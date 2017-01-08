Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Tottenham Hotspur
2
72' Davies | 81' Son H M
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Aston Villa
0
einde
FA Cup - Derde ronde 08/01/2017 17:00
72' Davies 1 - 0
81' Son H M 2 - 0
  • Davies scoorde zijn eerste doelpunt voor de Spurs.

Tottenham rekent pas diep in de tweede helft af met Aston Villa

zo 08/01/2017 - 18:58 Tottenham heeft zijn match in de derde ronde van de FA Cup gewonnen. Tottenham, met Alderweireld als enige landgenoot in de basis, klopte Aston Villa met 3-0.

Net als heel wat andere topteams liet ook Tottenham-coach Mauricio Pochettino een resem basisspelers rusten, maar de Spurs-trainer leek zich te misrekenen.

Tegen Aston Villa, dat afgelopen seizoen uit de Premier League zakte, kon Davies pas na 72 minuten de score openen. Tien minuten later legde Son de eindstand vast.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 18:49
  • Moussa Sissoko uit Joshua Onomah in Tottenham Hotspur 85'
  • 2Tottenham Hotspur 0Aston Villa doelpunt Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 81'
  • Albert Adomah uit Andre Green in Aston Villa 78'
  • Gabriel Agbonlahor uit Ross McCormack in Aston Villa 78'
  • Mile Jedinak uit Keinan Davis in Aston Villa 78'
  • 1Tottenham Hotspur 0Aston Villa doelpunt Ben Davies Tottenham Hotspur 72'
  • Toby Alderweireld uit Georges-Kévin N'Koudou in Tottenham Hotspur 71'
  • Vincent Janssen uit Dele Alli in Tottenham Hotspur 61'
  • Start tweede helft 18:01
  • Rust 17:45
  • Start eerste helft 17:00
  • Opstelling Aston Villa Sam Johnstone, Alan Hutton, James Chester, Nathan Baker, Jordan Amavi, Albert Adomah, Mile Jedinak, Aaron Tshibola, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Leandro Bacuna
  • Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Michel Vorm, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Toby Alderweireld, Kevin Wimmer, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Vincent Janssen, Son Heung-Min
 

FA Cup  |  Derde ronde

West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City
Manchester United 4-0 Reading
Sunderland 0-0 Burnley
Hull City 2-0 Swansea City
Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Crystal Palace
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Derby County
Norwich City 2-2 Southampton
Everton 1-2 Leicester City
Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 Milton Keynes Dons
Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh
Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United
Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town
Watford 2-0 Burton Albion
Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon
Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United
Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City
Barrow 0-2 Rochdale
Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge
Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal
Cardiff City 1-2 Fulham
Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United
Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa
Cambridge United 09/01 Leeds United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Dean
  • stadion: White Hart Lane
  • toeschouwers: 31182
Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa
13 Vorm 34 Johnstone
38 Cameron Carter-Vickers 21 Hutton
4 Alderweireld 12 Chester
27 Wimmer 2 Baker
16 Trippier 23 Amavi
15 Dier 37 Adomah
29 Winks 25 Jedinak
33 Davies 8 Tshibola
17 Sissoko 40 Grealish
9 Janssen 11 Agbonlahor
7 Son H M 7 Bacuna
wisselspelers
20 Alli 19 Green
14 N'Koudou 39 Davis
25 Onomah 44 McCormack
5 Vertonghen 1 Gollini
12 Wanyama 6 T. Elphick
30 Lopez 15 Westwood
43 Walker-Peters 28 Cissokho
trainer
  Mauricio Pochettino   Steve Bruce