- West Ham United
- 0
-
- Manchester City
- 5
- 34' (pen) Y. Touré | 42' (own) Nordtveit | 44' Silva | 51' Agüero | 85' Stones
- einde
|0 - 1
|Y. Touré (pen)
|34'
|0 - 2
|Nordtveit (own)
|42'
|0 - 3
|Silva
|44'
|0 - 4
|Agüero
|51'
|0 - 5
|Stones
|85'
City neemt vlot afstand van West Ham.
Video: Manchester City klopt West Ham met forfaitscore in FA Cup
De wedstrijd brak pas open na een halfuur toen Zabaleta in het strafschopgebied over het been van Ogbonna ging. Yaya Touré mocht de penalty trappen en stelde zijn trainer niet teleur: 0-1.
Geen man over boord voor de thuisploeg, maar dat veranderde in een dramatisch slot van de eerste helft. In twee minuten besliste City de wedstrijd. Eerst duwde Sterling de 0-2 met de borst in doel en meteen daarna schotelde diezelfde Sterling Silva een makkelijke 0-3 voor.
City wist dat de buit binnen was en kon zonder druk aan de tweede helft beginnen. Agüero duwde na nog geen vijf minuten in de tweede periode zijn 154e goal voor City tegen het net. En Stones maakte het werk helemaal af met een rake kopbal op een hoekschop.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 22:44 ◀
- 0West Ham United 5Manchester City doelpunt John Stones Manchester City 85' ◀
- Yaya Touré uit Fabian Delph in Manchester City 78' ◀
- Michail Antonio uit Ashley Fletcher in West Ham United 73' ◀
- Kevin De Bruyne uit Aleix García in Manchester City 69' ◀
- David Silva uit Nolito in Manchester City 59' ◀
- Manuel Lanzini uit Mark Noble in West Ham United 59' ◀
- Andy Carroll uit Dimitri Payet in West Ham United 59' ◀
- 0West Ham United 4Manchester City doelpunt Sergio Agüero Manchester City 51' ◀
- Start tweede helft 21:57 ◀
- Rust 21:42 ◀
- 0West Ham United 3Manchester City doelpunt David Silva Manchester City 44' ◀
- 0West Ham United 2Manchester City own goal Håvard Nordtveit West Ham United 42' ◀
- 0West Ham United 1Manchester City doelpunt (pen.) Yaya Touré Manchester City 34' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:55 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Gaël Clichy, Raheem Sterling, Pablo Zabaleta, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Sergio Agüero ◀
- Opstelling West Ham United Adrián, Håvard Nordtveit, Winston Reid, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, Pedro Obiang, Manuel Lanzini, Edimilson Fernandes, Sofiane Feghouli, Andy Carroll ◀
Matchinfo
|West Ham United
|Manchester City
|13
|Adrián
|13
|Caballero
|4
|Nordtveit
|3
|Sagna
|2
|Reid
|24
|Stones
|21
|Ogbonna
|30
|Otamendi
|3
|Cresswell
|22
|Clichy
|30
|Antonio
|7
|Sterling
|14
|Obiang
|5
|Zabaleta
|10
|Lanzini
|17
|De Bruyne
|31
|Fernandes
|42
|Y. Touré
|7
|Feghouli
|21
|Silva
|9
|Carroll
|10
|Agüero
|wisselspelers
|16
|Noble
|9
|Nolito
|27
|Payet
|75
|García
|24
|Fletcher
|18
|Delph
|1
|Randolph
|1
|Bravo
|28
|Calleri
|11
|Kolarov
|35
|Oxford
|15
|Navas
|36
|Quina
|72
|Iheanacho
|trainer
|Slaven Bilic
|Josep Guardiola