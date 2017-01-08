- Chelsea
- 0
-
- Peterborough United
- 0
-
- 13'
FA Cup - Derde ronde 08/01/2017 16:00
Batshuayi kan nog eens speelminuten verzamelen.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Start eerste helft 16:00 ◀
- Opstelling Peterborough United Luke McGee, Michael Smith, Ryan Tafazolli, Michael Bostwick, Andrew Hughes, Marcus Maddison, Gwion Edwards, Chris Forrester, Lee Angol, Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, Tom Nichols ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Gary Cahill, Branislav Ivanovic, Cesc Fàbregas, Nathaniel Chalobah, Pedro, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek ◀
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Peterborough United
|1
|Begovic
|1
|McGee
|5
|Zouma
|2
|Smith
|26
|Terry
|5
|Tafazolli
|24
|Cahill
|4
|Bostwick
|2
|Ivanovic
|3
|Hughes
|4
|Fàbregas
|11
|Maddison
|29
|Chalobah
|7
|Edwards
|11
|Pedro
|8
|Forrester
|22
|Willian
|9
|Angol
|23
|Batshuayi
|18
|Da Silva Lopes
|14
|Loftus-Cheek
|21
|Nichols
|wisselspelers
|7
|Kanté
|10
|Taylor
|10
|E. Hazard
|12
|Ball
|15
|Moses
|14
|Tyler
|19
|Costa
|16
|Inman
|28
|Azpilicueta
|23
|Chettle
|34
|Ola Aina
|29
|Binnom-Williams
|37
|Eduardo
|36
|Samuelsen
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Grant McCann