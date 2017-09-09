- OGC Nice
Mario Balotelli scoorde twee keer voor Nice.
VIDEO: Nice zet Monaco met de voetjes op de grond
Video: Bekijk de goals van Balotelli
Twee goals tegen Monaco: @FinallyMario is HELEMAAL terug! ⚽️⚽️💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/OmDg3B6iT0— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 9 september 2017
Balotelli dient Monaco eerste nederlaag toe
Nice had dit seizoen nog maar één keer gewonnen, maar tactisch klopte het plannetje perfect tegen Monaco. Na 18 minuten keek Monaco al tegen een 2-0-achterstand aan na een penalty van Balotelli en de 2-0 van Plea.
Monaco probeerde een vuist te maken, maar kreeg geen poot aan de grond. Na de rust werd de score nog erger: weer Balotelli - die ook geel kreeg voor een zware fout op Moutinho - en Ganago legden de zware eindstand vast: 4-0.
Voor Balotelli zijn het de eerste doelpunten. Opvallend is dat hij vorig seizoen ook twee keer scoorde tegen Monaco, dat toen ook met 4-0 verloor. De eerste nederlaag in de Franse competitie sinds december 2016 is het eerste puntenverlies van Monaco, waar Tielemans op de bank bleef.
17 - @FinallyMario has scored 17 goals in only 21 starts since his debut with @ogcnice in Ligue 1. Machine. pic.twitter.com/Ft4vsCpWkT— OptaJean (@OptaJean) 9 september 2017
3 - Monaco have conceded at least 3 goals in each of their last 6 defeats in Ligue 1. Ointment. pic.twitter.com/lBpygQn2Gr— OptaJean (@OptaJean) 9 september 2017
