Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} OGC Nice
4
6' (pen) 60' Balotelli | 18' Pléa | 85' Knepe Ganago
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} AS Monaco
0
einde
Frankrijk - Speeldag 5 09/09/2017 17:00
6' Balotelli (pen) 1 - 0
18' Pléa 2 - 0
60' Balotelli 3 - 0
85' Knepe Ganago 4 - 0
  • Mario Balotelli scoorde twee keer voor Nice.

Mario Balotelli scoorde twee keer voor Nice.

VIDEO: Nice zet Monaco met de voetjes op de grond

za 09/09/2017 - 18:49 Nice heeft Monaco een oplawaai verkocht. Onder meer dankzij twee goals van Mario Balotelli werd het 4-0. Voor Monaco, met Tielemans de hele match op de bank, is het het eerste puntenverlies. Donderdag speelt Nice bij Zulte Waregem voor de Europa League.

Video: Bekijk de goals van Balotelli

Balotelli dient Monaco eerste nederlaag toe

Nice had dit seizoen nog maar één keer gewonnen, maar tactisch klopte het plannetje perfect tegen Monaco. Na 18 minuten keek Monaco al tegen een 2-0-achterstand aan na een penalty van Balotelli en de 2-0 van Plea.

Monaco probeerde een vuist te maken, maar kreeg geen poot aan de grond. Na de rust werd de score nog erger: weer Balotelli - die ook geel kreeg voor een zware fout op Moutinho - en Ganago legden de zware eindstand vast: 4-0.

Voor Balotelli zijn het de eerste doelpunten. Opvallend is dat hij vorig seizoen ook twee keer scoorde tegen Monaco, dat toen ook met 4-0 verloor. De eerste nederlaag in de Franse competitie sinds december 2016 is het eerste puntenverlies van Monaco, waar Tielemans op de bank bleef.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 18:48
  • Vincent Koziello uit Nampalys Mendy in OGC Nice 85'
  • 4OGC Nice 0AS Monaco doelpunt Igniatius Knepe Ganago OGC Nice 85'
  • Allan Saint-Maximin uit Rémi Walter in OGC Nice 79'
  • Mario Balotelli uit Igniatius Knepe Ganago in OGC Nice 74'
  • Radamel Falcao uit Stevan Jovetic in AS Monaco 69'
  • Mario Balotelli  OGC Nice  69'
  • 3OGC Nice 0AS Monaco doelpunt Mario Balotelli OGC Nice 60'
  • Start tweede helft 18:02
  • Thomas Lemar uit Rachid Ghezzal in AS Monaco rust
  • Rony Lopes uit Guido Carrillo in AS Monaco rust
  • Rust 17:45
  • 2OGC Nice 0AS Monaco doelpunt Alassane Pléa OGC Nice 18'
  • Jorge  AS Monaco  14'
  • Christophe Jallet  OGC Nice  11'
  • 1OGC Nice 0AS Monaco doelpunt (pen.) Mario Balotelli OGC Nice 6'
  • Djibril Sidibé  AS Monaco  5'
  • Start eerste helft 17:00
  • Opstelling AS Monaco Danijel Subašic, Djibril Sidibé, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Jorge, Rony Lopes, João Moutinho, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar, Radamel Falcao, Adama Diakhaby
  • Opstelling OGC Nice Yoan Cardinale, Arnaud Souquet, Marlon, Maxime Le Marchand, Christophe Jallet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Vincent Koziello, Alassane Pléa, Jean Michel Seri, Pierre Lees-Melou, Mario Balotelli
 

Frankrijk  |  Speeldag 5

SM Caen 1-0 Dijon FCO
RC Strasbourg Alsace 0-1 Amiens SC
Montpellier 0-0 FC Nantes
ESTAC Troyes 0-0 Toulouse FC
Lille OSC 0-0 Girondins de Bordeaux
FC Metz 1-5 Paris Saint-Germain
OGC Nice 4-0 AS Monaco
AS Saint-Etienne 10/09 Angers SCO
Olympique Lyon 10/09 En Avant de Guingamp
Olympique Marseille 10/09 Stade Rennes

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Clément Turpin
  • stadion: Allianz Riviera
  • toeschouwers: 28995
OGC Nice AS Monaco
30 Cardinale 1 Subašic
2 Souquet 19 Sidibé
4 Marlon 25 Glik
20 Le Marchand 5 Jemerson
24 Jallet 6 Jorge
7 Saint-Maximin 20 Lopes
26 Koziello 8 Moutinho
14 Pléa 2 Fabinho
6 Seri 27 Lemar
8 Lees-Melou 9 Falcao
9 Balotelli 15 Diakhaby
wisselspelers
33 Knepe Ganago 7 Ghezzal
18 Walter 11 Carrillo
21 Mendy 10 Jovetic
11 Srarfi 14 Baldé Diao
12 Coly 16 Benaglio
22 Lusamba 17 Tielemans
40 Benitez 24 Raggi
trainer
  Lucien Favre   Leonardo Jardim

Klassement

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 5 5 0 0 19 3 16 15
2 AS Monaco 5 4 1 0 14 8 6 12
3 Girondins de Bordeaux 5 2 0 3 9 6 3 9
4 AS Saint-Etienne 4 3 1 0 5 3 2 9
5 Olympique Lyon 4 2 0 2 9 4 5 8
6 Olympique Marseille 4 2 1 1 6 7 -1 7
7 Angers SCO 4 1 0 3 6 4 2 6
8 SM Caen 4 2 2 0 3 2 1 6
9 OGC Nice 5 2 3 0 7 6 1 6
10 En Avant de Guingamp 4 2 2 0 5 6 -1 6
11 Toulouse FC 4 2 2 0 8 11 -3 6
12 Lille OSC 5 1 2 2 4 6 -2 5
13 ESTAC Troyes 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1 4
14 Montpellier 4 1 2 1 3 4 -1 4
15 RC Strasbourg Alsace 4 1 2 1 4 7 -3 4
16 FC Nantes 4 1 2 1 1 4 -3 4
17 Dijon FCO 4 1 2 1 5 10 -5 4
18 Amiens SC 4 1 3 0 3 7 -4 3
19 Stade Rennes 4 0 2 2 6 8 -2 2
20 FC Metz 5 0 5 0 2 12 -10 0