- Tottenham Hotspur
- 2
- 72' Davies | 81' Son H M
- Aston Villa
- 0
-
- einde
FA Cup - Derde ronde 08/01/2017 17:00
|72'
|Davies
|1 - 0
|81'
|Son H M
|2 - 0
Davies scoorde zijn eerste doelpunt voor de Spurs.
Tottenham rekent pas diep in de tweede helft af met Aston Villa
zo 08/01/2017 - 18:58 Tottenham heeft zijn match in de derde ronde van de FA Cup gewonnen. Tottenham, met Alderweireld als enige landgenoot in de basis, klopte Aston Villa met 3-0.
Net als heel wat andere topteams liet ook Tottenham-coach Mauricio Pochettino een resem basisspelers rusten, maar de Spurs-trainer leek zich te misrekenen.
Tegen Aston Villa, dat afgelopen seizoen uit de Premier League zakte, kon Davies pas na 72 minuten de score openen. Tien minuten later legde Son de eindstand vast.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 18:49 ◀
- Moussa Sissoko uit Joshua Onomah in Tottenham Hotspur 85' ◀
- 2Tottenham Hotspur 0Aston Villa doelpunt Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 81' ◀
- Albert Adomah uit Andre Green in Aston Villa 78' ◀
- Gabriel Agbonlahor uit Ross McCormack in Aston Villa 78' ◀
- Mile Jedinak uit Keinan Davis in Aston Villa 78' ◀
- 1Tottenham Hotspur 0Aston Villa doelpunt Ben Davies Tottenham Hotspur 72' ◀
- Toby Alderweireld uit Georges-Kévin N'Koudou in Tottenham Hotspur 71' ◀
- Vincent Janssen uit Dele Alli in Tottenham Hotspur 61' ◀
- Start tweede helft 18:01 ◀
- Rust 17:45 ◀
- Start eerste helft 17:00 ◀
- Opstelling Aston Villa Sam Johnstone, Alan Hutton, James Chester, Nathan Baker, Jordan Amavi, Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak, Aaron Tshibola, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Leandro Bacuna ◀
- Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Michel Vorm, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Toby Alderweireld, Kevin Wimmer, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Vincent Janssen, Son Heung-Min ◀
Matchinfo
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Aston Villa
|13
|Vorm
|34
|Johnstone
|38
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|21
|Hutton
|4
|Alderweireld
|12
|Chester
|27
|Wimmer
|2
|Baker
|16
|Trippier
|23
|Amavi
|15
|Dier
|37
|Adomah
|29
|Winks
|25
|Jedinak
|33
|Davies
|8
|Tshibola
|17
|Sissoko
|40
|Grealish
|9
|Janssen
|11
|Agbonlahor
|7
|Son H M
|7
|Bacuna
|wisselspelers
|20
|Alli
|19
|Green
|14
|N'Koudou
|39
|Davis
|25
|Onomah
|44
|McCormack
|5
|Vertonghen
|1
|Gollini
|12
|Wanyama
|6
|T. Elphick
|30
|Lopez
|15
|Westwood
|43
|Walker-Peters
|28
|Cissokho
|trainer
|Mauricio Pochettino
|Steve Bruce