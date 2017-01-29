Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester United
4
45' Fellaini | 58' Smalling | 75' Mkhitaryan | 82' Schweinsteiger
0
einde
FA Cup - Vierde ronde 29/01/2017 17:00
45' Fellaini 1 - 0
58' Smalling 2 - 0
75' Mkhitaryan 3 - 0
82' Schweinsteiger 4 - 0
Fellaini kopte United op 1-0.

VIDEO: Fellaini wijst Manchester United de weg in de FA Cup

zo 29/01/2017 - 18:51 Manchester United heeft zich vlot geplaatst voor de 1/8e finales van de FA Cup. Het won thuis van Wigan met 4-0. Marouane Fellaini kopte zijn team net voor de rust op voorsprong, na een voorzet van Bastian Schweinsteiger, die voor het eerst in de basis stond.

Manchester United had moeite om de muur van Wigan te slopen. Toen Wigan al aan de lekkere thee tijdens de rust dacht, sloeg de thuisploeg toe. Schweinsteiger vond Fellaini aan de tweede paal en de Belg buffelde de 1-0 in doel.

In de tweede helft liep het vlotter voor United. Anthony Martial, vorige week onder vuur genomen door José Mourinho, schotelde Smalling en Mkhitaryan de 2-0 en de 3-0 voor.

Daarna zette Schweinsteiger (foto), in zijn eerste match als basisspeler onder Mourinho, de 4-0 op het bord met een acrobatische uithaal.

"De eerste helft was niet om over naar huis te schrijven, maar gelukkig viel de 1-0 toch nog. In de tweede helft speelden we veel beter en hebben we de klus geklaard", analyseerde Mourinho.

De 1-0 van Fellaini:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 18:48
  • 4Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Bastian Schweinsteiger Manchester United 82'
  • Sergio Romero uit Joel Pereira in Manchester United 81'
  • Shaun MacDonald uit Marcus Browne in Wigan Athletic 77'
  • 3Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Henrikh Mkhitaryan Manchester United 75'
  • Will Grigg uit Ryan Tunnicliffe in Wigan Athletic 72'
  • Marouane Fellaini uit Ander Herrera in Manchester United 71'
  • Timothy Fosu-Mensah uit Axel Tuanzebe in Manchester United 69'
  • David Perkins uit Yanic Wildschut in Wigan Athletic 60'
  • 2Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Chris Smalling Manchester United 58'
  • Dan Burn  Wigan Athletic  56'
  • Start tweede helft 18:02
  • Rust 17:47
  • 1Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Marouane Fellaini Manchester United 45'
  • Start eerste helft 17:00
  • Opstelling Wigan Athletic Jakob Haugaard, Callum Connolly, Jake Buxton, Dan Burn, Stephen Warnock, Sam Morsy, Shaun MacDonald, David Perkins, Max Power, Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs
  • Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini, Wayne Rooney, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial
 

FA Cup  |  Vierde ronde

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Neil Swarbrick
  • stadion: Old Trafford
  • toeschouwers: 75229
Manchester United Wigan Athletic
20 Romero 28 Haugaard
24 Fosu-Mensah 12 Connolly
12 Smalling 3 Buxton
5 Rojo 33 Burn
23 Shaw 23 Warnock
8 Mata 8 Morsy
27 Fellaini 16 MacDonald
10 Rooney 4 Perkins
31 Schweinsteiger 6 Power
22 Mkhitaryan 9 Grigg
11 Martial 17 Jacobs
wisselspelers
38 Tuanzebe 31 Wildschut
21 Herrera 19 Tunnicliffe
40 Pereira 43 Browne
9 Ibrahimovic 2 James
17 Blind 13 Kellett
18 A. Young 20 Morgan
19 Rashford 22 Jääskeläinen
trainer
  José Mourinho   Warren Joyce