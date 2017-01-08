Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Peterborough United
0
13'
FA Cup - Derde ronde 08/01/2017 16:00
  • Batshuayi kan nog eens speelminuten verzamelen.

Batshuayi kan nog eens speelminuten verzamelen.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Start eerste helft 16:00
  • Opstelling Peterborough United Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Ryan Tafazolli, Michael Bostwick, Andrew Hughes, Marcus Maddison, Gwion Edwards, Chris Forrester, Lee Angol, Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Tom Nichols
  • Opstelling Chelsea Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Gary Cahill, Branislav Ivanovic, Cesc Fàbregas, Nathaniel Chalobah, Pedro, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Kevin Friend
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Peterborough United
1 Begovic 1 McGee
5 Zouma 2 Smith
26 Terry 5 Tafazolli
24 Cahill 4 Bostwick
2 Ivanovic 3 Hughes
4 Fàbregas 11 Maddison
29 Chalobah 7 Edwards
11 Pedro 8 Forrester
22 Willian 9 Angol
23 Batshuayi 18 Da Silva Lopes
14 Loftus-Cheek 21 Nichols
wisselspelers
7 Kanté 10 Taylor
10 E. Hazard 12 Ball
15 Moses 14 Tyler
19 Costa 16 Inman
28 Azpilicueta 23 Chettle
34 Ola Aina 29 Binnom-Williams
37 Eduardo 36 Samuelsen
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Grant McCann