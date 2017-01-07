- Watford
- 2
- 22' Kabasele | 78' Sinclair
- Burton Albion
- 0
-
- einde
|22'
|Kabasele
|1 - 0
|78'
|Sinclair
|2 - 0
Kabasele zette zijn ploeg op weg naar de zege.
Kabasele zet Watford met openingsgoal op weg naar volgende ronde
In de Premier League draait het niet voor Watford en dus is de beker een welgekomen afleiding. Christian Kabasele stond voor de tweede wedstrijd op rij in de basis bij zijn ploeg.
De Belg bedankte zijn trainer Walter Mazzarri door Watford al na 21 minuten op voorsprong te trappen. Hij duwde een voorzet van Mason vlot tegen de touwen.
Burton Albion staat in de tweede klasse gevaarlijk dicht bij de degredatieplaatsen en kwam amper in het stuk voor. Er kwam geen enkel schot tussen de palen.
Watford beleefde dus een rustige middag. Na de pauze zorgde Jerome Sinclair definitief voor zekerheid. Hij maakte zijn eerste goal voor Watford na een knappe individuele actie.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 17:58 ◀
- Jerome Sinclair uit Carl Stewart in Watford 90+7' ◀
- Matt Palmer uit Luke Murphy in Burton Albion 82' ◀
- John Brayford Burton Albion 81' ◀
- 2Watford 0Burton Albion doelpunt Jerome Sinclair Watford 78' ◀
- Luke Varney uit Lucas Akins in Burton Albion 71' ◀
- Tom Flanagan Burton Albion 63' ◀
- Younes Kaboul uit Brice Dja Djédjé in Watford 61' ◀
- Start tweede helft 17:05 ◀
- Rust 16:50 ◀
- Tom Naylor Burton Albion 45+3' ◀
- William Miller uit Jamie Ward in Burton Albion 33' ◀
- 1Watford 0Burton Albion doelpunt Christian Kabasele Watford 22' ◀
- Craig Cathcart uit Sebastian Prödl in Watford 17' ◀
- Start eerste helft 16:01 ◀
- Opstelling Burton Albion Jon McLaughlan, John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Tom Flanagan, Marcus Harness, Matt Palmer, Tom Naylor, Lee Williamson, Lloyd Dyer, William Miller, Luke Varney ◀
- Opstelling Watford Costel Pantilimon, Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Miguel Britos, Brandon Mason, Christian Kabasele, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Jerome Sinclair, Odion Ighalo, Troy Deeney ◀
Matchinfo
|Watford
|Burton Albion
|30
|Pantilimon
|1
|McLaughlan
|15
|Cathcart
|3
|Brayford
|4
|Kaboul
|5
|McFadzean
|3
|Britos
|2
|Flanagan
|32
|Mason
|22
|Harness
|27
|Kabasele
|16
|Palmer
|16
|Doucoure
|15
|Naylor
|29
|Capoue
|7
|Williamson
|19
|Sinclair
|11
|Dyer
|24
|Ighalo
|18
|Miller
|9
|Deeney
|19
|Varney
|wisselspelers
|5
|Prödl
|12
|Ward
|26
|Dja Djédjé
|10
|Akins
|35
|Stewart
|30
|Murphy
|23
|Watson
|4
|Mousinho
|34
|Arlauskis
|13
|Bywater
|39
|Folivi
|14
|McCrory
|42
|Eleftheriou
|25
|S. Barker
|trainer
|Walter Mazzarri
|Nigel Clough