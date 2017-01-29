- Manchester United
- 45' Fellaini | 58' Smalling | 75' Mkhitaryan | 82' Schweinsteiger
- Wigan Athletic
Fellaini kopte United op 1-0.
VIDEO: Fellaini wijst Manchester United de weg in de FA Cup
Manchester United had moeite om de muur van Wigan te slopen. Toen Wigan al aan de lekkere thee tijdens de rust dacht, sloeg de thuisploeg toe. Schweinsteiger vond Fellaini aan de tweede paal en de Belg buffelde de 1-0 in doel.
In de tweede helft liep het vlotter voor United. Anthony Martial, vorige week onder vuur genomen door José Mourinho, schotelde Smalling en Mkhitaryan de 2-0 en de 3-0 voor.
Daarna zette Schweinsteiger (foto), in zijn eerste match als basisspeler onder Mourinho, de 4-0 op het bord met een acrobatische uithaal.
"De eerste helft was niet om over naar huis te schrijven, maar gelukkig viel de 1-0 toch nog. In de tweede helft speelden we veel beter en hebben we de klus geklaard", analyseerde Mourinho.
De 1-0 van Fellaini:
1-0! @Fellaini scores for the Mancunians with a well placed header! #FACup
6 - Marouane Fellaini has scored six goals in 33 games in cup competitions for Man Utd, compared to seven in 78 league games. Specialist.
Bastian Schweinsteiger registers an assist on his first Man Utd start this season.
What a return. pic.twitter.com/Y5KJhNy73l
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 18:48 ◀
- 4Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Bastian Schweinsteiger Manchester United 82' ◀
- Sergio Romero uit Joel Pereira in Manchester United 81' ◀
- Shaun MacDonald uit Marcus Browne in Wigan Athletic 77' ◀
- 3Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Henrikh Mkhitaryan Manchester United 75' ◀
- Will Grigg uit Ryan Tunnicliffe in Wigan Athletic 72' ◀
- Marouane Fellaini uit Ander Herrera in Manchester United 71' ◀
- Timothy Fosu-Mensah uit Axel Tuanzebe in Manchester United 69' ◀
- David Perkins uit Yanic Wildschut in Wigan Athletic 60' ◀
- 2Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Chris Smalling Manchester United 58' ◀
- Dan Burn Wigan Athletic 56' ◀
- Start tweede helft 18:02 ◀
- Rust 17:47 ◀
- 1Manchester United 0Wigan Athletic doelpunt Marouane Fellaini Manchester United 45' ◀
- Start eerste helft 17:00 ◀
- Opstelling Wigan Athletic Jakob Haugaard, Callum Connolly, Jake Buxton, Dan Burn, Stephen Warnock, Sam Morsy, Shaun MacDonald, David Perkins, Max Power, Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United Sergio Romero, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini, Wayne Rooney, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial ◀
FA Cup | Vierde ronde <
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4-3
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Derby County
|2-2
|Leicester City
|Oxford United
|3-0
|Newcastle United
|Sutton United
|1-0
|Leeds United
|Liverpool
|1-2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Southampton
|0-5
|Arsenal
|Lincoln City
|3-1
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Chelsea
|4-0
|Brentford
|Manchester United
|4-0
|Wigan Athletic
|Millwall
|1-0
|Watford
|Rochdale
|0-4
|Huddersfield Town
|Burnley
|2-0
|Bristol City
|Blackburn Rovers
|2-0
|Blackpool
|Fulham
|4-1
|Hull City
|Middlesbrough
|1-0
|Accrington Stanley
|Crystal Palace
|0-3
|Manchester City
Matchinfo
|Manchester United
|Wigan Athletic
|20
|Romero
|28
|Haugaard
|24
|Fosu-Mensah
|12
|Connolly
|12
|Smalling
|3
|Buxton
|5
|Rojo
|33
|Burn
|23
|Shaw
|23
|Warnock
|8
|Mata
|8
|Morsy
|27
|Fellaini
|16
|MacDonald
|10
|Rooney
|4
|Perkins
|31
|Schweinsteiger
|6
|Power
|22
|Mkhitaryan
|9
|Grigg
|11
|Martial
|17
|Jacobs
|wisselspelers
|38
|Tuanzebe
|31
|Wildschut
|21
|Herrera
|19
|Tunnicliffe
|40
|Pereira
|43
|Browne
|9
|Ibrahimovic
|2
|James
|17
|Blind
|13
|Kellett
|18
|A. Young
|20
|Morgan
|19
|Rashford
|22
|Jääskeläinen
|trainer
|José Mourinho
|Warren Joyce