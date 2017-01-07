Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Watford
2
22' Kabasele | 78' Sinclair
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Burton Albion
0
einde
FA Cup - Derde ronde 07/01/2017 16:00
22' Kabasele 1 - 0
78' Sinclair 2 - 0
  • Kabasele zette zijn ploeg op weg naar de zege.

Kabasele zet Watford met openingsgoal op weg naar volgende ronde

za 07/01/2017 - 18:10 Watford heeft zich niet laten verrassen door tweedeklasser Burton Albion in de FA Cup. Rode Duivel Christian Kabasele zorgde voor de 1-0 en Sinclair verdubbelde de score na de rust: 2-0.

In de Premier League draait het niet voor Watford en dus is de beker een welgekomen afleiding. Christian Kabasele stond voor de tweede wedstrijd op rij in de basis bij zijn ploeg.

De Belg bedankte zijn trainer Walter Mazzarri door Watford al na 21 minuten op voorsprong te trappen. Hij duwde een voorzet van Mason vlot tegen de touwen.

Burton Albion staat in de tweede klasse gevaarlijk dicht bij de degredatieplaatsen en kwam amper in het stuk voor. Er kwam geen enkel schot tussen de palen.

Watford beleefde dus een rustige middag. Na de pauze zorgde Jerome Sinclair definitief voor zekerheid. Hij maakte zijn eerste goal voor Watford na een knappe individuele actie.

 

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:58
  • Jerome Sinclair uit Carl Stewart in Watford 90+7'
  • Matt Palmer uit Luke Murphy in Burton Albion 82'
  • John Brayford  Burton Albion  81'
  • 2Watford 0Burton Albion doelpunt Jerome Sinclair Watford 78'
  • Luke Varney uit Lucas Akins in Burton Albion 71'
  • Tom Flanagan  Burton Albion  63'
  • Younes Kaboul uit Brice Dja Djédjé in Watford 61'
  • Start tweede helft 17:05
  • Rust 16:50
  • Tom Naylor  Burton Albion  45+3'
  • William Miller uit Jamie Ward in Burton Albion 33'
  • 1Watford 0Burton Albion doelpunt Christian Kabasele Watford 22'
  • Craig Cathcart uit Sebastian Prödl in Watford 17'
  • Start eerste helft 16:01
  • Opstelling Burton Albion Jon McLaughlan, John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Tom Flanagan, Marcus Harness, Matt Palmer, Tom Naylor, Lee Williamson, Lloyd Dyer, William Miller, Luke Varney
  • Opstelling Watford Costel Pantilimon, Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Brandon Mason, Christian Kabasele, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Jerome Sinclair, Odion Ighalo, Troy Deeney
 

FA Cup  |  Derde ronde

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Lee Mason
  • stadion: Vicarage Road Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 13270
Watford Burton Albion
30 Pantilimon 1 McLaughlan
15 Cathcart 3 Brayford
4 Kaboul 5 McFadzean
3 Britos 2 Flanagan
32 Mason 22 Harness
27 Kabasele 16 Palmer
16 Doucoure 15 Naylor
29 Capoue 7 Williamson
19 Sinclair 11 Dyer
24 Ighalo 18 Miller
9 Deeney 19 Varney
wisselspelers
5 Prödl 12 Ward
26 Dja Djédjé 10 Akins
35 Stewart 30 Murphy
23 Watson 4 Mousinho
34 Arlauskis 13 Bywater
39 Folivi 14 McCrory
42 Eleftheriou 25 S. Barker
trainer
  Walter Mazzarri   Nigel Clough