 17 19 -2 17
8 AC Milan 11 5 5 1 16 16 0 16
9 Fiorentina 12 5 6 1 21 17 4 16
10 Chievo Verona 12 4 4 4 14 19 -5 16
11 Atalanta 11 4 4 3 18 15 3 15
12 Bologna 12 4 6 2 11 15 -4 14
13 Udinese 11 4 7 0 18 22 -4 12
14 Cagliari 12 4 8 0 11 21 -10 12
15 Crotone 12 3 6 3 11 23 -12 12
16 SPAL 11 2 7 2 9 19 -10 8
17 Sassuolo 11 2 7 2 6 19 -13 8
18 Genoa 12 1 8 3 10 19 -9 6
19 Hellas Verona 12 1 8 3 8 26 -18 6
20 Benevento 12 0 12 0 5 31 -26 0